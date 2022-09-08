U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

Government of Canada makes important investments at Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport

·2 min read

SARNIA, ON, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians rely on safe and well-maintained local and regional airports to keep communities connected across the country. These airports also support essential air services including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue, and forest fire response.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that the Government of Canada is making important safety investments at the Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport. Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, the Government of Canada is providing the airport with $370,000 for the purchase of a sweeper, used to keep runways and taxiways clear of ice and snow.

This funding will help ensure continued safe and reliable airport operations for residents, many of whom depend on their local airport for personal and business travel, as well as for access to routine and emergency medical care in larger centres.

Quote

"Our country's airports help keep our supply chains moving and our communities connected from coast to coast to coast. With this funding for Sarnia's Chris Hadfield Airport, communities in and around Sarnia will have better access to safe and reliable air transportation. Investments like these in our local airports will help us deliver on our commitment to build safer, healthier, and stronger communities for everyone."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra
Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

  • As announced in the Fall Economic Statement 2020, the Airports Capital Assistance Program received a one-time funding top-up of $186 million over two years.

  • The Fall Economic Statement 2020 also announced the temporary expansion of eligibility for the Airports Capital Assistance Program to allow National Airports System airports with less than one million annual passengers in 2019 to apply for funding under the Program in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

  • Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.2 billion for 1,215 projects at 199 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country. Funded projects include runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles as well as installing wildlife control fencing.

Associated Link

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c2939.html

