Government of Canada invests over $1,075,000 to bring high-speed Internet to more than 625 households in Newfoundland and Labrador

Residents of rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed how we live, work, learn and do business, and now more than ever, Canadians across the country need reliable high-speed Internet to access services, supports and opportunities. Through the Universal Broadband Fund's (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to get people living in rural and remote communities connected to high-speed Internet.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, announced $1,079,430 in funding to bring high-speed Internet to 625 rural households in Newfoundland and Labrador. Funding will be allocated as follows:

$286,155 for a Bell Canada project benefiting the communities of Northern Arm, Phillips Head and Point of Bay





$793,275 for a Burgeo Broadcasting System project benefiting the communities of Codroy, Loch Lomond, Grey River, François, McDougalls, South Branch, St. Andrew's, Tompkins, Upper Ferry, North Branch, Woodville, Searston, Shoal Point (Cape Anguille), Coal Brook, and The Block

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward making sure that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026. As we work to rebuild from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"This investment will bring reliable, high-speed Internet access to 625 rural households in Newfoundland and Labrador, helping create jobs, improving access to health care and online learning services, and keeping people connected. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has committed $2.68 billion to connect rural Canadians to better, faster Internet. We will continue making investments like these in rural and remote communities to help connect every single Canadian to high-speed Internet."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains



"At a time when fast and reliable Internet connections are more important than ever, we're proud to partner with the Government of Canada to bring our pure fibre connection to 270 households and businesses in the communities of Northern Arm, Phillips Head and Point of Bay. Through our own fully funded investments in world-class broadband networks and partnerships like this, Bell is advancing our long-standing objective to connect Canadians in communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador and across our footprint."

– Glen LeBlanc, CFO of BCE and Bell Canada, and Vice Chair, Atlantic Canada

"Burgeo Broadcasting is very happy to avail itself of the UBF funding in order to improve the service to these remote communities. Reliable, high-speed Internet is integral to the quality of life of every Canadian. This will help to keep the communities connected, and allow us to live where we get to enjoy what Newfoundland has to offer."

– David MacDonald, Manager of Burgeo Broadcasting System

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030.

As of March 2022, 171 projects supported through the UBF's Rapid Response Stream were announced. These projects will bring high-speed Internet to more than 81,000 households in rural and remote communities across Canada.

The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. Find out more on the High-speed Internet for all of Canada page.

Since 2015, Government of Canada funding has supported projects to bring improved speeds to over 1.1 million households in rural and remote communities across Canada.

