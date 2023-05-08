U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

Government of Canada invests in new technology to improve Canadians' language skills

CNW Group
·1 min read

Improving one's second language with the help of an interactive universe

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will take part in a news conference on Wednesday to announce a significant investment in new technology to promote second language education.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Journalists wishing to attend the press conference in person are asked to confirm their attendance by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to media@pch.gc.ca by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

TIME:
12:00 p.m.

PLACE:
Artscape Building
130 Queens Quay East
Toronto, Ontario

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c0317.html