Government of Canada invests in tourism recovery with support for Montréal en Histoires

Montréal organization receives $2.6M in financial assistance from CED.

MONTRÉAL, March 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting tourism organizations contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $2.6M for Montréal en Histoires. This CED support will enable it to enhance its tourism offering and thereby participate in the economic development and dynamism of a city hit hard by the pandemic.

Montréal en Histoires is a non-profit organization with a mission to introduce, explore and celebrate the metropolis's history through digital arts and various technologies. A pioneer in Quebec, Montréal en Histoires is the producer behind Cité Mémoire, the world's longest video-projection route. Thanks to Government of Canada support, the organization is proceeding with its first phase of investments to enhance the experience it offers to the public and tourists. To do this, Montréal en Histoires is creating new tableaux, adding routes, and updating its mobile application. The project will lead to the creation of seven direct jobs and highlight Montréal's creativity on the international scene.

Through projected tableaux, a mobile application, and augmented- and virtual-reality videos, the NPO—founded in 2006—draws on Montréal's rich heritage to beautify the city's downtown tourist attractions. Its Cité Mémoire project showcases the know-how and creativity of the metropolis's cutting-edge technological ecosystem, demonstrating technological innovation supporting digital business development.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Innovative tourism organizations are at the core of community development and are part of our government's economic recovery plan. They have been greatly affected by the pandemic, and we are helping them improve their offering and remain competitive. I am delighted with our government's support for Montréal en Histoires: Its Cité Mémoire project has provided real benefits for the city year after year. Its contribution to Montréal's economic vitality is undeniable. Without a doubt, this project will enable the organization to experience renewed success and continue to showcase the entire region, Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, and the Government of Canada is committed to accompanying key players as they prepare for a strong rebound. We have been here since the start of this unprecedented situation with concrete measures; we must plan the economic recovery, which can only happen with the contribution of stakeholders in the tourism community, so that we can get off to a new start together and be stronger and more resilient."

The Honourable Marc Miller, Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Sœurs and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Montréal en Histoires is immensely grateful for the trust Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions has placed in us. After the two years we have spent with the pandemic, this major contribution is healthy for the organization, enabling us to develop and enhance our works and routes through the downtown area, as well as right across the entire Île de Montréal area. It is enabling the organization to look to the future with optimism."

Martin Laviolette, Executive Director and Delegate Producer, Montréal en Histoires

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

