Government of Canada negotiates additional agreement with Moderna for vaccine supply beyond 2021

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians by securing access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines now and into the future.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that Canada has entered into an agreement with Moderna for additional supply of its COVID-19 vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with an option to extend into 2024.

The agreement guarantees access to 40 million doses, with access to up to 65 million more if all options are exercised. The agreement will allow access to new COVID-19 vaccine adaptations based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation in Canada.

The Government of Canada will continue to follow scientific and expert advice to pursue future access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Quotes

"Our government is continuing to work with leading vaccine developers in order to ensure that Canadians have ongoing access to a diverse portfolio of vaccines. This agreement will help to bridge Canada's capacity to maintain a reliable and rapidly available supply of vaccines into 2022 and 2023 ahead of Moderna's Canadian vaccine facility becoming operational."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Quick facts

As part of this agreement:

On behalf of the Public Health Agency of Canada, and based on advice from the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, Public Services and Procurement Canada is leading negotiations and finalizing agreements with suppliers of COVID-19 vaccine candidates.





The Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is used to protect against COVID-19. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for use by Health Canada on December 23, 2020, for adults aged 18 and older. On June 7, 2021, Moderna submitted an application to Health Canada for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12 and older.

