U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,190.50
    +35.12 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,263.08
    +201.58 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,585.93
    +49.91 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.14
    +9.22 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.41
    -1.76 (-1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.60
    +12.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    +0.22 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0790 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2516
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9110
    -0.2700 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,380.71
    -391.02 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.21
    -3.03 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,552.66
    +8.11 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Government of Canada invests over $5.3 million to bring high-speed Internet access to 1,662 households in Ontario

·5 min read

Rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed how we live, work, learn and do business, and now more than ever, Canadians across the country need reliable high-speed Internet to access services, supports and opportunities. Through the Universal Broadband Fund's (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to get people living in rural and remote communities connected to high-speed Internet.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced more than $5.3 million in funding for Bell Canada, Golden Rural High Speed and HuronTel to bring high-speed Internet to 1,662 households in rural Ontario. Communities that will benefit from these projects are Alberton, Bogies Beach, Burnt River, Caledon Village, Glen Orchard, Jerseyville, Juddhaven, Kinmount, Minett, Mount Pleasant, Port Carling, Port Sandfield and Tower Manor.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward making sure that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026. As we work to rebuild from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"We need to close the connection gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Ontario has access to reliable high-speed Internet—whether that's in Oil Springs or Carlsbad Springs or all the way on the shores of Lake Superior. Today's announcement of more than $5.3 million in new funding to connect 1,662 rural households in the province is a milestone for Ontarians. Investments like these help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep us connected to our loved ones. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Today's announcement is great news for the people of southern Ontario. High-speed Internet access is an essential tool that has only been made more vital due to the pandemic. Our government understands that it is critical to connect Canadians, especially in rural and remote regions, and we will continue to make investments that connect Canadians across the country."

– The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Access to high-speed broadband networks is helping drive Canada's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and will be a key driver of future social and economic prosperity. We are proud to partner with the Government of Canada to provide residents in Alberton, Jerseyville, Port Carling, Minett, Juddhaven, Port Sandfield, Glen Orchard and Caledon Village with access to the fastest fibre home Internet speeds available. Through our own fully funded capital expansion plan and through partnerships like this, Bell is proud to help connect more communities across our footprint."

Bruce Furlong, Senior Vice-President, Access Engineering and Deployment, Bell Canada

"We are very excited at Golden Rural High Speed, which has been serving our community since 2013, to expand our service offering to include fibre to the home. In our combined projects, we will be connecting almost 400 rural households, which would be cost prohibitive without the Universal Broadband Fund. Working from home and doing online schooling have become a necessity in the last two years, and we see it becoming even more important, making high speed and reliable Internet increasingly an essential service."

Ryan Moore, CEO, Golden Rural High Speed

"HuronTel is pleased to now offer fibre optic broadband services to this previously underserved area around Bogies Beach. This project builds on HuronTel's commitment to serve the residents and businesses in our small towns and rural communities with much-needed high-speed Internet."

Ryan McClinchey, General Manager, HuronTel

Quick facts

  • The projects announced today are receiving over $5.3 million in Government of Canada funding to bring high-speed Internet to 1,662 households in Alberton, Bogies Beach, Burnt River, Caledon Village, Glen Orchard, Jerseyville, Juddhaven, Kinmount, Minett, Mount Pleasant, Port Carling, Port Sandfield and Tower Manor, Ontario.

  • Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

  • The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest-to-reach households may take until 2030 to get connected.

  • To date, 180 projects supported through the UBF's Rapid Response Stream have been announced. These projects will bring high-speed Internet to more than 92,000 households in rural and remote communities across Canada.

  • The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. Find out more on the High-speed Internet for all of Canada page.

  • Since 2015, Government of Canada funding has supported projects to bring improved Internet speeds to over 1.2 million households in rural and remote communities across Canada.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c2624.html

Recommended Stories

  • Exro Technologies Signs Multiyear Agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. to Supply Coil Drivers to Enhance Electric Bus Powertrains

    Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, announced today that it has reached an agreement for up to 2,500 units with electric bus manufacturer Vicinity Motor Corp. (NasdaqCM: VEV) ("Vicinity").

  • Russia swerves default as Putin forced into dollar U-turn – live updates

    Russia swerves default as Krelim taps domestic reserves Some creditors have reportedly received overdue bond payments from Russia FTSE 100 falls despite BP profit surge BP boss insists profit jump will benefit pension savers Matthew Lynn: Meghan's Netflix cancellation shows the woke streaming bubble has burst Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ‘I can’t afford to pay the loan because I’m on a fixed income.’ I’m a 57-year-old widow with $67K in student loan debt. Can you help me get rid of it?

    My student loan is sitting at $67,000. Let’s try to help you with your student loan by outlining forgiveness options — including some specific to military spouses that could provide you with financial compensation. As a teacher, you may be eligible for Teacher Loan Forgiveness and Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d

  • Russia prepares to announce mass mobilisation on 9 May - Ukrainian Intelligence

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022, 19:10 According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is preparing to announce a mobilisation on 9 May. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, interview with "NV" Quote: "Russia has already been enacting covert mobilisation and is preparing to announce a mass mobilisation in the near future.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed Mariupol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockFrench President Emmanuel Macron held a two-hour call with Vladimir Putin in which they discussed Mariupol, as Pope Francis said that he’s pushing for a face-t

  • Disney vs. DeSantis: ‘Florida needs Disney World,’ Harvard professor says

    Harvard Business School Senior Fellow Bill George examines the financial outcomes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revoking Disney's special tax status and Disney's values.

  • SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade would be ‘a horrible thing,’ Austin Mayor says

    Austin Mayor Steve Adler joins Yahoo Finance Live from the 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference to discuss reports that the Supreme Court of the United States will be overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling, labor market trends, diversity, housing issues, and the impact of Tesla’s presence in Austin.

  • John Oliver claims 'right wing dipsh*t' Ron DeSantis didn’t think through law against Disney

    On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver took aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over recent legislation against Disney. In response to Disney coming out against Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the Republican-led Florida legislature passed a bill revoking Disney’s special tax status, which DeSantis signed into law. Despite DeSantis saying otherwise, experts say the move will substantially increase taxes on Floridians. “There are plenty of signs that DeSantis didn’t really think this through, with experts pointing out that the law might actually violate the contract clause of the Florida constitution,” Oliver said. “And also, the Florida state law requires the county assumes the district’s debt when it’s dissolved, which could mean that Orange and Osceola counties, where the district is, inherit upward of a billion dollars in bond debt.” Oliver made clear that he doesn’t have a problem with Disney paying higher taxes, but more so why they’ll be paying higher taxes if the law goes into effect next year as planned. “Do I think it’s bad if Disney pays more taxes? No, I don’t. That would be a good thing,” Oliver said. “I don’t love that it might happen, not through meaningful tax reform, but on the whim of one right wing dipsh*t who’s scared of gay people and doesn’t understand the first amendment. But hey, ends, means, what are you gonna do?”

  • Equitrans says it'll apply for new Mountain Valley Pipeline permits

    Equitrans Midstream Corp. said Tuesday that it will seek new permits for the delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline, setting a new in-service date of the second half of 2023. MVP had been in holding pattern since late January, when the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals issued rulings that invalidated two previously issued federal permits, permission to cross the Jefferson National Forest and a biological opinion related to nearby endangered species. There was good news for the company in April when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved MVP's revised plan, which Equitrans said was an important step forward.

  • Ukraine Spy Boss Declares War Will End in Putin’s Death

    (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)The only way Russia’s war in Ukraine ends is with Russian President Vladimir Putin dead, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s top military spy, said Monday.“Leaving him a way to retreat is one of the strategies, but it is almost unrealistic,” Budanov said when asked if Putin could end this war alive. “He is a war criminal for the whole world. This is his end, he drove himself into a dead end.”“Don't worry, Ukraine will win,” Budanov said, speaking during an intervie

  • EU Plans to Court Africa to Help Replace Russian Gas Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will seek to step up cooperation with African countries to help replace imports of Russian natural gas and reduce dependence on Moscow by almost two-thirds this year.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’

  • Biden administration announces $3.1 billion for America’s battery shortage

    On Monday, the White House announced $3.1 billion is on the way to help with the battery shortage in America.

  • U.S. Job Openings Rose Unexpectedly to Record 11.5 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. employers saw record levels of job openings and workers quitting in March, pointing to intensifying labor-market tightness that will keep pushing wages higher at a rapid clip.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion G

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Resistance growing in Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine, says General Staff

    The Ukrainian resistance movement isactively growing and developing in areas of Ukraine currently under Russian occupation, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a post on Facebook on May 3.

  • Fed Meeting Decision Looks Baked, But Outlook Is Far From Certain

    The Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) is holding its two-day, closed-door meeting to discuss rising inflation starting today.

  • Rachel Maddow on leaked SCOTUS opinion: 'We're on the precipice of becoming a very different country'

    During her MSNBC show on Monday, a shocked Rachel Maddow shared her initial thoughts and concerns about the decision being overturned.

  • U.S. job openings hit record high of 11.5 million in March

    U.S. job openings increased to a record high in March as worker shortages persisted, suggesting that employers could continue to raise wages and help keep inflation uncomfortably high. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose by 205,000 to 11.5 million on the last day of March, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday. The second straight monthly increase lifted job openings to the highest level since the series started in 2000.