Government of Canada invests in safety at airports in Quebec

·3 min read

QUEBEC CITY, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians rely on safe and well-maintained local and regional airports to support vibrant communities. These airports also support essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue, and forest fire response.

The Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Annie Koutrakis, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced that the Government of Canada is making important safety investments at local and regional airports in Quebec.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, three airports in Quebec will receive over $3.4 million for safety-related projects and equipment that will help maintain safe airport operations for passengers, crews and airport workers. The airports receiving funding are:

La Grande Rivière Airport

  • $476,000 to purchase a medium-sized snowblower and a runway surface friction tester

Mont-Joli Airport

  • $451,000 to purchase a grader, a runway condition reporting system and a runway surface friction tester

St-Hubert Airport

  • $2.5 million to rehabilitate the airport's field electrical centre and purchase a wet/dry combination material spreader

This funding is in addition to the more than $24.8 million announced under the program in May 2021 to support safety-related projects at the Gaspé, La Grande Rivière, Mont-Joli and St. Hubert airports.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.2 billion for 1,215 projects at 199 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country. Funded projects include runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles and installing wildlife control fencing.

Quotes

"Local and regional airports play an integral role in Canada's transportation system and are important hubs for the communities they serve. This funding will help ensure continued safe and reliable airport operations for residents, many of whom depend on their local airport not only for personal and business travel, but also for community resupply of essential goods as well as access to routine and emergency medical care in larger centres."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier
Minister of National Revenue

As Canada works towards recovery, investments in our local and regional airports continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers and communities. This funding will enhance safety for travellers, air crews and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy."

Annie Koutrakis
Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

"The pandemic highlighted the important role Canada's local and regional airports play in our country's economy, and in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. In addition to supporting personal travel, local and regional airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors. These investments will improve access to safe, reliable and efficient air transportation options, and will help us deliver our commitment to build safer, healthier and stronger communities as Canada recovers from the pandemic."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra
Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

  • As announced in the Fall Economic Statement 2020, the Airports Capital Assistance Program received a one-time funding top-up of $186 million over two years.

  • The Fall Economic Statement 2020 also announced the temporary expansion of eligibility for the Airports Capital Assistance Program to allow National Airports System airports with less than one million annual passengers in 2019 to apply for funding under the Program in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

  • The eligible National Airports System airports are: Gander; Charlottetown; Saint John; Fredericton; Moncton; Thunder Bay; London; and Prince George.

Associated Link

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/04/c6770.html

