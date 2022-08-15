Government of Canada invests $8.5 million to help farmers in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador adopt sustainable practices

KINGS COUNTY, NS, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Canadian farmers are key partners in building a healthy environment and a more sustainable agricultural sector in Canada. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, along with Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, Kody Blois, announced an investment of up to $8.5 million under the On-Farm Climate Action Fund for Perennia Food and Agriculture Inc. (Perennia). These funds will help farmers across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador adopt sustainable farming practices to build climate change resilience.

Based in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Perennia is an agency that has supported growth, innovation and economic development of the province's agriculture sector for over 20 years. Perennia will distribute the funding through individual application intakes to help farmers adopt on-farm beneficial management practices (BMPs) for cover cropping, nitrogen management and rotational grazing. Perennia is expected to distribute funds over the coming months to farmers from its first call for applications that closed at the end of July 2022. A second intake is anticipated to open in October 2022.

Under this project, Perennia will also develop a suite of educational courses and peer-to-peer learning to help farmers with adoption and implementation of BMPs and offer training to empower farmers to become experts in these GHG-reducing practices.

Taking immediate action against climate change is key to exceeding Canada's 2030 emission reductions target and setting the foundation for a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. Activities supported through the On-Farm Climate Action Fund are expected to reduce GHG emissions by up to 2 million tonnes by 2024, while improving biodiversity and the health and resiliency of farmers' soil. With the Emissions Reduction Plan launched in March 2022, the Government of Canada has committed over $1.5 billion in funding to accelerate the agriculture sector's progress on reducing emissions and becoming a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This commitment includes an additional $470 million for the On-Farm Climate Action Fund to broaden and extend the program past 2024.

The Government of Canada continues to work with producers across the country as they help to achieve Canada's national emissions reduction targets, protect the environment, and support economic resiliency for the agriculture sector across the country.

Quotes

"By innovating and adopting sustainable agricultural practices, Canadian producers are demonstrating their commitment to reducing our GHG emissions. To help them do this, and as part of the Agricultural Climate Solutions program, we have selected Perennia to administer an $8.5-million fund in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Farmers in Atlantic Canada are important stewards of the land. As we collectively work to reduce GHG emissions and further invest in practices that increase sustainability, this investment ensures the Government of Canada is working directly with our farmers to make sure we remain competitive globally while strengthening food security at home."

- Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants

"Perennia is a leader in helping producers adapt to new challenges, and we know that farmers across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are concerned about the effects of climate change. Through the On-Farm Climate Action Fund, Perennia is looking forward to giving farmers the tools and support they need to realize meaningful change, ensure sustainability, and plan for the future."

- Lynne Godlien, CEO, Perennia Food and Agriculture Inc.

Quick Facts

Canada's agriculture sector currently accounts for 10 percent of Canada's GHG emissions and has the potential to play a key role in reducing national GHG emissions and improving climate resiliency.

The On-Farm Climate Action Fund is part of the Government of Canada's Agricultural Climate Solutions (ACS) program to help farmers tackle climate change, and falls under the $4 billion Natural Climate Solutions Fund managed by Natural Resources Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

On February 22, 2022, Minister Bibeau announced funding of up to $182.7 million for 12 recipient organizations, including Perennia Food and Agriculture Inc., to deliver the On-Farm Climate Action Fund across Canada.

In addition to the On-Farm Climate Action Fund, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada launched the $185-million ACS – Living Labs stream in 2021 to support carbon sequestration and GHG emission reduction.

Canada has joined over 120 countries in committing to net-zero emissions by 2050, including all other G7 nations (United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Italy, France and Japan).

Additional Links

2030 Emissions Reduction Plan

A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy

Agricultural Climate Solutions

Greenhouse gases and agriculture

On-Farm Climate Action Fund Web Tool for Farmers

Perennia Food and Agriculture Inc.

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

