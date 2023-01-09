Government of Canada invests nearly $100,000 in the Centre francophone de Toronto

These funds will allow the Centre francophone de Toronto to move forward on its project to add community space

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 Improving access to French-language services in official language minority communities is essential in ensuring an inclusive and diverse Francophone community. The Government of Canada is proud to support institutions with this mandate so that Francophones can receive services in their language.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, announced nearly $100,000 in funding for the Centre francophone de Toronto to carry out a feasibility study. The study will allow the centre to analyse the need for additional community space to meet the growing demand for services.

The Government of Canada's investment in this study will allow the centre to accomplish great things, including:

Consult key partners and stakeholders for the establishment of a community space for Francophones in Toronto;

Identify the needs of the Francophone community;

Determine if the construction of a hub with additional community space will solve the access issues;

Determine possible options for the development of a community space in Toronto;

Identify potential sources of revenue for the project.

This study, funded through the Government of Canada's Community Spaces Fund, is one of the first steps in establishing a new Francophone hub in the Greater Toronto Area. This project will make it possible to promote dialogue, gatherings and support services in French. This initiative will help ensure the vitality of the Franco-Ontarian community for decades to come.

Quotes

"During my tour of Southwestern Ontario, I had the chance to visit the Centre francophone de Toronto and witness the remarkable work they are accomplishing. I've met passionate people who are committed to providing a range of social and community health services that improve the well-being of Francophones in the Greater Toronto Area. Today's funding will allow the centre to properly assess the growing needs of Francophones and continue to meet them."

—The Honnourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"The federal investment will improve day-to-day life in our community by allowing us to analyse the need to add inclusive gathering places open to the Francophone community in the Greater Toronto Area in all its diversity. This funding will respond to the growing demand for services and is the first step to the culmination of a major project that is dear to us and especially to our community."

—Aliou Sene, President, Centre francophone du Grand Toronto

Quick Facts

Le Centre francophone de Toronto is a non-profit organization providing social programs and services, health services as well as housing and legal services, primarily to Francophones in the Greater Toronto Area.

Budget 2021 included $80 million over two years (2021–2022 and 2022–2023) to support the construction, renovation and development of educational and community spaces serving official language minority communities. This funding is in addition to the $67.2 million over five years in the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023 for construction projects related to educational and cultural infrastructure in official language minority communities. Some of these investments are part of the Community Spaces Fund.

The Community Spaces Fund provides non-profit organizations in minority language communities with the space they need to offer social and cultural activities and services in their language. These gathering places encourage dialogue and support development at the individual and community level. Creating these spaces strengthens the capacity of these organizations and supports community revitalization.

On March 1, 2022, the Government of Canada introduced an enhanced bill promoting the substantive equality of Canada's official languages to adapt the Official Languages Act to a changing society. Among other objectives, the bill aims to address the decline of French in Canada, clarify and strengthen the section of the Official Languages Act dealing with the promotion of official languages and support official language minority communities.

In the February 19, 2021 document, English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada, Minister Joly outlined the Government of Canada's intentions to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act and its related instruments. The document revealed broad changes and new measures to achieve language equity in Canada.

