Government of Canada invests in projects to open new markets for agriculture and food exports

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada has long been a global leader in the production of high-quality, nutritious food. Exporting these products plays a significant role in supporting our economy and contributing to the overall profitability and strength of the agricultural sector. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of nearly $1.8 million for the Canadian Food Exporters Association (CFEA), over two years, to help open and maintain markets for Canadian exporters around the world and to facilitate the entry of numerous small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) into international markets.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges all along the value chain for producers seeking to reach new international markets, and making investments in these efforts is critical to securing the future of the sector. Increased exports for SMEs translate into economic development for the communities where they operate, while simultaneously raising the profile of Canadian food and beverage products on the world stage.

This investment will support the CFEA's efforts to build relationships, create networks, identify opportunities and gain familiarity with potential new markets in more than 15 countries in Asia, Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East. Related activities will highlight Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food while creating opportunities for SMEs to showcase their products.

This investment will also contribute to helping improve global food security. The Government of Canada is providing Canadian farmers and agri-food businesses with the resources and tools they need to support a stable food supply for Canadians and the world.

Industry is innovative, sustainable, and well-positioned to serve global demand. In 2021, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, Canadian agriculture and food exports hit a new record of over $82 billion. This strategic investment will help small and medium businesses build on this momentum, seize new market opportunities and continue growing Canada's annual agriculture and food exports.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring small and medium sized businesses have the opportunities they need to identify and enter new markets, increase their competitiveness, and showcase their excellent products on an international stage.

Quotes

"Small and medium sized producers contribute enormously to the economic prosperity of their local economies and communities. Our government recognizes the critical role they play, and we are committed to supporting them in pursuing new export opportunities. This investment will help Canadian products reach consumers across the world, while also providing valuable economic benefits here at home."
- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Canadian Food Exporters Association appreciates the funding we receive from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's AgriMarketing Program. This support provides the opportunity for our association to assist our small to mid-sized food and beverage companies with their export initiatives which allows them to accelerate their market development efforts. We continue to remain dedicated to opening or expanding international markets for our members and working closely with AAFC to achieve this."
- Susan Powell, President and CEO, Canadian Food Exporters Association

Quick Facts

  • The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a $3 billion, five-year (2018-2023) investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector.

  • The AgriMarketing Program, a federally funded program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food.

  • The Canadian Food Exporters Association (CFEA) is a registered, not-for-profit industry association. Founded by a small group of companies in 1996, its aim is to provide profitable export opportunities for the Canadian food, beverage and ingredients of its 154 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) members.

  • The food and beverage processing industry sales and exports continue to demonstrate significant growth. In 2021, food and beverage manufacturing sales were valued at $139.5 billion up 14% since 2020 while its exports increased by 16% to $47.5 billion.

Additional Links

AgriMarketing Program
Canadian Food Exporters Association

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c9788.html

