Government of Canada invests over $1.6 million in new technology for high-efficiency fertilizers

OTTAWA, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Fertilizers are an essential tool to help farmers in Canada and around the world meet the challenge of feeding a growing population. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of up to $1,685,858 for Sulvaris in Calgary, Alberta, to further develop new technology to produce high-efficiency fertilizers made with organic carbon.

Sulvaris' carbon control technology converts various forms of organic waste into high-efficiency fertilizers that are rich in nutrients and soil-building carbon and economical to use in large-scale agriculture, as well as for lawn and plants in commercial and home use. These fertilizers improve on conventional chemical fertilizers by releasing nutrients more slowly. This gives plants the ability to absorb the nutrients as they need them to develop and grow. The more efficient uptake means less unabsorbed nutrients are left in the soil, reducing the risk of them releasing harmful greenhouse gas emissions or contaminating waterways.

This year, the conflict in Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, has created even more demand for Canadian crops and agricultural products, both as exports and contributions to the World Food Bank. In the longer term, climate change and a growing population will continue to challenge the global food supply, making it critical to produce more food sustainably. Supporting new on-farm, climate-smart practices is essential if Canadian farmers are going to continue making sustainable production gains.

Since the release of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, the Government of Canada has been working to improve the environmental sustainability of fertilizer. In December 2020, a national target was announced to reduce fertilizer greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent below 2020 levels by 2030. A new round of consultations with producer groups on ways to meet the target is being completed this summer, with high-efficiency fertilizers identified as one of the approaches.

These consultations are intended to build upon the sector's work to date, and increase adoption of regional and farm-specific approaches that will reverse the trend of rising emissions from fertilizer use while maintaining the sector's competitiveness and Canada's reputation as a top producer and exporter of quality crops.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with farmers across the country to support strategies and practices for adapting to climate change and for producing more quality food for a growing population.

Quotes

"In the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, our farmers are being called upon to play an even greater role in feeding the world, and we are continuing efforts to ensure they have access to the resources they need. Our investment in Sulvaris' innovative fertilizer technology recognizes this key on-going priority to support development of affordable and environmentally sustainable fertilizers that help our farmers improve food supply."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Research and technology continue to be our best hope in meeting the growing global demand for Canadian agriculture and food while protecting our environment. This new approach developed here in Calgary to producing high-efficiency fertilizers is an important step towards our goal of reducing greenhouse emissions while giving farmers the inputs to sustainably increase their production."

- George Chahal, Member of Parliament, Calgary Skyview

"Our commitment to a more circular economy by utilizing by-products from the oil and gas industry and waste biomass from the agriculture and forestry industries is prominent in our strategy to provide solutions to help meet the world's 2050 zero emission goals and increase sustainable food production through the development of our carbon-based products. By developing these products, we can reduce the intensity of GHG emissions as well as contribute to organic carbon in the soil to build healthier and more productive soils."

- Rick Knoll, CEO, Sulvaris

Quick Facts

Sulvaris was founded in 2012 and develops proprietary technologies that transform industrial by-products into environmentally sustainable and effective fertilizer products.

Canada produces 12% of the world's fertilizer supply and exports to over 75 countries every year.

Canada has an estimated 93.4 million acres of crop land that need fertilizer to replenish the nutrients drawn from the soil by plants as they grow.

Canada's fertilizer industry contributes $23 billion annually to Canada's GDP and employs 76,000 workers throughout its supply chain.

The AgriScience Program is a federally funded initiative under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership that aims to accelerate the pace of innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercialization science activities and cutting-edge research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector and Canadians.

Additional Links

