Government of Canada invests in communities and tourism diversification in Gaspésie region

CED awards nearly $4 million for 23 projects to improve Gaspésie tourism offering and upgrade local community facilities.

CHANDLER, QC, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

All across the country, community spaces and tourism attractions have seen a significant fluctuation in use due to the pandemic. Significant drivers of the economy, they draw in residents and visitors and support local businesses and jobs.

That is why the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced contributions totalling $3,854,592 for 23 projects in the Gaspésie region.

These CED investments will enable the recipient organizations and municipalities to launch their projects, upgrade their facilities, or improve or modernize their tourism offering. Further information on the projects can be found in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their regions, as well as municipalities, which play a key role in the well‑being of communities across the country. The economic recovery depends, among other things, on a strong tourism industry with organizations that are anchored in the regional economy, and on the vitality of local communities and their shared spaces. These various players are major contributors to economic growth and are key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Our assistance for these promising projects in the Gaspésie region demonstrates our government's commitment to support economic development in communities of all sizes, as well as players in the tourism industry. I am pleased to know that the residents of several municipalities will benefit from quality meeting spaces and that their many visitors will be able to take advantage of renewed attractions. Today, I am announcing significant investments that will allow 23 organizations and municipalities in the Gaspésie region to look to the future and continue contributing to the region's attractiveness."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"The funding announced today reflects our willingness to support the tourism industry and its stakeholders. We need to plan the economic recovery and can do so only with their input. The financial contributions awarded to these 23 community and tourism projects is excellent news for the Gaspésie region and its drawing power! Let's make a fresh start as we look together to a future where we are stronger and more resilient."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

Quick fact

CED is a key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

