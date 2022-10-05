Government of Canada makes important investments at Waterloo Regional Airport

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of local airports to keeping communities connected to essential services and to each other. That's why the Government of Canada is committed to supporting airports from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that the Government of Canada is making important safety investments at the Waterloo Regional Airport.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, the Government of Canada is providing the airport with $342,000 for the purchase of a 4x2 plow truck used to remove and control snow and ice.

This investment is in addition to the more than $3.9 million provided to the airport under the Program in May 2021, for the partial rehabilitation of Taxiways A and C, Apron IIIA, and aircraft stands.

This funding will ensure continued safe and reliable airport operations for residents, not only for personal and business travel, but also for access to routine and emergency medical care in larger centres.

Quote

"Regional airports like the Waterloo Regional Airport are critical to the communities they serve, whether it be for staying connected with loved ones, or for accessing critical services. This investment will make a real difference for Waterloo Regional Airport, and ensure the communities that rely on it continue to be able to access safe and reliable air transportation options."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Airports are instrumental to our economy; they are gateways for the flow of products and people. Today's investment in the Waterloo Regional Airport to be used to remove and control snow and ice ensures that YKF is prepared for any inclement weather or conditions by keeping runways clear and passengers moving."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger

Member of Parliament for Waterloo

Quick Facts

As announced in the Fall Economic Statement 2020, the Airports Capital Assistance Program received a one-time funding top-up of $186 million over two years.

The Fall Economic Statement 2020 also announced the temporary expansion of eligibility for the Airports Capital Assistance Program to allow National Airports System airports with less than one million annual passengers in 2019 to apply for funding under the Program in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.2 billion for 1,215 projects at 199 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country. Funded projects include runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles as well as installing wildlife control fencing.

