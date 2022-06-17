U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.48
    -7.11 (-6.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    +2.7200 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,583.75
    -70.17 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +5.07 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Government of Canada invests in life sciences with support for MedXL

·3 min read

Pointe-Claire business receives $2.3 million in financial assistance from CED.

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, June 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting business growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $2.3 million for MedXL. This CED support will enable it to enhance its productivity and increase its production capacity.

Based in Quebec, MedXL manufactures prefilled syringes in various formats to maintain vascular access. Through the acquisition in 2020 of Liebel-Flarsheim Canada, a manufacturer specializing in contrast agents and prefilled syringes, MedXL has been able to pursue its expansion.

This CED contribution will enable it to meet growing market demand. The project will support the business's growth through the acquisition and installation of digital production equipment. It will also enhance its competitiveness with the establishment of a new production line. In addition, it will create 25 jobs and maintain 125 others.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to stimulating innovation to enhance business productivity and competitiveness in the long term. We are therefore proud to be able to provide this support to MedXL, whose project is helping to strengthen the Greater Montréal region's position as a hub for life sciences development—a sector that holds great promise. As it contributes to the creation of many quality jobs, it will also help the business grow and maintain its enviable position."

Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis

"The COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated how investing in innovation in the sciences sector is crucial. Through our government's financial assistance, MedXL will be able to acquire the equipment it needs to continue to grow. We will always be here to support Canadian businesses that have a promising future and contribute to Quebec's and Canada's economic development. This is how we will ensure a strong economic recovery across the country."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"I believe that supporting innovation and local manufacturing by entrepreneurs will be a key element in Canada's success and prosperity. CED has an important role to play in this effort. The repayable financial assistance provided by CED has been invested strategically in the infrastructure required to upgrade our existing facilities and purchase new and improved manufacturing equipment. I would like to thank CED for its collaboration and support."

Paul Parisien, President, MedXL

Quick facts

  • The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

  • SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

  • CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media
Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/17/c3234.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bolsonaro Rages at Petrobras as Fuel Threatens Re-Election

    (Bloomberg) -- A bitter dispute between Jair Bolsonaro and Petrobras intensified as the state-controlled oil giant shrugged off the president’s warnings and increased fuel prices, adding to the Brazilian leader’s difficulties as he struggles to contain inflation in an election year. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeUS Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain: Markets Wrap'

  • OPEC+ Begins Grappling with Next Move as US Presses for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil pact OPEC+ launched at the outset of the pandemic is finally nearing an end, and where the group goes from here is a politically fraught question. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeUS Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain: Markets Wrap'Drip Pricing' Is Turning Checkout Into a Nasty SurpriseMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Little From the Covi

  • Ukrainian artillerymen show how six CAESARs fired on the occupiers and their equipment

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 17 JUNE 2022, 13:59 The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has published a video where one volley by 6 CAESARs [self-propelled howitzers] fired on an area where Russian forces had concentrated more than 15 pieces of weaponry and military equipment.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Silence on the stock selloff

    Biden has expressed virtually no concern about the bear market, even though more than half of Americans own stocks. Maybe he should offer a word of consolation.

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • 60% of CEOs expect recession by 2023: Conference Board

    The majority of chief executive officers and other C-suite leaders across the globe believe their geographic region will enter a recession by the end of 2023.

  • Russia again cuts natural gas exports to European countries

    Russia reduced natural gas to Europe again Friday, including cutting flows by half to Italy and Slovakia and completely to France, as countries have worked to ease their dependence on Russian supplies amid the war in Ukraine.

  • Gas Prices: 8 Steps Biden Can Take to Try to Lower Them

    The president has said he is prepared to use 'all tools' at his disposal to combat skyrocketing gas prices.

  • Bill Clinton Tells James Corden He Has “Never Before Been As Worried” That U.S. Will Lose Its Constitutional Democracy — Watch

    Former President Bill Clinton guested on The Late Late Show with James Corden early Thursday, in a wide ranging interview that touched on efforts at gun reform and plans to restart the Clinton Global Initiative. But at one point, Corden asked Clinton what keeps him so optimistic. While Clinton cited children and grandchildren and their […]

  • Gas prices: Biden administration needs to ‘rethink their policies,’ API exec says

    Frank Macchiarola, American Petroleum Institute SVP of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to examine gas companies' reactions to the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising oil prices, refinery production capacities, and energy sector jobs trends.

  • Oil slumps 6% to four-week low on recession worries, strong dollar

    Oil prices tumbled about 6% to a four-week low on Friday on worries that interest rate hikes by major central banks could slow the global economy and cut demand for energy. Brent futures fell $6.69, or 5.6%, to settle at $113.12 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $8.03, or 6.8%, to settle at $109.56. For the week, Brent futures declined for the first time in five weeks, while WTI dropped for the first time in eight weeks.

  • Poll: Biden disapproval hits new high as more Americans say they would vote for Trump

    As inflation keeps rising and recession fears loom, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Joe Biden is currently in the worst shape of his presidency.

  • Critics In Stitches After GOP Lawmaker Deletes Mortifying Take On Jan. 6 Hearings

    Rep. Greg Steube of Florida apparently wasn't aware CNN was using a screen in a studio and not actually filming from inside the Capitol.

  • Credit Suisse warns of ‘new world order’ in markets

    Credit Suisse has warned of a “new world order” in financial markets after central banks began aggressively ramping up interest rates.

  • White House Weighs Fuel-Export Limits as Pump Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Biden administration officials are weighing limits on exports of fuel as the White House struggles to contain gasoline prices that have topped $5 per gallon.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires Wi

  • How Germany Took Over Russia’s Vast Gas-Trading Empire

    A reluctant steward, Berlin is now racing against the clock to save Russian gas giant Gazprom’s global trading activities and sell them, all while securing its own supply.

  • Now 15,000 Millionaires Are Fleeing the Hell of Putin’s Russia

    REUTERSRussia is literally bleeding money. One of President Putin’s great achievements was creating a wealthy elite that was loyal to him, but the wealthiest Russians have now had enough of the pariah nation.New data released Friday from the British Defense Ministry shows a shocking number of Russian millionaires trying to get the hell out of the the country this year.“Migration applications suggest that 15,000 Russian millionaires are likely already attempting to leave,” the ministry said, with

  • Value stocks are now ‘overpriced,’ ERShares CEO says

    ERShares CEO Joel Schulman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss finding growth stocks in the tech sector amid the Fed's quantitative tightening and interest rate hikes, in addition to looking to inflation and unemployment as recession indicators.

  • Hackers crash internet as 'Russian Davos' adjusts to new reality

    State companies made a point of publicly signing deals and many firms had stalls with floor-to-ceiling display screens and glamorous attendants at the 25th St Petersburg International Economic Forum, which aims to rival the Davos World Economic Forum. But the Western investors and investment bankers who had turned up in previous years were conspicuously absent. "New business from the Italian side is just frozen," Italian businessman Vincenzo Trani told Reuters on the sidelines of a session titled "Western investors in Russia: new realities".

  • Stock Market Today - 6/17: Stocks End Mixed on Growth, Inflation Worries; Biden Says Recession Not 'Inevitable'

    Stocks end mixed, closing out their worst week in two years as investors fade recession bets in the world's biggest economy.