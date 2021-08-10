U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.77
    +8.42 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,241.06
    +139.21 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.72
    -43.46 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.90
    +7.09 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.79
    +2.31 (+3.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.90
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    +0.0220 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5740
    +0.2690 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,146.93
    -657.71 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,111.57
    +868.89 (+358.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

The Government of Canada invests in small craft harbours in Thunder Bay

·3 min read

THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Coastal communities across Canada are supported by small craft harbours that provide the commercial fishing industry with safe access to waterways. With approximately 45,000 Canadians employed in the fishing sector, the Government of Canada is making investments to renew its network of small craft harbours.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Superior North and Minister of Health, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, announced a major rehabilitation of the Thunder Bay (Current River) Small Craft Harbour on the northwest shore of Lake Superior.

This rehabilitation project includes the replacement of concrete decks at each jetty, the installation of new safety bollards, fenders, and ladders; replacement of light standards and electrical feeds; installation of new water service to jetties one, two and three; the replacement of the launch ramp; and re-grading of the parking lot.

Up to $800,000 dollars will be invested in this project. City officials and fishing community members are being consulted to ensure this harbour revitalization meets their needs.

Additional Multimedia

The Thunder Bay (Current River) Harbour will see several improvements thanks to a new Government of Canada investment. Photo courtesy of Fisheries and Oceans Canada. (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans Canada Ontario &amp; Prairie Region)
The Thunder Bay (Current River) Harbour will see several improvements thanks to a new Government of Canada investment. Photo courtesy of Fisheries and Oceans Canada. (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans Canada Ontario & Prairie Region)

Quotes

"Small craft harbours are the heart of Canada's coastal communities. They're places of gathering, hubs of recreation and industry, and they're essential to Canada's growing blue economy. That's why our government is investing $300 million to make our harbours greener, safer, and more efficient. The small craft harbour at Thunder Bay is an essential part of this community and a core fishing harbour on Lake Superior. We'll always support the women and men of our fisheries, tourism sectors, and construction industries, and the coastal and rural communities that depend on Canada's small craft harbours."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"This $800,000 investment in rehabilitating the Current River Small Craft Harbour means safer infrastructure for local fish harvesters and small craft. Our harbours support tourism, fishing, shipping, construction, and recreation. Our government continues to support Thunder Bay and our industry with modern and well-maintained infrastructure investments."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Superior North and Minister of Health

Quick Facts

  • In Budget 2021-2022, the Government of Canada committed an additional $300 million to be invested over two years for the renewal of Canada's network of small craft harbours.

  • Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) keeps harbours critical to the commercial fishing industry open and in good repair.

  • DFO supports 973 harbours across Canada with more than 5000 volunteers from harbour authorities.

  • Harbour restoration projects are undertaken in cooperation with the local harbour authorities that manage and operate facilities for local users.

  • Canada's blue economy and its future growth depend on the sustainable use and management of our ocean resources. A Blue Economy Strategy will enable us to protect and revitalize the health of our oceans while taking advantage of emerging economic growth opportunities throughout ocean sectors.

Associated Links

Government of Canada invests in the improvement of fishing harbours across Canada

For more information on Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Small Craft Harbours Program: https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/sch-ppb/index-eng.html

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada Ontario & Prairie Region

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/10/c3919.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bipartisan infrastructure bill looks set to pass Senate today without changes sought by crypto advocates

    A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday appears on track to pass the Senate without changes sought by the cryptocurrency industry's supporters, as a deal among key senators on an amendment doesn't get support from the full chamber.

  • Morning Brief: Job openings continue to explode

    Myles Udland breaks down Tuesday’s Morning Brief, which details the record rise in job openings in America and how the country is still struggling to fulfill the excess of demand despite the rollout of vaccinations.

  • Senators reach agreement on crypto tax reporting rules

    Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman discusses outlook for Bitcoin regulation with Chester Spatt, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business Finance Professor.

  • State of Crypto: What Just Happened in the US Senate?

    After all the drama of the past week, the industry is right where it was eight days ago.

  • Climate Report Exposes Fault Lines Within Fossil Fuel Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat.The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It calls for dramatic measures to curtail greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next two decades.Most oil, gas and c

  • Infrastructure bill looks set to pass Senate without changes sought by crypto advocates

    A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday appeared on track to pass the Senate without changes sought by the cryptocurrency industry's supporters, as a deal among key senators on an amendment didn't get support from the full chamber. On Monday afternoon, the senators announced a deal on the infrastructure bill's new tax-reporting requirement for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, saying they would push to pass their compromise amendment through a process known as unanimous consent

  • U.S. Senate passes bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package that is a top priority for U.S. President Joe Biden, a bipartisan victory for the White House that could provide the nation's biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways. Immediately after that vote concluded, Senators began voting on a follow-up $3.5 trillion spending package that Democrats plan to pass without Republican votes. Polls show that the drive to upgrade America's infrastructure, hammered out by a bipartisan group of senators over months of negotiations, is broadly popular with the public.

  • Senate vote underway for $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill

    Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure bill as the Senate is set to vote on it today.

  • The Crypto Battle Is Shifting to the House. The Markets Aren’t Worried.

    Crypto prices were holding up after the Senate passed an infrastructure bill that included language the crypto industry had opposed.

  • Don’t Buy the Democrats’ Undemocratic Push to Remake America

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyFor all the talk of being moderate, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have spent considerable time trashing American norms by bending (or sometimes breaking) the rules.The latest example is a fast-approaching budget resolution that CNBC describes as “a massive investment in social programs and climate policy.”Whether or not that is good or bad policy and whether or not we can afford it, the problem is the manipulative way Democrat

  • N.Y. Assembly Seeks Quick End to ‘Sad Chapter’ Amid Cuomo Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- The New York Assembly is “working expeditiously” to complete its impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo and bring a “sad chapter” of the state’s history to a conclusion, Speaker Carl Heastie said.Assembly members have “no confidence in the governor to remain in office,” Heastie said Monday. He spoke at a press conference following an executive session of the Assembly Judiciary Committee held to discuss its probe of Cuomo.While Cuomo faces possible criminal charges and

  • Earnings Slump at Softbank but It Shrugs Off the Chinese Crackdown–for Now

    Senate Democrats outline $3.5 trillion antipoverty and climate bill, Pentagon will require military to get Covid vaccines, job openings exceed numbers looking for work, and other news to start your day.

  • Joe Biden to release secret 9/11 files on Saudi Arabia after victims’ families disinvite him from memorial

    Ultimatum was delivered on Friday and a review announced by Monday

  • Gary Gensler’s Insane Crypto Policy

    Gensler wants to follow in his predecessor's footsteps and treat the crypto industry as something to stifle rather than support.

  • Andrew Cuomo Resigns as New York Governor After Sexual Harassment Investigation

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned after state Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women. He will step down within the next two weeks. “Given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” the governor said. New […]

  • 7.5 million workers face 'historic' unemployment benefits cliff in September

    An estimated 7.5 million unemployed workers will be left with no benefits in September when key pandemic unemployment programs are set to end.

  • Pandemic spurs flight of top earners from debt-laden South Africa

    Cape Town restaurateur Adrian Hochman watched over the years as friends packed up and emigrated, but rationalised that power cuts, the threat of crime and an uncertain future were simply part of doing business in South Africa. That was before a global pandemic took its toll on Africa's most industrialised economy. Next year he leaves for Canada.

  • Florida’s Death Toll Now Exceeds DeSantis’ Margin of Victory

    Joe Raedle/GettyFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis made a big bet that keeping Florida open and fighting mask mandates would be political gold, and for a time it looked like he was winning that bet. No more, as the Delta variant has made Florida the epicenter of a new and more transmissible surge of COVID-19. And DeSantis is too dug in fighting mask mandates and peddling “Don’t Fauci My Florida” merchandise to make many adjustments even as the number of hospitalizations climb with a rising death rate

  • Stimulus Update: States Give Out Thousands of Bonus $1,000 Checks – Will You Get One?

    States were allotted federal money to give "retention bonuses" to certain employees as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill, and they are now starting to dole them out. Latest:...

  • Biden administration ramping up border deportations and prosecutions

    The Biden administration is increasing deportations and prosecutions to deter migrants from crossing the southern U.S. border illegally. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined "Red and Blue" for more on his reporting.