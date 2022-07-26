U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,933.37
    -33.47 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,911.20
    -78.84 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,599.81
    -182.86 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.90
    -8.87 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.76
    -0.94 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.50
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    +0.21 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0130
    -0.0095 (-0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7900
    -0.0300 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6670
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,994.62
    -977.57 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.21
    -7.90 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.28
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

Government of Canada launches second round of public engagements to establish the Clean Electricity Regulations

·3 min read

GATINEAU, QC, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Access to reliable and affordable clean electricity for transportation, industrial activities, and heating buildings is key to achieving cleaner air and a net-zero emission economy by 2050. A net-zero emission electricity grid by 2035 is foundational for Canada to build clean energy solutions across the economy.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, announced the publication of the proposed Frame for the Clean Electricity Regulations. This is the second engagement document that will guide the development of the Clean Electricity Regulations (CER). It follows a discussion paper published in March 2022.

Formerly known as the Clean Electricity Standard, the federal government has collaborated with the provinces and territories, Indigenous partners, utilities, industries, academics, non-governmental organizations, and interested Canadians in the development of the CER. This inclusive approach supports the competitiveness of the economy by providing a clear basis for provinces and territories to plan and operate their electricity grids, while continuing to deliver reliable electricity to Canadians and keeping costs for households and businesses affordable.

Canada's CER is being developed around three core principles:

  1. Maximizing greenhouse gas reductions to achieve net-zero emissions from the electricity grid by 2035;

  2. Ensuring electricity grid reliability to support a strong economy and guarantee Canadians' safety by having access to secure energy that supports their cooling needs in the summer and warmth in the winter; and

  3. Maintaining electricity affordability for homeowners and businesses.

The CER will help in providing long-term regulatory certainty while encouraging the increased deployment of non-emitting electricity options such as wind, solar, and small modular reactors. It will also encourage the use of interties from provinces and territories with an abundance of hydroelectric power; incentivize increased use of hydrogen, battery storage, and carbon capture and storage; and help to set the stage for the increased use of demand-side management and distributed energy in Canada.

The proposed regulatory frame was informed by over 160 written submissions and numerous discussions with key interested parties during open and broad engagement completed by the Government of Canada earlier this year.

Those who are interested are invited to submit comments on the proposed Frame for the Clean Electricity Regulations by August 17, 2022, to: ECD-DEC@ec.gc.ca

Quotes

"The majority of Canadians already depend on clean, reliable electricity to power their everyday lives. Thanks to our progress in phasing out coal, Canada is ready to take the next step in fighting climate change by developing an electricity grid that is net-zero emissions by 2035. This is a key part of our government's plan for a healthy environment and healthy economy. I look forward to working with provinces, territories, Indigenous leaders, industry, environmental organizations, and other Canadians to put Canada on the path to be fully powered by affordable, reliable, and clean energy."
– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

  • Canada's electricity grid is over 80 percent non-emitting, putting the country in a good position to achieve a net-zero emission electricity grid by 2035.

  • To achieve net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050, Canada's economy will need to be powered by both clean electricity and low-carbon fuels, such as hydrogen, advanced biofuels, liquid synthetic fuels, and renewable natural gas.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/26/c7923.html

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico’s ‘Super Peso’ Shocks Traders Who Had Bet on Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Amid the carnage in emerging-market currencies this year, there’s been a surprisingly resilient outlier: the Mexican peso.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsEU Nations Back 15% Gas-Cut Target as Russia Reduces FlowsIt’s held up as almost every peer succumbed to the dolla

  • Chips bill advances in Senate — Here's what's in the $79B legislation

    After over a year of negotiations, Congress appears to be in the home stretch towards passage of a bill that provides $52 billion to the semiconductor industry and a host of other provisions.

  • Trump Turns on His Besties Over at ‘Fox & Friends’

    Fox NewsThe Trump-Fox News rift widened on Monday when former President Donald Trump went off on the hosts of Fox & Friends.The morning show, once Trump’s favorite cable-news program, hosted by three of his most loyal sycophants, is now apparently out for blood against the former president—at least according to Trump himself.“@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible—gone to the ‘dark side,’” Trump posted Monday to Truth Social, complain

  • Enphase Energy: A Solar Company That Could Break Out On Earnings

    Enphase Energy stock is a breakout candidate on second-quarter earnings, after having posted record revenue in consecutive quarters.

  • CHIPS Act passes preliminary Senate vote, awaits final vote in Congress

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to detail the status of the CHIPS Act, President Biden's comments on semiconductor production, and the outlook of the chipmaking industry.

  • My Top Renewable Energy Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stock jumped 1.75% on Friday last week despite a down day on the stock market as Wall Street reacted favorably to its Q2 2022 results. If you haven't heard of NextEra Energy, it's the largest U.S.-based utility by market cap. In fact, it is valued at nearly double the value of the second-largest U.S.-based utility by market cap, Duke Energy.

  • Kremlin: Nord Stream 1 turbine not arrived yet, a second has defects

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a gas turbine for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, had not yet arrived after maintenance in Canada and that a second turbine was showing defects. The European Union has repeatedly accused Russia of resorting to energy blackmail but the Kremlin says shortfalls in supply have been caused by maintenance issues and the impact of Western sanctions.

  • A Fed-Rate Surprise Could Be a Problem for the Stock Market

    Futures pricing implies the greatest odds of a 75-basis point interest-rate increase by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

  • Federal Reserve Meeting: Brace For A Splash Of Cold Water For Dow Jones Rally

    The Dow Jones had rallied ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting on hopes for smaller rate hikes. But it may be too early for a pivot.

  • ‘Clemson love story:’ Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley announces daughter’s engagement

    It’s a Clemson love story for Nikki Haley’s daughter, who said “yes” to her now-fiance. Haley shared her happiness and pride on Twitter Sunday.

  • Powell’s Bond Market Recession Indicator Is Sending a Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes are wearing out their welcome in bond markets, with a measure of the yield curve that Chair Jerome Powell has highlighted as a recession indicator sending out a warning message. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsEU Nations Back

  • U.S. Climate Spending In Jeopardy; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Russian military deserting posts, refusing to fight at all levels, says Pentagon

    Russian military service members of all ranks are deserting positions and refusing to fight in Ukraine, the press service of the United Stated Department of Defense reported on July 25, citing an unnamed high-ranking Pentagon official.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 100 Russian soldiers in a hotel in Krasnyi Luch

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 25 JULY 2022, 09:18 The Strategic Communications Centre reports that on the night of 23-24 July, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a hotel in the city of Krasnyi Luch, in Luhansk Oblast, killing 100 Russian soldiers.

  • Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Maps Out Neom Project to House 9 Million People

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia wants to build a gigantic megastructure that contains a city for 9 million people, its crown prince announced Monday.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsEU Nations Back 15% Gas-Cut Target as Russia Reduces FlowsThe design takes the shape of two parallel build

  • Coinbase Faces Huge Challenge -- Which May Affect All of Crypto

    Now, the agency has turned close attention to one of crypto's biggest players, and that has implications for the whole sector. According to Bloomberg News, the SEC is investigating Coinbase . The probe, which has not been made public, focuses on the listing of digital assets that should have been registered as securities.

  • Congress could pass $52 billion chips bill by end of this week, analysts say

    After a bipartisan bill that aims to support the U.S. semiconductor industry cleared a key procedural hurdle last week, analysts say the measure could end up scoring full approval from Congress by the end of this week.

  • US Consumer Confidence Drops to Lowest Since February 2021 as Inflation Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer confidence declined in July to the lowest level since February 2021 on dimmer views of the economy amid persistent inflation.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsEU Nations Back 15% Gas-Cut Target as Russia Reduces FlowsThe Conference Board’s index decreased fo

  • Plan for a longer life — and prepare to work longer

    The age of retirement has crept higher in the past three decades, and Americans can expect to work even longer in the future. The average reported retirement age has risen to 61 today, up from 57 in 1991. For those who have not yet retired, their target date for retirement has also increased to age 66 currently, up from 60 in 1995, according to Gallup’s latest annual Economy and Personal Finance survey.

  • Big Oil Set for Record Profit as World Hit By Fuel Cost Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Oil is poised for a record-breaking $50 billion profit in the second quarter, but the industry’s stellar performance could contain the seeds of its own decline.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsEU Nations Back 15% Gas-Cut Target as Russia Reduces FlowsThe soaring ea