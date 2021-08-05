U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

The Government of Canada invests in the fishing harbour of False Creek in Vancouver

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Coastal communities across Canada are supported by small craft harbours that provide the commercial fishing industry with safe access to waterways. With approximately 45,000 Canadians employed in the fishing sector, the Government of Canada is making investments to renew its network of small craft harbours.

On behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, announced that the Government of Canada is making investments through Budget 2021 to help renew the Small Craft Harbour at False Creek, in Vancouver.

This funding will go towards repairing the service area and enabling advance planning for the future reconstruction of the deteriorating bulkhead at the shoreline.

Quotes

"Small craft harbours are the heart of Canada's coastal communities. They're places of gathering, hubs of recreation and industry, and they're essential to Canada's growing blue economy. That's why our government is investing $300 million to make our harbours greener, safer, and more efficient. We'll always support the women and men of our fisheries, tourism sectors, and construction industries, and the coastal and rural communities that depend on Canada's small craft harbours."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I am pleased to announce this investment for our community. Fishing is a vital cornerstone in many communities across Canada, including mine in Vancouver False Creek. It's important to support our local fish harvesters and the broader community with good, well maintained, local harbour infrastructure. When we invest in our local harbours, we invest in the people who work and live near them, and I'm proud to be a part of such an important initiative."

The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

Quick Facts

  • In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed an additional $300 million to be invested over two years for the renewal of Canada's network of small craft harbours.

  • Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) keeps harbours critical to the commercial fishing industry open and in good repair.

  • DFO supports 973 harbours across Canada with more than 5000 volunteers from harbour authorities.

  • Harbour restoration projects are undertaken in cooperation with the local harbour authorities that manage and operate facilities for local users.

  • The Small Craft Harbour Program budget for 2021-2022 is approximately $90 million; of this amount, approximately $70 million will be directly invested in projects for repairs, maintenance, construction and dredging at harbours.

  • Canada's blue economy and its future growth depend on the sustainable use and management of our ocean resources. A Blue Economy Strategy will enable us to protect and revitalize the health of our oceans while taking advantage of emerging economic growth opportunities throughout ocean sectors.

Associated Links

Government of Canada invests in the improvement of fishing harbours across Canada
Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Small Craft Harbours Program

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/05/c7271.html

