Federal funding of more than $6.7 million through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund will enable community-led initiatives across Edmonton to welcome residents and visitors back to public spaces and support local businesses.

EDMONTON, AB, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Vibrant and modern public spaces are central to Edmonton's high quality of life and play an important role to build communities and support local businesses. Revitalizing the downtown core and main streets, reinventing outdoor spaces, and increasing accessibility are all key to enabling Edmonton's public spaces to safely welcome visitors and residents, support social well-being, and stimulate the local economy.

Government of Canada invests in Edmonton’s community spaces, building community and creating jobs (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, joined by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and Mayor of Edmonton Amarjeet Sohi, announced a federal investment of more than $6.7 million in support of 27 community-led infrastructure projects across Edmonton that will improve key gathering spaces and encourage residents to, once again, come together as friends and neighbours.

Examples of projects receiving support include:

An initiative to transform two downtown alleyways into community gathering spaces that will host festivals, markets and pop-up patios.

Revitalizing a transit station by enhancing its accessibility and installing Indigenous art.

Enhancing walkability and active transportation accessibility around Whyte Avenue with street furniture and parklets.

Constructing an accessible gazebo and expanding a community garden in the Alberta Avenue community.

Creating a pedestrian-friendly area on MacDonald Drive that connects Edmonton's downtown to the city's river valley.

The combined federal investment of $6,756,629 is expected to help create or maintain 185 jobs, increase accessibility and enjoyment of community spaces for people of all ages and abilities, and support investment attraction and business activity.

Story continues

Quotes

"Public spaces are at the heart of how we come together in our communities. From ice rinks and community gardens, to spray parks and pedestrian walkways, our government's investments will further enhance Edmonton's reputation as a destination for year-round activities, events and attractions while ensuring people of all ages and abilities can enjoy modern, accessible amenities for years to come."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"New shared spaces, improved access to our River Valley, and pedestrian focused design will foster community, support small businesses, and improve the quality of life for Edmontonians. Our government's investment to rejuvenate and enhance the community spaces across our city will continue Edmonton's global image as a city for festivals, events, and a destination for memorable experiences that both residents and visitors alike can enjoy."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"I am very pleased to see the federal government invest in so many community-led projects across Edmonton. Neighbourhood-level initiatives are the perfect fuel for a strong economic and social recovery and will go a long way to helping everyday Edmontonians get the most out of their local amenities and public spaces. This is the right time to reenvision what our city can be and I applaud these communities for their city-building spirit!"

- Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, City of Edmonton

"What the past two years have taught us about our downtowns is that they're not only an important part of our economy, but also an essential part of the social and cultural infrastructure for our communities. We're thrilled to have funding for this alley transformation project to create new and unique public spaces of community and delight in unexpected places, which will benefit both our economy and our social well-being."

- Puneeta McBryan, Executive Director, Edmonton Downtown Business Association

"This funding will allow us to create a more welcoming, inclusive, and enhanced visitor experience in Old Strathcona. Over the last two years, we've heard from Edmontonians that additional public space increases the enjoyment of their visit, which then has a positive impact on our economic recovery."

- Cherie Klassen, Executive Director, Old Strathcona Business Association

"The Edmonton Urban Farm is a community hub for urban agriculture, education, and sustainability. It's also a thriving example of how surplus urban space can be used to build connections and enhance local food security. Over 300 people from 16 community groups grow food in our urban farm and with PrairiesCan funding, we will be able to expand the opportunity to even more Edmontonians, which we are thrilled about."

- Traci Bednard, CEO, Explore Edmonton

"With many area residents facing food insecurity, the Alberta Avenue Community League offers garden spaces for yearly usage and a multi-purpose outdoor community space. These funds will help us in the construction of an accessible gazebo and with the expansion of our community garden plots."

- Valda Roberts, Vice President, Alberta Avenue Community League

Backgrounder

Quick facts

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) is helping communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other public institutions, as well as Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery.

Projects being supported through the Fund are focused on revitalizing downtown cores and main streets; reinvent outdoor spaces; create green infrastructure; and increasing the accessibility of community spaces.

Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) is administering the Fund in Alberta.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced over $6.7 million in funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for 27 projects across Edmonton. Project funding will enable Edmonton to build and improve community infrastructure to rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The projects announced today include:

Recipient Project Description Funding 124 Street and Area Business Association Upgrade the 124 Street area and Helen Nolan Park with upgraded lighting and installation of structural fixtures to enhance community engagement. $124,739 Alberta Avenue Community League Construct an accessible gazebo and expand a community garden in the Alberta Avenue community. $45,575 Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts Renovate the community arts space to expand its programming in support of emerging and professional musicians to perform. $33,875 Belgravia Community League Repair the outdoor rink in the Belgravia community to welcome residents to engage safely in outdoor activities. $1,698 Blue Quill Community League Construct an accessible community garden in the Blue Quill community. $37,179 City of Edmonton, Blackmud Creek Community League Build a new splash park in the Blackmud Creek community to encourage outdoor play and programming. $36,578 City of Edmonton, Schonsee Neighbourhood Development Committee Improve amenities for the Schonsee Neighbourhood and encourage outdoor play by building a spray park at the Schonsee Park. $230,000 City of Edmonton Create walking and biking pathways in Confederation District Park that will link it to surrounding recreation, transportation and school facilities. $324,750 City of Edmonton Revitalize the transit station at 10032 – 100 St NW to be more open and welcoming through improved accessibility, better visibility and the installation of Indigenous art. $375,000 City of Edmonton Reinvent an outdoor space by creating a pedestrian-friendly area on MacDonald Drive that connects the Edmonton Downtown area to the city's river valley. $529,875 City of Edmonton Undertake the first phase of a project to improve the pedestrian areas of Gateway Boulevard between 80 Avenue and Whyte Avenue. $750,000 City of Edmonton Improve pedestrian areas in two key downtown locations in the Ice District to improve pedestrian safety and provide spaces that support sidewalk patios for local businesses. $750,000 Crestwood Community League Building Society Construct an outdoor community gathering space in the Crestwood community. $36,000 Downtown Business Association of Edmonton Transform two downtown alleyways into community gathering spaces that will host festivals, markets and pop-up patios. $300,000 Eastwood Community League Renovate the outdoor community rink building to support community use and the launch of a pilot hockey program for youth with barriers to organized sport in the Eastwood community. $72,648 Edmonton Public School Board Revitalize learning spaces at the Bennett Centre to improve accessibility and increase capacity of both indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. $500,000 Edmonton Space & Science Foundation Upgrade two outdoor spaces at the TELUS World of Science to improve outdoor programming and accessibility. $410,948 Explore Edmonton Repurpose an underutilized lot to expand a community urban farm in north central Edmonton to increase food production and create a public gathering space. $99,950 Innovate Edmonton Create a public Innovation Gallery in downtown Edmonton to showcase, educate and provide awareness about innovation activities in Alberta. $490,625 Millhurst Community League Build an accessible community garden, orchard and sheltered gathering space to create a community place for social and cultural events in the Millhurst community. $110,154 Old Strathcona Business Association Enhance walkability and active transportation accessibility around Whyte Avenue with street furniture and parklets. $187,500 Parkview Community League Create an outdoor multi-use facility by replacing an old outdoor ice rink with a new rink, and installing four outdoor beach volleyball courts in the Parkview community. $414,000 The Ridge Community League Build a multi-use year round outdoor rink in Haddow Park that will be an ice rink in the winter and basketball, tennis and pickleball courts in other seasons. $203,453 Ridgewood Community League Complete a community garden project in the Ridgewood community. $33,805 University of Alberta Construct eight tennis courts at the University of Alberta that will be accessible to the public. $318,517 Valley Zoo Development Society Refurbish an antique carousel and construct a climate-controlled structure at the Edmonton Valley Zoo for visitors to enjoy the unique carousel year round. $164,760 Woodvale Community League Upgrade the outdoor community ice rink and build a new smaller ice to accommodate more skaters in the Woodvale community. $175,000

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c2803.html