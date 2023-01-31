U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,058.22
    +40.45 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,939.35
    +222.26 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,545.03
    +151.22 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,924.06
    +38.34 (+2.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.07
    +1.17 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.00
    +6.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0868
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5180
    -0.0330 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1910
    -0.1670 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,167.99
    +372.43 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.65
    +7.86 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

Government of Canada launches interactive mapping tool to support marine planning and protection

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - How we manage our oceans is becoming increasingly important as the effects of climate change are felt across Canada and the world. Balancing human activities with the needs of our ecosystems is an important consideration when working to safeguard our marine spaces.

Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, launched the new Canada Marine Planning Atlas (the Atlas). The Atlas is an interactive mapping tool that allows users to view and interact with data relevant to marine spatial planning. It includes data on economic, ecological and sociocultural activities that sometimes overlap in Canada's marine spaces.

Marine spatial planning brings together all levels of government, Indigenous partners and stakeholders to shape better the objectives and future uses of marine space. It improves ocean management by ensuring our marine spaces are used in a holistic way. The impacts of human activities are considered as well as broader ecological, economic, cultural and social considerations. Coordinating how we manage ocean activities is a key factor in achieving Canada's ambitious conservation goals of conserving 30 per cent of the world's oceans by 2030.

As a critical tool for marine conservation in Canada, the Atlas will be featured during IMPAC5, the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress, in Vancouver, Canada, from February 3-9 2023. This global forum will bring ocean conservation professionals and leaders together to inform, inspire and act on marine protected areas.

Tools such as the Atlas help marine spatial planners in Canada manage conservation work with human activities and industries supporting the livelihoods of many coastal communities. This is a critical part of ensuring a sustainable ocean economy for everyone.

Quotes

"It is vital to advance the goal of a thriving, sustainable ocean economy. How we utilize Canada's oceans, especially how we protect and restore them for present and future generations, will be greatly influenced by marine spatial planning in Canada and tools like the new Canada Marine Planning Atlas. I encourage Canadians to explore this new resource to learn more about how our waters are used and to support efforts to safeguard the health of the oceans."
The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

  • In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada made a historic investment of $976.8 million over five years to protect the health of our oceans and to reach ambitious targets of conserving 25 per cent of our oceans by 2025, and 30 per cent by 2030.

  • A public consultation period regarding marine spatial planning is currently underway until March 17, 2023. Indigenous Peoples, industries, various levels of government and the public have the opportunity to provide feedback and shape how Canada will advance a sustainable ocean economy for all.

  • IMPAC5 has been endorsed as an official United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (Ocean Decade) Action, coordinated and led by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Associated Links

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/31/c8042.html

Recommended Stories

  • Intel Reveals Putin on Thin Ice in Panicked Hunt for Troops

    GettyRussia is scrounging around for new ways to boost its military’s numbers in Ukraine without kicking off domestic backlash, according to a new British government intelligence assessment.“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” the intelligence analysis, shared on Monday, said.“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of a

  • Fed Meeting Preview: Powell Won't Break S&P 500 Rally; Wage Growth Eases

    The Fed meeting presents a hurdle for the S&P 500 since chair Jerome Powell is likely to push back against expectations that there's just one more rate hike to go.

  • Black Swan Fund Manager Sees ‘Tinderbox-Timebomb’ in Financial Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Universa Investments, the hedge fund advised by “The Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb, told clients that ballooning debts across the global economy are poised to wreak havoc on markets rivaling the Great Depression. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Ren

  • Tesla considering plant near Mexico City's new airport, Mexican official says

    Electric carmaker Tesla Inc is considering setting up an assembly plant near a new Mexico City airport, which would serve as an export hub for the firm, Mexican presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez said. Ramirez said that Tesla could put a plant at an industrial park in development about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), a new hub opened by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador last year. "Tesla is looking at investing in that area to take advantage of AIFA," Ramirez told Reuters late on Monday, noting the site could serve as a base for the firm to export by air.

  • This will force Russia to end the war

    This question is complex in reality, but from our point of view, simple at the same time.

  • Why Ukraine Hasn’t Been a Boon to U.S. Defense Companies

    Soaring demand for munitions hasn’t translated yet into big sales for arms producers suffering from supply chain snarls, labor shortages.

  • When China Took Issue Over US Military Vessel Reportedly Entering Territorial Waters

    China took issue with an American guided-missile destroyer that was spotted near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea in July. USS Benfold had been navigating through the waters under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which allows a vessel to conduct an innocent passage if it does not harm the peace, order or security of a coastal state. The US Seventh Fleet said restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants to the islands breached international law.

  • Denver oilfield giant says profits, healthy fracking market are here to stay

    Oil producer discipline, steady global demand and an embargo on Russian crude likely to keep the market tight even in a downturn, CEO says.

  • Ukrainian military says Russia suffered huge losses in Bakhmut in past day

    Invading Russian forces lost more than 500 people killed and wounded near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, over the past day, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevatyi said on Ukrainian national television on Jan. 31.

  • The U.S. Consumer Is Starting to Freak Out

    The flush savings accounts and cheap credit that helped keep Americans spending at high rates since 2020 are disappearing, while inflation remains elevated.

  • How High Will Interest Rates Go? This Coming Week’s Fed Meeting Is Key.

    The market’s expectations clash with projections from the central bank. The wording of the policy statement after Fed Open Market Committee gathering could indicate how many hikes really are ahead this year.

  • Danaher: A Future-Focused Spinoff Value Play

    The spinoff will have solid growth prospects with its focus on environmental solutions

  • US Labor Costs Trail Forecasts, Adding to Slower Inflation Signs

    (Bloomberg) -- US employment costs rose at a slower-than-expected pace in the closing months of 2022, adding to signs of moderating inflation that reinforces the case for a smaller interest-rate increase by the Federal Reserve this week.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buy

  • Australia Intensifies Search for Missing Radioactive Capsule, Deploys Nuclear Safety Team

    Authorities intensified their search for a missing capsule containing radioactive material in Australia’s far west.

  • Could The Debit Limit Ceiling Crisis Could Hit My 401(k), Social Security and Medicare?

    America's debt ceiling was reached - again - on January 19, 2023 as the country exceeded its $31.4 trillion spending cap. The cap was raised to that amount in December 2021. As much terms like "ceiling" and "cap" are used … Continue reading → The post Debit Limit Ceiling Crisis Could Hit Your 401(k), Social Security and Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘It really disturbs me to say this, but I think I agree with Larry.’ Paul Krugman is with his frenemy Larry Summers on the inflation fight.

    Both economists think the U.S. Federal Reserve is just as likely to overestimate inflation as underestimate it.

  • Journalist Reports Pro-MAGA GOP Insiders Secretly 'Can't Wait Until This Guy Dies'

    “I was taken aback by how often I heard this,” McKay Coppins said on CNN.

  • Adani Stays Silent on Allegations to Tout Israel Investments

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesGautam Adani, the Indian billionaire who has suffered one of the world’s biggest-ever declines in personal wealth, said he will plow o

  • Former Putin aide: Coup a ‘real possibility’

    A former speechwriter for Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted that a military coup was possible for the country in the next year, pointing to a deteriorating economy and the growing unpopularity of the war in Ukraine. Abbas Gallyamov, Putin’s former speechwriter who is now a political commentator, said the Russian president could be facing a…

  • An elusive creature is staring at you from Joshua Tree in this photo. Do you see it?

    “While exploring the park, always keep an eye on the rocks and boulders around you.”