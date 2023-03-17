Government of Canada invests over $660,000 to The Gilbert Centre for Social and Support Services to support 2SLGBTQIA+ youth mental health

Funding is part of a commitment of $100 million to support those most affected by COVID-19

BARRIE, ON, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to promoting positive mental health for everyone, particularly those who face disproportionate challenges because of discrimination, socio-economic status or social exclusion.

Today, the Honourable Leah Taylor Roy, Member of Parliament for Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $666,054 in funding to The Gilbert Centre for Social and Support Services to support the mental health needs of queer, transgender and questioning youth.

The project will build upon Gilbert Centre's existing QT (Queer, Trans) Youth Connection Discord program, a drop-in community space for queer, transgender and questioning youth ages 12 to 29 in Simcoe County, Ontario. It aims to reduce social isolation and related mental health impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing youth with access to supportive spaces and activities to build resilience, as well as social support staff, peer support workers and outreach workers, through a virtual space. The project will also help to educate community partners, such as the Simcoe County District School Board and Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School, as well as other partners, by offering introductory sessions on how to best support 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals.

Today's investment builds on the historic announcement the Government of Canada made in February of $198.6 billion over 10 years to improve health care services for Canadians, reduce surgical backlogs, support health workers, and improve integrated mental health and substance use services. We will continue to do whatever it takes to provide all Canadians – including youth – with the mental health and substance use supports they need, whenever and wherever they need them.

"As we recover from the pandemic, our government recognizes the importance of supporting the mental health and substance use needs of youth, particularly individuals from 2SLGBTQIA+ communities who already face disproportionate challenges to their mental health. As we work to improve Canada's universal health care system, today's funding will help The Gilbert Centre for Social and Support Services provide a safe, open space to reduce isolation and increase support for these communities."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

"As the Member of Parliament for Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill, it encourages me to see the important work being done in my community to provide a safe, supportive space for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth. The Gilbert Centre for Social and Support Services is an important part of Barrie, as they continue to advocate for social justice, health equity and human rights."

The Honourable Leah Taylor Roy

Member of Parliament for Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill

"Virtual programming has given far greater access for connection to the Gilbert Centre for youth to get resources and also to build community. It is incredible to watch rural LGBTQ+ youth connect to each other and service providers in the area, and know that they have a community all around them and can build a support network within that. The youth continue to impress us with their ability to advocate for their mental health needs and make use of the skills and tools when they are given them."

Jay Staats

Family & Youth Program Supervisor, The Gilbert Centre for Social and Support Services

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the mental health of Canadians through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Mental health promotion and mental illness prevention are critical components for well-being and can help reduce demands on the health care system. Community-based projects focussed on mental health promotion have the potential to improve health outcomes over the life course.

Renison University College, at the University of Waterloo, is hosting a Knowledge Development and Exchange Hub (KDE Hub) for Mental Health Promotion to support the projects funded through this investment, helping to build a community with shared interests in optimizing mental health promotion and mental illness prevention across Canada.

The Wellness Together Canada portal provides free access to educational content, self-guided therapy, moderated peer-to-peer support, and one-to-one counselling with qualified health professionals. If you or a loved one is struggling, you can access the Wellness Together Canada portal , or call 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 741741 (adults) or 686868 (youth).

Kids Help Phone is also available 24/7 with e-mental health service offering free, confidential support to young people in English and French.

