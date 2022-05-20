U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

Government of Canada invests nearly $11M in projects for public space revitalization in Greater Montréal

·3 min read

CED grants $10,673,069 for 23 projects in the metropolis through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

MONTRÉAL, May 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant reduction in use due to COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, together with the Honourable David Lametti, Member of Parliament for LaSalle–Émard–Verdun, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, are announcing non-repayable contributions totalling $10,673,069 for 23 Montréal organizations, including SDC Wellington, which is hosting them at the Éthel parking garage in Verdun for the occasion. The financial support is being granted through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) to help communities in Greater Montréal recover from the pandemic and provide them with quality meeting places.

These 20 or so projects involve the upgrading or construction of public spaces throughout the city, such as community and multi-purpose centres, reception chalets and park playgrounds, community greenhouses, outdoor public market kiosks, and outdoor work and relaxation areas.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Further details on this announcement may be found in the related backgrounder.

Quotes

"Our government is investing in public spaces that will enable residents in Montréal's neighbourhoods to come together and also give them a sense of renewed pride. When we invest in infrastructure revitalization projects such as those being announced today, we are helping communities to remain dynamic, improve their well-being, and create new opportunities. Without a doubt, these quality spaces will become cultural and social landmarks that will strengthen the metropolis's tourism attractions, stimulating economic growth after the pandemic."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, MP for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Our government is proud to support initiatives such as the transformation of the Ethel parking garage. Whether they be parks, community centres, or community gardens, public infrastructure that is green and accessible adds to the vibrant culture life of Verdun and Montréal as a whole. The investments we are announcing today are the result of essential work done by Montréal organizations, and we will continue to support them just as they support their community."

The Honourable David Lametti, Member of Parliament for LaSalle–Émard–Verdun, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"The upgrading of the Ethel parking garage is a positive step for the attractiveness of Wellington Street and, above all, for the neighbourhood's community, public, and cultural life. This investment will help reappropriate this spectacular space in the heart of Verdun."

Billy Walsh, Acting Director General, SDC Wellington

Quick facts

  • The CRCF was launched in June 2021. A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

  • The CRCF is being deployed under CED'shttps://ced.canada.ca/en/funding/programs/ Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

  • CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/20/c8765.html

