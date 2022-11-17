U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

Government of Canada invests in first-of-its-kind project in B.C. to help businesses create more value and less waste

·4 min read

Funding will enable experts at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus to work with local companies to create new bioplastics and save materials from the landfill by using them in new innovations

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is supporting initiatives that build a clean and prosperous future. That includes helping B.C companies lower their environmental footprint while creating jobs.

Government of Canada invests in first-of-its-kind project in B.C. to help businesses create more value and less waste (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
Government of Canada invests in first-of-its-kind project in B.C. to help businesses create more value and less waste (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) announced $1.04 million in funding to the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus (UBCO) to help local businesses implement cutting-edge circular economy practices.

In a circular economy, nothing is waste. The circular economy retains and recovers as much value as possible from resources by reusing, repairing, refurbishing, remanufacturing, repurposing, or recycling products and materials. It's about using valuable resources wisely, thinking about waste as a resource instead of a cost, and finding innovative ways to better the environment and the economy.

With this PacifiCan funding, UBCO will connect local businesses with the engineering expertise needed to save industrial materials from landfill, while designing new green products from fully bio-sourced materials. UBCO will also buy new equipment and expand its advanced materials and manufacturing testing capabilities so that more companies can access this support. Technical knowledge developed through these projects will be saved in a digital repository to help current and future companies embrace the circular economy.

The combination of in-person expertise and a digital repository supporting a circular economy is the first-of-its-kind in the province and will build on B.C.'s leadership in clean technology. It will also raise the profile of local companies and innovators who are creating solutions with global impact.

Minister Sajjan made the announcement while celebrating the launch of UBCO's Clean Tech Hub, an innovation space that received $1.9M from PacifiCan in 2021. This investment is helping UBCO catalyze academic-industry collaborations that help Canadian companies bring their technologies and products to domestic and international markets.

This morning, Minister Sajjan also announced the opening of new PacifiCan offices in Kelowna and Cranbrook. Our expanded footprint means PacifiCan will be more accessible to British Columbians. It will also support high-impact local investments and quality advice, to advance the region's diverse economic interests.

Quotes

"Collaboration between industry and researchers helps solve tough problems—and creates new opportunities. By partnering with the University of British Columbia to grow the circular economy, the Government of Canada is helping make B.C. businesses more competitive as they build a prosperous net-zero economy."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"UBC Okanagan researchers are creating leading-edge solutions for the complex challenges faced here in the BC Interior and around the world, such as how to reduce waste and create new value from existing materials. We are proud of the ground-breaking work being done on our campus and with our partners to create novel solutions that benefit both the environment and the economy. I am grateful for the Government of Canada's ongoing support for this research project and the UBCO Clean Tech Hub."

- Dr. Lesley Cormack, Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, the University of British Columbia, Okanagan campus

Quick facts

Established in 1908, UBC is a global centre for teaching, learning and research, consistently ranked among the top public universities in the world. It has more than 65,000 undergraduate and graduate students at its two major campuses in Vancouver and Kelowna.
The circular economy program is supported by UBCO's Materials and Manufacturing Research Institute, a multidisciplinary research hub that fosters collaboration between local, national and international research and development organizations.
In August 2021, the Government of Canada launched PacifiCan, a new federal economic agency dedicated to British Columbians.

Associated links

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Recommended Stories

  • DWAC Stock Sinks On Trump's Presidential Launch

    DWAC sank 16% Wednesday after Donald Trump announced Tuesday night he is running for president in 2024.

  • Trump's ex-CFO, at tax fraud trial, says company reaped big savings with perks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by paying longtime executive Allen Weisselberg's rent and other personal expenses instead of increasing his salary, Weisselberg testified on Tuesday at the company's tax fraud trial. Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer, spoke about the savings during testimony as the prosecution's star witness. The Trump Organization has pleaded not guilty to charges in 2021 by the Manhattan district attorney that it hid executive perks from tax authorities for over 15 years, and falsely reported bonuses as non-employee compensation.

  • New York Judge Rules in Favor of Donald Trump in Niece’s Inheritance Lawsuit

    The New York judge said Mary Trump had signed releases as part of a 2001 settlement agreement that barred her claims.

  • Ten year Treasury yield drops, driving popular bond-market recession gauge to most-negative level in more than 40 years

    The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield drops to another one-month low on Wednesday, driving a popular bond-market gauge that is an indicator of a potential recession to its most negative level in more than 40 years.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon Employees Fear ‘No One Is Safe’ as Layoffs Roil the Ranks

    (Bloomberg) -- “No one is safe.” Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleSo wrote an Amazon.com Inc. employee on an internal chat room as the company began the largest round of layoffs in its history. The moo

  • Lauren Boebert – live: Republican under fire for ‘embarrassing’ tweet as she leads race by just 1,200 votes

    Follow for the latest updates on Lauren Boebert’s race in the 2022 midterms

  • JPMorgan Sees ‘Mild’ US Recession in 2023 on Fed’s Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists projected the US will enter a “mild” recession next year thanks to interest-rate hikes that could cost more than 1 million Americans their jobs, and the Federal Reserve will pivot to cutting borrowing costs in 2024.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocke

  • Executed Wagner mercenary voluntarily agreed to be exchanged, says President’s Office

    Captured Wagner mercenary Yevgeny Nuzhin voluntarily consented to being a part of prisoner exchange with Russia, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told the independent Russian news channel TV Rain (Dozhd) on Nov. 15.

  • Trump’s Truth Social SPAC stock slides premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the decline in Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock following former President Trump’s announcement he will run for president in 2024.

  • Barron Trump towers over father Donald and mother Melania at campaign launch

    Barron Trump towers over father Donald and mother Melania at campaign launchReuters

  • Japan’s Trade Deficit Driven Wider by Weak Yen as Imports Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s trade deficit widened in October, as the country’s import bill continued to rocket upward, fueled by a historic slide in the yen that has already helped push the economy back into reverse.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made

  • Ron DeSantis has reached a perilous point: Inevitability

    Ronald Dion DeSantis is an Inevitable. He is 44 years old, a graduate of Yale and Harvard Law, a Navy Reserve officer with a telegenic, accomplished wife and three adorable children. In 2018 he squeaked into the governorship of Florida by about 32,400 votes, but was reelected last week by a margin of about 1.5 million. He reddened traditional Democratic counties, drafted large shares of the youth, independent and Hispanic votes, and built on his handling (however debatable) of the coronavirus pa

  • What Walmart and Target’s Very Different Earnings Mean for a White-Collar Recession

    The contrast between the retailers' earnings reports could speak to the bigger trends at play in the U.S. economy.

  • Asian markets mostly decline amid lingering China worries

    Asian shares mostly declined Thursday amid concerns about the impact of China's “zero-COVID” strategy mixed with hopes for economic activity and tourism returning to normal.

  • Recession warning? California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit next year

    California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year, state officials announced Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning to other states about a potential recession.

  • Top Putin mouthpiece defends brutal sledgehammer execution of Russian traitor

    Yevgenny Nuzhin was filmed being executed after he fled Russia to fight for Ukraine.

  • RNC to stop paying Trump legal fees

    RNC to stop paying Trump legal fees

  • China Covid Easing Prompts Warning From Emigration Group

    (Bloomberg) -- An association of migration service providers in Beijing warned its members to clean up their practices as interest among Chinese citizens in going overseas surges amid a loosening of the country’s Covid restrictions.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPola

  • Rishi Sunak's talks with Xi Jinping cancelled after Trudeau meeting 'leak'

    Rishi Sunak’s talks with Xi Jinping were cancelled on Wednesday after the Chinese president was left infuriated at Justin Trudeau for "leaking" details of a closed-door meeting.