U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.05
    +5.35 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,429.86
    -55.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,782.53
    +17.39 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.10
    -13.24 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.19
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.39 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3730
    +0.0340 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0056 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4010
    -0.0170 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,192.04
    -2,301.93 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.36
    -55.22 (-4.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Government of Canada invests in research to better understand whale populations in the Arctic

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Narwhals, bowhead whales and beluga are iconic species of the Canadian Arctic. They play an important role in the ecosystem of the Arctic Ocean, and contribute to the livelihood and culture of Indigenous and coastal communities. Studying how these whale populations are affected by changes to our environment will help us understand the steps we need to take to make sure the species are swimming in our waters for future generations of Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, announced $228,736 over three years in funding provided by the Sustainable Fisheries Science Fund to the University of Manitoba. This project involves the analysis of DNA from narwhal, bowhead whale and beluga species to determine how these populations are structured, and to further assess how their population sizes may be affected by climate change, harvest levels, and human-caused changes to their environment over time.

This unique project will generate new data on the genetic structure, health and populations of these three whale species from the time period before European settlement in the Arctic through to the present day. This information will increase our understanding of how Arctic whale stocks may be affected by environmental changes, and will be used when making decisions on how best to manage the species so Indigenous and coastal communities can continue their way of life, and the species can thrive for years to come.

Quotes

"The health and sustainability of our aquatic species depends on our research. An investment in science to better understand the ecosystem and inform species management decisions is an investment in a stronger blue economy. Research is critical for a better understanding of how to sustainably manage these aquatic species and populations. This project will contribute towards protecting these aquatic species and maintaining the livelihoods provided by our aquatic ecosystems."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The narwhal, bowhead whale and beluga are iconic to the Canadian Arctic. Indigenous and Northern communities rely on them for their food and livelihood. The research being done by the University of Manitoba will contribute greatly to our understanding of how environmental changes are affecting whale populations, and what can be done to make sure the species and the communities continue to flourish."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

"We thank the Government of Canada for its support of this study, which is of great importance to understanding the Arctic ecosystem in its past, present and future state. This work is invaluable for communities, dependent on these species and their interactions with the larger environment, and I wish the research team a safe and fruitful study."

Dr. Digvir Jayas, Vice-President (Research and International) and Distinguished Professor, University of Manitoba

Quick Facts

  • The Arctic Ocean is home year-long to narwhals, and several populations of bowhead whales and beluga.

  • The Sustainable Fisheries Science Fund supports research and science to better inform the management of Canadian aquatic species.

  • In 2018, the Government of Canada announced amendments to the Fisheries Act that promoted restoration of degraded habitat and rebuilding of depleted fish stocks.

  • The amended Act also provided for comprehensive protection of all fish and fish habitat, and strengthened the role of Indigenous peoples in project reviews and policy development, while recognizing that decisions can be guided by principles of sustainability, precaution and ecosystem management.

  • Canada's blue economy and its future growth depend on the sustainable use and management of our ocean resources. A Blue Economy Strategy will enable us to protect and revitalize the health of our oceans while taking advantage of emerging economic growth opportunities throughout ocean sectors.

Associated Links

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/12/c9556.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Hydrogen Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Investing in hydrogen has long been on my radar, and these three stocks look like they could be the way to do it.

  • Exclusive-Exxon, Chevron look to make renewable fuels without costly refinery upgrades -sources

    U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp, along with Chevron Corp, is seeking to bulk up in the burgeoning renewable fuels space by finding ways to make such products at existing facilities, sources familiar with the efforts said. The two largest U.S. oil companies want to produce sustainable fuels without ponying up billions of dollars that some refineries are spending to reconfigure operations to make such products. Renewable fuels account for 5% of U.S. fuel consumption, but are poised to grow as various sectors adapt to cut overall carbon emissions to combat global climate change.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • New Jersey Utility PSEG to Sell Fossil Fuels Plants for $1.92 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Public Service Enterprise Group, New Jersey’s largest utility owner, reached a deal to sell a portfolio of natural gas-fired power plants for about $1.92 billion as part of its effort to reorient the company and curb its carbon emissions.The sale to a fund controlled by ArcLight Capital Partners is scheduled to close by the first quarter of 2022, according to a statement Thursday. The shares gained 0.7% to $64.05 at 10:26 a.m. in New York.The move is part of a plan announced in Ju

  • Scotland’s Sturgeon Asks Johnson to Rethink Oil, Gas Permits

    (Bloomberg) -- Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on the U.K. government to reconsider oil and gas licenses, just days after a United Nations panel warned of dire consequences for the planet without drastic steps to slash emissions.Writing to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sturgeon said: “We are both well aware of the importance of oil and gas over many decades -- not least in terms of jobs -- to the Scottish and U.K. economies.” However, “the answer to these challenges -- g

  • Man captures great white shark while on Cape Cod fishing trip

    Matt Pieciak said he&nbsp;was casting Sunday afternoon on Nauset Beach when he hooked the shark that was close to shore.

  • This Winter Might The Most Unpredictable Season We've Seen In Years, According To The Farmers' Almanac

    Between rain, sleet, and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.

  • Climate Change and the Energy Transition

    Originally published in Enbridge's 2020 Sustainability Report

  • Nature Is Calling - The Business Case for Resilience

    In late July, as wildfires and drought raged across the western United States, I paid a visit to my family’s farm in western Minnesota. The land has been in our family for 150 years – ever since my...

  • Kristen Bell says she doesn't shower often for environmental reasons. Experts weigh in.

    Kristen Bell says she doesn't shower often because of the environment. Experts weigh in on how much water one can actually save by adjusting our bathing habits.

  • Australians work to free whale tangled in nets

    SeaWorld and Queensland Department of Fisheries tried to free the eight-meter (26 feet) subadult mammal as members of its pod stayed close by, but abandoned the rescue attempt to resume on Thursday (August 12) morning after placing a tracker on the mammal.According to local media, six whales became entangled in shark nets on the Gold Coast in 2020 and all were successfully released.

  • ‘The fire moved around it’: success story in Oregon fuels calls for prescribed burns

    Oregon’s Bootleg fire has offered new evidence that Indigenous techniques can change how megafires behave Smoke from the Bootleg fire billows near Sycan Marsh in Oregon. Photograph: US Forest Service/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock The Bootleg fire stampeded through southern Oregon so fiercely that it spit up thunderclouds. But when the flames approached the Sycan Marsh Preserve, a 30,000-acre wetland thick with ponderosa pines, something incredible happened. The flames weakened and the fire sl

  • Commodity Inflation Squeezes Profits for Wind Giant Vestas

    (Bloomberg) -- One of world’s biggest makers of wind turbines cut its outlook for the year, citing commodity inflation and disruptions to supply chains.Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S now expects full year revenue to be about 3% lower than a previous forecast. The revised outlook comes as the renewable energy developers continue to face rising costs for raw materials like copper and steel, metals that are essential for the wind industry.Commodities rallied in 2021 as global economies rebound f

  • Heat waves roast U.S., shatter records in Europe, northern Africa as deadly wildfires erupt

    Extreme heat and wildfires are plaguing the U.S. and Europe, along with northern Africa. Thursday marks the peak of the latest heat wave in the Mid-Atlantic states, with Washington, D.C. likely to reach or eclipse 100°F Thursday, with a heat index closer to 105 or 110°F. Why it matters: Heat waves and wildfires are two clear manifestations of the growing risks and impacts of global warming, a conclusion reinforced by the authoritative U.N. IPCC's report published Monday. Stay on top of the lates

  • Whale Trapped in Nets Off Gold Coast Beach in Queensland, Australia

    Rescue teams were dispatched to help a whale tangled in nets off Coolangatta, Queensland, on August 11.Crews from Sea World and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries were trying to free the whale in the morning, according to local news reports.This video taken from Snapper Rocks by Steve Bewicke shows the whale appearing out of the water while pieces of the netting float nearby. Credit: Steve Bewicke via Storyful

  • Biden-backed ‘blue’ hydrogen may pollute more than coal, study finds

    Infrastructure bill includes $8bn to develop ‘clean hydrogen’ but study finds large emissions from production of ‘blue’ hydrogen A Shell hydrogen station for hydrogen fuel cell cars in Torrance, California. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters The large infrastructure bill passed by the US Senate and hailed by Joe Biden as a key tool to tackle the climate crisis includes billions of dollars to support a supposedly clean fuel that is potentially even more polluting than coal, new research has found

  • NRG Energy 2020 Sustainability Report: Solutions for Business

    Creating customer-focused paths to sustainable energy

  • Gas boiler ban ‘risks increasing carbon emissions’

    A Government-backed push to heat millions of homes using hydrogen boilers risks increasing carbon emissions and speeding up global warming, a new academic paper suggests, in a blow for Boris Johnson’s green agenda.

  • Heat Bearing Down on New York to Break Records, Strain Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- A sweltering heat wave that’s engulfing the U.S. Northeast is threatening to shatter records in New York City, strain power grids and bring dangerously high temperatures to much of the region.The high at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport is expected to reach 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius), toppling a record for this date that’s stood for half a century. Newark, New Jersey, is forecast to hit 99 degrees, also a daily record, according to Jim Rouiller, lead meteor

  • This Winter Will Be Filled With Flip-Flopping Weather, According to the Farmers’ Almanac

    Between rain, sleet, and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.