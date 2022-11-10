Government of Canada invests in wine industry

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's wine industry provides business opportunities for grape growers and wine makers, while contributing to the economic vitality of rural communities. Today, Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, and Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, announced on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, an investment of up to $990,866 to Wine Growers Canada. The project will help increase domestic and export sales of Canadian-made wine through targeted awareness and training initiatives.

The Canadian wine industry has over 800 winery establishments nationwide. While the wine industry continues to grow across the country, it is not immune to challenges, including climate change, labour shortages and supply chain issues.

This investment, under the AgriMarketing Program, will support Wine Growers Canada to further develop markets in North America, Europe and Asia, and increase awareness of and trust in Canadian-made wine to protect, maintain and enhance market access for Canadian wine producers.

To help licensed Canadian wineries as they adapt to ongoing and emerging challenges that impact financial resilience and competitiveness of the wine industry, the Government of Canada also launched the two-year, up to $166-million Wine Sector Support Program to provide wineries with short-term financial support.

Increasing access to international markets helps wine producers continue to be a significant contributor to the Canadian economy and grow in all areas of the value chain, from grape growing to retail sales to tourism. The Government of Canada will continue to work with the wine industry to strengthen the sector and keep it competitive.

Quotes

"Wineries are an important part of Canada's rural communities. This investment will help increase exports and awareness of Canadian wine, supporting local jobs and businesses, and contributing to the strength of the nation's economy."

- Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, Ontario

"The past few years have been challenging for members of the wine and grape industry. Our investment will continue to support wine makers and grape growers, opening doors to new markets and increasing recognition of Canadian wine around the world."

- Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, Ontario

"Grape wine is Canada's highest value-added agricultural product contributing over $11.5 billion dollars annually to the Canadian economy. Canadian wines account for 1 percent of global production and face fierce competition here in Canada and abroad from major wine producing countries that heavily subsidize their industries. The federal AgriMarketing Program is very helpful in strengthening our fight for market share here in Canada and in developing new markets for Canada's exceptional, and award-winning wines."

- Dan Paszkowski, President, Wine Growers Canada

Quick Facts

The AgriMarketing Program aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities.

Wine Growers Canada, based in Ottawa, Ontario, was created in 1967 as a not-for profit organization that represents 90% of all wine produced in Canada.

In 2021, Canadian wine exports rebounded after declining in 2020, and were valued at a record $92M, representing a 15% increase in the last five years, and an increase of 29% over 2020.

The U.S. represents Canada's biggest export market with $73 million in exports, followed by China with $9 million.

In its Fall Economic Statement 2022, the Government of Canada released its plan to continue its sound stewardship of the economy, make life more affordable, and build an economy that works for everyone.

