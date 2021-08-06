The Government of Canada invests in fishing harbours across the Prairies

GIMLI, MB, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Coastal communities across Canada are supported by small craft harbours that provide the commercial fishing industry with safe access to waterways. With approximately 45,000 Canadians employed in the fishing sector, the Government of Canada is making investments to renew its network of small craft harbours and is working with municipalities and other stakeholders to ensure this important infrastructure can enhance local communities.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, with Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, announced that the Government of Canada is investing more than $3.5 million to help renew the harbour infrastructure throughout Manitoba and the rest of the Prairies.

A number of Manitoba harbours have been identified for improvements including in Gimli, which is home port to 66 fishing vessels and just over 210 recreational vessels. Launch ramps will be rebuilt at Calder's Dock and Gull Harbour on Lake Winnipeg, Mossey River, Whitefish Point on Lake Winnipegosis, Whiskey Jack Portage on Kiskittogisu Lake.

Wharf improvements are planned for Thicket Portage on Wintering Lake, as well as at the small craft harbour in Missinipe, Saskatchewan on Otter Lake.

In Alberta engineering investigations are planned at small craft harbours in Canyon Creek and Hardisty.

Gimli, Manitoba - The Gimli small craft harbour on Lake Winnipeg will benefit from a major rehabilitation project by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO). (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans Canada Ontario & Prairie Region)

"Small craft harbours are vital to so many fisheries and entire communities across Canada, including the Prairies. By investing $300 million to build greener, safer, and more efficient harbours from coast to coast to coast, we're investing in the people who live in those communities, and rely on these harbours every day."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I am pleased to announce this important investment for the Prairies. Fishing is a vital cornerstone in many communities across Canada – which is why it's important to support our local fish harvesters and the broader community with good, well-maintained, local harbour infrastructure. When we invest in our local harbours, we invest in the people who work and live near them, and I'm proud to be a part of such an important initiative."

Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency).

"It may come as a surprise for people outside of the Prairies to learn there is a robust fishery here. Water and fishing is a way of life. Gimli is the biggest harbour between Ontario and B.C. In the heart of Manitoba's Interlake region the Gimli harbour has received numerous improvements over the past few years and it's great to see these latest investments, not only for Gimli but for several harbours across the Prairies."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre and Special Representative for the Prairies

"Investing in local small craft harbours helps not just the commercial fishing industry, but the region as a whole. I am proud that we are investing in people, promoting inclusive growth, and building stronger communities. The work carried out will renew and maintain the infrastructure that is essential to the region, and support our local communities."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital and Minister of Northern Affairs

In Budget 2021-2022, the Government of Canada committed an additional $300 million to be invested over two years for the renewal of Canada's network of small craft harbours.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) keeps harbours critical to the commercial fishing industry open and in good repair.

DFO supports 973 harbours across Canada with more than 5000 volunteers from harbour authorities.

Harbour restoration projects are undertaken in cooperation with the local harbour authorities that manage and operate facilities for local users.

Canada's blue economy and its future growth depend on the sustainable use and management of our ocean resources. A Blue Economy Strategy will enable us to protect and revitalize the health of our oceans while taking advantage of emerging economic growth opportunities throughout ocean sectors.

Government of Canada invests in the improvement of fishing harbours across Canada

For more information on Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Small Craft Harbours Program: https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/sch-ppb/index-eng.html

