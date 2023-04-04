The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure modernization and green energy generation at Saint Mary's University

HALIFAX, NS, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Halifax, Alan R. Abraham, Jr., Chair of the Saint Mary's University Board of Governors, and Dr. Robert Summerby-Murray, President and Vice-Chancellor of Saint Mary's University, announced a joint investment of $20 million to support Phase 2 of the Sobeys Inspiration Hub and the modernization of several campus buildings at Saint Mary's University.

This funding will enable the addition of solar panels and integrated audio-visual communications technology to the Sobeys Inspiration Hub. The Hub, which is currently under construction, will be dedicated to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation at the University. These upgrades will enhance knowledge sharing and collaboration among users and reduce energy consumption. In addition, landscaping work around the building will beautify the campus.

This investment will also fund interior and exterior renovations and energy efficiency enhancements to several campus spaces, notably the Loyola Building, the Homburg Centre for Health & Wellness, the Patrick Power Library, the Burke Theatre, and the McNally Theatre Auditorium. The installation of solar panels on some of these buildings will increase Saint Mary's University's capacity to generate clean energy by an estimated 230 per cent — from 0.2 Megawatts to 0.66 Megawatts.

Once the project is complete, the Saint Mary's community and the broader public will have access to modern and accessible spaces for generations to come.

To build Canada's clean economy, Budget 2023 makes transformative investments to fight climate change and create new opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers. This includes significant measures that will deliver cleaner and more affordable energy, support investment in our communities, and create good-paying jobs.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Saint Mary's University has an extensive track record of equipping Nova Scotians, Canadians and students from around the world with the tools they need to succeed in their careers, particularly in the business sector. These investments will improve the working and learning environment of every member of the university community, enhancing knowledge sharing and collaboration among the leaders of tomorrow's green economy."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's investment in core campus infrastructure at Saint Mary's University will bring tangible benefits to students, the academic and business communities, and the broader public, providing them with safe and accessible community spaces to gather and learn. When we invest in post-secondary education institutions, we're investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators, benefitting all Canadians."

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Halifax

"I want to thank Minister LeBlanc and the Government of Canada for their commitment to renewable energy and supporting carbon reduction and green infrastructure at Saint Mary's University. The Sobeys Inspiration Hub is a dynamic new space coming to Saint Mary's. This investment will reduce its carbon footprint and support expanding our green energy production on campus."

Alan R. Abraham, Jr., Chair of the Saint Mary's University Board of Governors

"Universities are at the forefront of producing and researching green energy. We are essential partners in the fight against climate change. I want to thank the Government of Canada for its investment in Saint Mary's University's initiatives to reduce our carbon footprint as we move towards net zero. We are leading Atlantic Canada in this space, and with this investment, we will continue to advance a greener community and campus."

Dr. Robert Summerby-Murray, President and Vice-Chancellor of Saint Mary's University

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $8 million in this project, and Saint Mary's University is contributing $12 million.

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 62 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Nova Scotia, with a total federal contribution of more than $356 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $458 million.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

