U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.17
    +2.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0784
    +0.0045 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2658
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5220
    +0.4370 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,702.90
    +1,589.77 (+5.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.10
    +42.60 (+6.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Government of Canada invests in innovative B.C. businesses to support their growth and create jobs

·3 min read

Funding of $7 million to two companies will spur growth in clean & digital technology and advanced manufacturing

RICHMOND, BC, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - British Columbia's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are critical to their communities – they create jobs, drive economic growth, and develop products and services that help solve local and global challenges.

Government of Canada invests in innovative B.C. businesses to support their growth and create jobs (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
Government of Canada invests in innovative B.C. businesses to support their growth and create jobs (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The Government of Canada believes in these companies.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced $7 million in funding to support two innovative companies in the clean & digital technology and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Minister Sajjan made the announcement at FPS Food Process Solutions (FPS), a Richmond-based business that provides customized freezing and cooling equipment for the food processing industry.

The Minister announced Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) funding of $2 million for the company. With this funding, FPS will commercialize its Spiral Immersion System technology. This technology allows for faster freezing and reduced energy consumption. It is anticipated that this investment will result in increased sales and revenue, and the creation of 40 new jobs.

Minister Sajjan also announced $5 million in BSP funding for RecycleSmart. The company develops and deploys advanced cloud-based waste and recycling container sensor systems that improve the process flow and efficiency of the waste industry.

With the funding, RecycleSmart will commercialize and scale-up production of their Pello waste-management system that uses wireless sensors and cloud computing to track waste bin data. The company anticipates the creation of 50 new jobs as a result of this project.

Promoting innovation is a priority for PacifiCan. These investments will generate jobs and growth in the sectors of clean & digital technology and advanced manufacturing and will create jobs for Canadians.

Quote(s)

The innovation from British Columbian businesses benefits not only our country, but the world. With this funding, we are helping these ground breaking companies to further develop their products, while at the same time, supporting economic growth and good jobs for Canadians."
-       The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"We are emboldened by this recognition to not only continue in manufacturing excellence in the food industry in British Columbia, but to ensure this technological advancement places FPS on the map as a local innovator with global reach."
-       Jeffrey Chang, President, FPS Food Process Solutions Corp.

"With the support of PacifiCan we will expand the RecycleSmart engineering and manufacturing teams to bring our made in Canada, smart waste platform to the North American market."
-       Colin Bell, Chief Innovation Officer, RecycleSmart

"Innovation lives in communities all over B.C. and right here in Richmond. PacifiCan is playing a key role in supporting these companies as they work to drive the economy and create jobs."
-       Parm Bains, Member of Parliament, Steveston-Richmond East

"In PacifiCan, companies like FPS Food Process Solutions and RecycleSmart have a new champion. I look forward to watching their continued growth and prosperity."
-       Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament, Richmond Centre

Quick facts

  • PacifiCan is the regional development agency dedicated to British Columbia. PacifiCan promotes growth and diversification in British Columbia's economy by enhancing innovation, improving business competitiveness, and promoting inclusive growth.

  • The Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program makes strategic investments in key economic sectors, helping innovative companies accelerate their growth and compete globally.

Associated links

Stay connected
Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c6115.html

Recommended Stories

  • Google Pixel 7 prototype reputedly shows up on eBay

    It's the second major Google device leak within just a few weeks.

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • More signs that a major shift in the economic narrative could be underway

    There’s more evidence that the economic narrative could be undergoing a major shift.

  • Brent Crude Hits $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude surged past $120 as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the European Union worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseOil rose 1.9% to rea

  • Russia Readies New Bond-Payment Plan in Bid to Avoid Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is planning a bond-payment mechanism to sidestep US sanctions and a potential default as a grace period ticks down on its latest missed coupons.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseThe pr

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerChina

  • Mo Brooks gets into fiery exchange with ‘Fox News Sunday’ host over 2020 election

    Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) got into a fiery argument with a “Fox News Sunday” guest host over the 2020 presidential election, which Brooks repeatedly claimed was stolen and riddled with fraud. When Brooks pressed his claims of voter fraud and pushed for tighter election laws, guest host Sandra Smith countered that effort after effort had…

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says No to Rockets That Could Hit Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the US would not send Ukraine “rocket systems that can strike into Russia,” seemingly quashing reports the administration would consider long-range weapons in a new assistance package. Ukraine has repeatedly called for more offensive weapons as it battles Russian troops in the east. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 a

  • UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers

    Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update. "With multiple credible reports of localised mutinies amongst Russia's forces in Ukraine, a lack of experienced and credible platoon and company commanders is likely to result (in) a further decrease in morale and continued poor discipline," it said.

  • Biden to Meet With Fed’s Powell to Discuss Economy

    The meeting with the Federal Reserve chairman set for Tuesday comes as the central bank is racing to contain inflation.

  • Mexico Fuel Subsidy Is Now Costing More Than Oil Export Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s gasoline and diesel subsidies are now costing the government more than double the extra profit the oil producer gets from higher crude prices, according to estimates by Bloomberg Economics, a sign of the growing burden to keep its cheap domestic fuel plea.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsElizabeth Holmes Ur

  • Russians fired on Sumy region with artillery shells filled with flechettes

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022, 11:45 The Russian military fired on the border area of Sumy Oblast with artillery shells filled with flechettes. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Details: On the morning of 30 May, the aggressors fired three shots from the Russian village of Tyotkino [Kursk Oblast, Russia] on the border area of the Sumy region.

  • Luhansk Military Administration: Street fighting in Sievierodonetsk, main road between Lysychansk and Bakhmut under Russian fire

    Olena Roshchina - Monday, 30 May 2022, 09:46 Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, said that fighting in Sievierodonetsk is now taking place on the city's streets. Source: Serhii Haidai on Telegram Quote: "Fighting is taking place on the streets of Sievierodonetsk…The enemy is advancing towards the central parts of the city.

  • Trump Added More to the National Debt Than Obama and Bush

    Photo Illustration by Luis G Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s final tab is in. Legislation and executive actions signed by former President Trump added $7.8 trillion in ten-year budget deficits. When accounting for non-legislative budget savings, the total projected budget deficits expanded by $3.9 trillion over the decade.These figures appear in my new report, “Trump’s Fiscal Legacy: A Comprehensive Overview of Spending, Taxes, and Deficits” which analyzes Congressional Budget Office

  • China Suffers Setback as Pacific Nations Spurn Broad Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback because some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal, Australia’s ABC News reported. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit Her

  • Biden rules out sending Ukraine rockets that can strike into Russia

    President Biden on Monday said his administration will not send to Ukraine long-range missile systems that can strike into Russian territory, sending a conflicting message after media outlets reported that officials were preparing to send weapons with long-distance capabilities. “We are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that strike into Russia,” Biden…

  • Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

    ‘The bodies of the children shot dead in Uvalde aren’t even buried yet, and Trump is dancing at an NRA gun celebration’

  • Worries about coming ObamaCare premium spikes intensify

    Democrats are growing increasingly concerned that a spike in ObamaCare premiums could hit this fall right before the midterm elections. The party is already facing major headwinds from inflation and President Biden’s lagging approval ratings, and a health care premium spike would add a major blow. The American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last year temporarily…

  • Analysis: Russians feel little economic pain now, long-term outlook darkens

    For Oleg Kechin, owner of a chain of barbershops, forecasts that Russia will be plunged into its deepest economic crisis in a generation feel overdone. U.S. President Joe Biden may have promised that Western sanctions would wreak economic havoc in Russia, but Kechin's business is still drawing in customers in the town of Saransk, which lies 510 km (320 miles) southeast of Moscow.

  • Zelenskyy fires Kharkiv Security Service Head and hands him over to law enforcement

    Denys Karlovskyi - Sunday, 29 May 2022, 20:40 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired Roman Dudin, Head of Ukraine's Security Service in Kharkiv Oblast, for negligent performance of his duties and promised that law enforcement would investigate his case.