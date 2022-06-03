U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

The Government of Canada makes investments in support of Nunavut's tourism industry, as part of National Tourism Week

·4 min read

CanNor invests almost $1 million toward four projects to help the industry emerge from COVID, creating good jobs for Northerners

IQALUIT, NU, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Nunavut has much to offer visitors: breathtaking landscapes, wide-open spaces, diverse and inclusive experiences, and welcoming people. With a  focus on health and safety and high COVID-19 vaccination rates, the territory is an attractive and memorable destination choice for visitors.

Today, as part of Tourism Week in Canada, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced investments of almost $1 million, delivered by CanNor, to support four projects in communities across Nunavut.

Tourist organizations are adapting and innovating to accommodate the returning tourism sector. With communities investing and preparing to welcome visitors once again, the Government of Canada is supporting these local economies, tourism businesses and other organizations  so more people across Canada and abroad can experience what we have to offer.

CanNor investments support Nunavut tourism projects

These investments support four projects across Nunavut, including infrastructure upgrades in Pond Inlet, new safety equipment to meet pandemic-related regulations in Arctic Bay and Cambridge Bay, and expediting the purchase of equipment to support small scale freighting and tourism charters in the Kivalliq. Funding for these projects contributes to Nunavut's growing economy, supports innovative, inclusive and adaptive solutions to enhance the tourism experience, and provides at least 25 part time jobs and continued employment for five existing positions along with training for Inuit.

Quotes

"Our government continues to be there for the Northern and Arctic tourism sector, providing support to help businesses make it through tough times and help them grow as the industry recovers. By working together, our government is helping to support Nunavut businesses and the local economy in their efforts to provide a world-class experience to visitors, all while creating and sustaining jobs for Nunavummiut."

-The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"The Canadian tourism sector continues to be one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are fully committed to supporting businesses and organizations through these challenging times, keeping safety as the top priority while ensuring they get support to quickly recover, innovate their products and services, and thrive. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements, and be ready to welcome back guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector survive the pandemic, recover and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

-The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"This funding from CanNor to upgrade our tourist attractions comes at a very opportune time for our remote community as Pond Inlet anticipates hosting 14 cruise ships and 5 private yachts this 2022 season after two years of not being able to welcome tourists because of the pandemic. This funding will allow approximately 4,800 tourists from cruise ships the opportunity to explore and enjoy Salmon River during their visit at Pond Inlet."

- Theresa Dalueg, Pond Inlet Community Economic Development Officer

"Since the start of this year's floe edge season, we have doubled our guest counts from prior years, and have been able to seasonally hire 24 people, including youth and elders, which is a 75% increase. Without the Tourism Relief Fund our company would not have been able to survive the pandemic. However, Arctic Bay Adventures was able to stay open and expand our business. We are now able to bring in the guests and supply the product that the world is demanding. The community is forever grateful for this support."

- Mark Lewandoski, General Manager, Arctic Bay Adventures

Quick facts

  • Funding for these projects comes from the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) and the Northern Aboriginal Economic Opportunities Program (NAEOP).

  • Administered by Canada's regional development agencies and Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF supports tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth.

  • With a budget of $500 million over two years (ending March 31, 2023), including a minimum of $50 million specifically dedicated to Indigenous tourism initiatives, and $15 million for national priorities, this fund will position Canada to be a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds.

  • NAEOP is divided into two funding streams. The Community Readiness and Opportunities Planning (CROP) program works to improve the economic development capacity of Indigenous communities and increase economic development in the three territories. The Entrepreneurship and Business Development (EBD) Program assists Indigenous entrepreneurs and Indigenous businesses through project-based support for activities that help facilitate the establishment or growth of Indigenous businesses.

