Government of Canada invests in airport infrastructure in Newfoundland and Labrador

·4 min read

NAIN, NL, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada supports infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs, boost economic growth, and ensure climate resilience in Canada's North.

Today, Member of Parliament for Labrador, Yvonne Jones, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced an investment of $3.45 million for studies to confirm the new location for the Nain Airport.

The airport is critical to the Nain community as air transportation is the only means of resupply outside of the marine season. Once relocated from its sea shore location, where three of its runway edges are exposed to the sea, the new airport will be less susceptible to the impacts of climate change, with safer operating conditions and improved access to essential goods and services for the region.

This investment is expected to have important economic, environmental, and employment benefits for the region. It is also expected to strengthen the reliability and efficiency of the connection between Nain and southern communities.

National Trade Corridors Fund projects in the Arctic and North support northern transportation infrastructure such as ports, airports, all-season roads, and bridges. These projects enhance the safety, security, economic, environmental, and social development in Canada's three territories, the northern area of Labrador containing the Nunatsiavut region, the Nunavik region in Quebec, and the Town and Port of Churchill, in Manitoba.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in transportation infrastructure that supports the needs and requirements of the Nunatsiavut region. Investments in air transportation infrastructure, such as the Nain airport, will ensure that the economic, environmental, and social needs of local communities can be met for generations to come."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra
Minister of Transport

"Climate resilient transportation infrastructure is, and will continue to be, critical to those living in the Nunatsiavut region. Today's announcement means local communities in the region can continue to access safe and reliable air travel, receive essential goods and services, and develop a stronger economy through job creation."

Yvonne Jones
Member of Parliament for Labrador

"The location of the existing airstrip in Nain has raised major safety concerns for many years. The community of Nain continues to expand and future growth will result in increased air traffic, further compounding the problems that currently exist. This investment from the Government of Canada will assist in completing the necessary feasibility studies for a new modern and safe airport that will have a positive social and economic impact for the entire Nunatsiavut region."

Johannes Lampe
Nunatsiavut President

Quick Facts

  • As announced in 2017, the National Trade Corridors Fund is investing $2.3 billion over 11 years in projects that strengthen the efficiency and resilience of the transportation system, and includes $800 million in dedicated funding for Arctic and northern regions.

  • Budget 2021 provided an additional $1.9 billion over four years (2021-22 to 2024-25) to the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will spur investments into much-needed enhancements to Canada's roads, rail, and shipping routes, build long-term resilience for the Canadian economy, and support internal trade.

  • Transportation is a lifeline for northern communities and their social and economic development, where infrastructure is more costly to build as compared to southern Canada due to severe climate, difficult terrain, vast distances, limited access to materials and expertise, and a much shorter construction season.

  • National Trade Corridors Fund projects also address the unique and urgent transportation needs in Canada's Arctic and North, such as climate resilience and access to markets, social and economic opportunities, access between communities and access to essential services despite difficult terrain and severe climate conditions, and the high cost of construction along Canada's northern trade corridors.

  • Provincial, territorial and municipal governments, Indigenous groups, not-for-profit and for-profit private-sector organizations, federal Crown corporations, and academia are all eligible for funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund.

Related Product

Associated Links

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c3167.html

