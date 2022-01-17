More than $5.6 million in new federal funding will help Alberta communities attract investment, create jobs and transition towards a greener economy

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

Government of Canada invests in greener economic opportunity in Alberta (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

As Canada continues to shift away from coal-fired power to protect our climate and create a more sustainable economy, the Government of Canada, through Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), is investing in communities affected by the coal transition. Moving to a low-carbon economy is good for the environment, good for the economy, and will benefit all Canadians. The Government of Canada understands that such a change must also ensure a just and fair transition for workers and communities that have relied financially on coal mining and coal-fired power generation.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced more than $5.6 million in support of eight projects across Alberta that will help communities attract investment, create jobs and transition towards a greener economy.

The funding is being delivered through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) and Canada Coal Transition Initiative-Infrastructure Fund (CCTI-IF). These funds support skills development, infrastructure investments and economic diversification in impacted communities transitioning from coal-fired electricity generation.

Alberta projects receiving support through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative include:

$2.25 million in new funding to Harvest Sky Economic Development Corporation to conduct a strategic analysis and economic diversification study that will inform future investment and business attraction activities for the region comprising Hanna, the Village of Youngstown and Special Area No. 2.

$658,000 in new funding to Parkland County to develop a Wabamun Area Development Strategy.

$154,880 in additional funding to Parkland County to develop a Tri-Municipal Sub-Regional Plan that will align land use, services and infrastructure services in support of the phase-out of coal-fired electricity in the region.

$200,000 in additional funding for the Community Futures Network of Alberta (CFNA) to support workers and businesses in communities affected by the coal transition. CFNA is a community driven, non-profit business loan and business development organization made up of 27 Community Futures offices throughout rural Alberta.

$143,917 in additional funding to the Hanna and District Association for Lifelong Learning to establish a business hub and concierge centre in Hanna.

$87,500 in additional funding to the United Steelworkers Local 1595 to hire a transition coordinator to support laid-off coal industry workers in Wabamun.

Story continues

Projects receiving support through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative-Infrastructure Fund include:

Over $2 million in new funding to the Special Areas Board in Special Area No. 2 to develop an industrial park that will support industrial applications suitable to a remote location.

$150,000 in new funding to Flagstaff County to undertake the Flagstaff County Industrial Park Feasibility Study.

Today's investments mean more than $32 million have been invested in Alberta communities since 2018 through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) and Canada Coal Transition Initiative-Infrastructure Fund (CCTI-IF).

Quotes

"The Government of Canada's priority is supporting workers, families, and communities as Canada transitions towards a cleaner energy economy. Today's investments will empower coal-affected communities across Alberta to build on their regional strengths and highly-skilled workforce, capitalize on new business opportunities, and create more resilient local economies. Together we are moving forward toward a clean energy future for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"The evolution of energy is upon us and Alberta will continue to lead the way. As we fight climate change and build a low-carbon economy, our government is committed to creating new economic opportunities and ensuring that no worker is left behind. Today's investments further build on federal support for Alberta's coal affected communities and will help lay the foundation for new investments, business activity and innovative jobs in our province."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Prairies Economic Development Canada has been and continues to be a great source of support for the Harvest Sky region as we look at opportunities to make our communities sustainable after the loss of our coal fired power plant. The funding and assistance they provide have allowed us to build a strong economic development and community base which we can leverage into the future, and we look forward to continued collaboration as we align our region and marketing to new investors, residents and visitors."

- Mark Nikota, Economic Development Manager, Harvest Sky Region Economic Development Corporation

"Parkland County is grateful for the funding received from Prairies Economic Development Canada and for their ongoing support. This funding allows us to examine and explore other potential sources of replacement economic development to offset the loss of revenue from coal-fired power generation. As part of this work, Parkland County will be establishing a comprehensive strategy for the Wabamun area which will allow for compatible, environmentally responsible, and economically viable development."

- Allan Gamble, Mayor, Parkland County

Quick Facts

In February 2018, the Government of Canada announced amendments to regulations to phase out traditional coal-fired electricity generation by 2030.

PrairiesCan received $25 million in Budget 2018 to establish the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI), which helps impacted communities in Alberta and Saskatchewan transition their economies away from coal-fired electricity generation.

Budget 2019 announced a further $105 million through the Canada Coal Transition Initiative-Infrastructure Fund (CCTI-IF) for PrairiesCan to support infrastructure investments and economic diversification in impacted communities as they transition from coal-fired electricity generation.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c8157.html