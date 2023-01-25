Government of Canada makes available more spectrum for higher-quality telecom services for Canadians

Auction results put more spectrum to use, including in rural and remote areas

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Greater affordability, competition and reliability in the Canadian telecommunications sector have never been more important for Canadians. To support these goals, the Government of Canada is committed to making more spectrum available.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that more Canadians will benefit from higher-quality telecom services as a result of the auction of residual spectrum licences that concluded on January 17. In total, 27 licences were awarded to 6 Canadian companies, many covering rural and remote areas. This includes 13 licences awarded to small and regional providers across the country.

In addition to encouraging competition, the results of this auction will improve Canada's high-quality networks in areas covered by these licences.

Quotes

"Our government recognizes that higher-quality wireless services are crucial to keeping Canadians connected and growing our economy. That's why we're committed to making more spectrum available and ensuring providers put it to good use. Today's results will mean higher-quality services in more of our great country, especially in the rural parts of Canada."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Putting unused spectrum to work is an important part of our government's efforts to improve connectivity for Canadians living in rural and remote communities. The auction results announced today are yet another step in connecting Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

Quick facts

A residual spectrum auction is the process Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada uses to sell licences that went unsold in previous spectrum auctions or that have been returned to the department.

There were 42 licences available in this auction, across the 600 MHz, 2500 MHz and 3500 MHz bands.

Auction revenue totalled $29.97 million, which will be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund administered by the Receiver General for Canada.

Licences awarded in this auction include deployment requirements to ensure that providers use this spectrum to offer services to Canadians in a timely manner.

