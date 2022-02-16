U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,475.01
    +3.94 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,934.27
    -54.57 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,124.09
    -15.66 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.31
    +2.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.02
    -2.64 (-2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1375
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3730
    -0.2230 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,085.28
    -561.60 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.97
    +1.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Government of Canada invests in Black entrepreneurship in Alberta

·5 min read

Two Alberta Black-led organizations to receive $5.4 million in federal funding through the Black Entrepreneurship Program's National Ecosystem Fund supporting over 300 businesses and providing training for 100 Black entrepreneurs

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Prairies Economic Development Canada

Government of Canada invests in Black entrepreneurship in Alberta (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)
Government of Canada invests in Black entrepreneurship in Alberta (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Black entrepreneurs in Alberta and across Canada make important contributions to the economy and their communities. Yet, they continue to face systemic racism and obstacles in starting and growing their businesses.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, met with two Black-led organizations to hear from them about their vision to support entrepreneurship and meet the needs of Black business owners across Western Canada and announced a federal investment of $5.4 million to help them turn that vision into a reality.

A healthy economy is one where everyone has equal opportunity to participate and thrive and where no one is left behind. The Government of Canada is continuing to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem for Canada's Black entrepreneurs and business owners. The Black Entrepreneurship Program's National Ecosystem Fund supports not-for-profit Black-led organizations to develop new services or expand those they already offer. These organizations provide mentorship, networking opportunities, financial planning and training for entrepreneurs, enabling businesses to grow and create quality jobs.

The two organizations receiving funding are:

  • Canadian Imperial AdvantageEdmonton, Alberta – is receiving $2.8 million to establish and deliver the Black Business Advancement Program. This program will support entrepreneurship and meet the needs of Black entrepreneurs and business owners in central and northern Alberta. The program will provide expertise and knowledge to Black business owners to help them find and create business opportunities, access financing, and strengthen their businesses.

  • BIPOC FoundationLethbridge, Alberta – is receiving $2.6 million to establish a business accelerator program for Black entrepreneurs in Western Canada. The accelerator will be based in Southern Alberta and will use digital tools to provide programming across Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. This initiative will provide early-stage entrepreneurs with foundational business and growth training. It will also connect Black business owners and entrepreneurs with investors.

These investments are expected to help support over 300 businesses to start and grow across Western Canada, as well as provide training for 100 Black entrepreneurs across Alberta.

Quotes

"In a healthy economy, everyone has an equal opportunity to participate and thrive. The additional challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic meant more barriers for businesses – particularly those who face barriers already. Our government's strategic investments through the Black Entrepreneurship Program's National Ecosystem Fund will support Black-led organizations, and Black entrepreneurs and business owners create quality jobs and succeed. It's a smart investment in our economy, in our communities and in our people that ensures no one is left behind."
- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Black business communities have faced significant barriers in accessing traditional avenues for growth and support. Today's investments will help enable our vibrant communities, both big and small, to contribute to a Canadian economy that is more inclusive, more just and more prosperous – both now and for future generations."
- The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

"Our Government's investment in Alberta-based Black-led organizations is the right thing to do to ensure our economy works for all Canadians. This investment in Black entrepreneurs in the West will help build the foundation for lasting, meaningful change."
- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Our government is investing in the long-term sustainability of Black-owned businesses in the West. These investments will help level the playing field and enable black businesses to grow, compete and thrive. I look forward to seeing lasting results from this program across Alberta and Western Canada."
- George Chahal, Member of Parliament, Calgary-Skyview

"Access to capital is a key factor for most businesses, especially SMEs, so we have made it our core offering to support the business network with credit advisory services. There are opportunities out there, change the way you think about business, think big and let's do it!"
- Popoola Akande, President, Canadian Imperial Advantage

"At BIPOC Foundation, our mandate and mission is to be the catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurship in the Black and racialized communities in Western Canada. Our purpose is to advance racial equality, gender equality and empowerment while building awareness to eliminate anti-blackness and Indigenous invisibility. Our Black Founders Hub accelerator program will provide underserved businesses, Black tech startups and scale-ups with training, mentorship, educational resources, business opportunities, cooperation and representation –– closing the economic ecosystem involvement gap evidenced by the low number of Black-led businesses in the region."
- Clement Esene, Executive Director, BIPOC Foundation

Quick facts

  • The Black Entrepreneurship Program is a partnership between the Government of Canada, Black-led business organizations, post-secondary or other accredited educational institutions, and financial institutions. Program funding includes:

  • With PrairiesCan, Canada's regional development agencies are delivering the National Ecosystem Fund in regions across the country and working with selected partner organizations to assist implementing their services.

  • The West has demonstrated the fastest growth in Canada's Black population, having nearly tripled in size since 1996.

  • February is Black History Month, a time to learn more the many important contributions that Black Canadians and their communities on the Prairies and elsewhere have made to the history and continued growth of this country.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn
Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/16/c0429.html

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in crypto

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Going into the period, Fastly management guided for revenue to grow just 8% to 12% year over year -- down from 23% growth in Q3. Fortunately, fourth-quarter growth was better than expected, with Fastly's top line rising 13% year over year to $97.7 million, beating analysts' average forecast for revenue of $92.5 million.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance strength

    Catastrophe losses came in at just $189 million in the quarter to Dec. 31 and mainly stemmed from tornadoes in southern U.S. states and wildfires. Gross premiums written for the general insurance business rose 12% to more than $8 billion. The general insurance accident year combined ratio was 89.8, an improvement of 3.1 points from a year earlier.

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • Nvidia Stock Slips Despite an Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

    Nvidia said revenue jumped 53% in its fiscal fourth quarter to $7.64 billion. The company is projecting better-than-expected results for the current quarter, as well.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 4%

    One day after the stock of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) went to the moon on news that it has reopened ticket sales at a much higher price, shares of the space tourism company are losing a bit of altitude on Wednesday, down 4.3% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. As my fellow Motley Fool contributor Matthew Frankel reported yesterday, Virgin Galactic announced on Tuesday that it will reopen ticket sales to the general public today, at $450,000 per ticket. And, in a bit of new news, it will require would-be space tourists to put down a $150,000 deposit per ticket up front. Virgin Galactic also confirmed that it is aiming to start commercial service later this year, although it did not give a specific date.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Why Angi Stock Plunged More Than 21% in Morning Trading Today

    The digital home improvement company's Q4 earnings report did not please the market, despite strong top-line growth.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededJho Low’s Wild N

  • Why ViacomCBS Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change and the unchanged ticker, by the way.

  • Blackstone to Buy Preferred Apartment in $5.8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, extending its bet on rental housing across Sun Belt states. Most Read from BloombergStocks Rise as Fed Minutes Bring No Real Surprises: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine Up

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.