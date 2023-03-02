Government of Canada invests in growth with support for Mercier, Mechanical Industries Ltd.

Saguenay‒Lac-St-Jean business receives $1.2M in financial assistance from CED.

SAGUENAY, QC, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting business growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a repayable contribution of $1.2M for Mercier, Mechanical Industries Ltd. This CED support will enable the business to grow by increasing its level of automation, its production capacity, and its productivity.

Mercier Industries manufactures replacement parts, equipment, and industrial tools. The family business also provides long-term support in improving and repairing parts and technology development for its clients. CED's contribution will enable it to enhance its productivity by expanding its plant and office space. It has acquired cutting-edge digital equipment, including a robot welder and a multi-table horizontal milling machine.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations that have strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"Today's announcement is proof once again of the Government of Canada's commitment to Saguenay‒Lac-St-Jean's manufacturing businesses, which are a part of our economic recovery plan. By helping them pursue their operations and by stimulating their growth, the government is helping to ensure Quebec's manufacturing industry plays a major role in Canada's economic recovery."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"SMEs such as Mercier Industries are key drivers of our economy and our communities. Our government is helping them pursue their growth, and I am delighted with CED's support for this project by a regional jewel. Mercier's contribution to Saguenay‒Lac-St-Jean's economic vitality is undeniable! Without a doubt, the success and spin-offs of this project to expand and acquire digital equipment will be felt right across the region, and throughout Quebec and Canada. All my congratulations to the Mercier Industries team!"

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"CED has been ever-present as a partner to Mercier Industries. It has participated in practically all of the investments in high-tech equipment we have made. Its involvement in a financing package brings additional solidity and balance, which are of enormous help as we move into action! CED is part of Mercier Industries' success."

Sara Mercier, General Manager, Mercier, Mechanical Industries Ltd.

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

