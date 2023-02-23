The Government of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador Reach Agreement in Principle to Improve Health Services for Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's universal, accessible and publicly funded healthcare is a point of pride for Canadians.

However, health workers across Canada are under enormous strain to deliver the care that Canadian patients deserve. Immediate, collaborative, action is needed to deliver better health care for Canadians.

On February 7, 2023, the Government of Canada announced an investment of $198.6 billion over 10 years, including $46.2 billion in new funding, to improve health care services for Canadians. This funding includes an immediate, unconditional $2 billion Canada Health Transfer (CHT) top-up to address immediate pressures on the health care system.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador are taking the next step by announcing an agreement in principle for a shared plan that will invest $2.18 billion in federal funding over 10 years in Newfoundland and Labrador, including $749 million for a new bilateral agreement focusing on the shared health care priorities, and $27 million through the immediate, one-time CHT top-up to address urgent needs, especially in pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms, and long wait times for surgeries. This will further help provide Newfoundlanders and Labradorians with improvements in health care that includes:

access to high-quality family health services when they need them, including in rural and remote areas, and for underserved communities;

a resilient and supported health workforce that provides them high-quality, effective, and safe health care services;

access to timely, equitable, and quality mental health, substance use and addictions services; and

access to their own electronic health information that is shared between the health professionals they consult.

Helping Canadians age with dignity, closer to home, with access to home care or care in a safe long-term care facility is another shared health priority where collaborative work is already underway.

By reaching an agreement in principle, Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador are committing to the plan laid out on February 7, 2023, which includes shared commitments to collect, use and share health information and to inform Canadians of their progress with key common headline indicators. Work will now begin on a bilateral agreement based on an initial 3-year action plan that will detail targets, timelines and additional common indicators related shared health priorities in each jurisdiction.

As part of this collaborative health plan, Canada will work with Newfoundland and Labrador to streamline foreign credential recognition for internationally educated health professionals and advance labour mobility for key health professionals. Furthermore, Newfoundland and Labrador commits to an integrated, inclusive approach to investments in health service teams, the health workforce, and data and digital tools that will help to meet the health and mental health needs of Canadians.

We will fulfill our shared responsibility to uphold the Canada Health Act that protects Canadians' access to health care that is based on need and not ability to pay. We recognize the right of Indigenous Peoples to fair and equal access to quality and culturally safe health services free from racism and discrimination anywhere in Canada.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we showed that we can work together to tackle big challenges. We will work to deliver outcomes for Canadians and improve the health care system that Canadians value and depend on.

Quotes

"Today's agreement in principle with Newfoundland and Labrador is an opportunity to continue our collaboration and improve the experience of health workers and those they care for. It will modernize our health care system, improve access to family health services and mental health services, reduce surgical backlogs and support health workers. Better quality of care means helping Canadians live longer, healthier lives."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Today's agreement in principle with Newfoundland and Labrador builds on our shared objective of ensuring all Canadians, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay, can access the care they need, when they need it. Our government will continue to work with our partners across the country to build a better health care system."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Mental health is health, and through this agreement in principle, we will be working with Newfoundland and Labrador to integrate mental health and substance use care as a full and equal part of our universal health care system. This agreement will help to provide greater access to mental health services, reduce substance use harms, and lower stigma. Together, we must ensure that all Canadians have access to supports and services for their mental health and well-being – when they need them, wherever they need them."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

"As a doctor, I see the challenges within our health care system in Canada firsthand. In Newfoundland and Labrador, we have a plan to improve the system, and it aligns with the shared priorities outlined by our federal government. Increased federal funding is necessary to help us modernize our health care system and better deliver care, and I look forward to the progress we will make by continuing to work together. "

Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey

Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"Newfoundland and Labrador has its own unique health care challenges. As such, we are pleased that through these collaborative bilateral agreements with the Government of Canada, we can tailor the agreement to address our own provincial needs of our population, demographics and geography. Aligning with the recommendations of Health Accord NL, this funding will aid in strengthening our health care system to ensure better health care outcomes for the province."

The Honourable Tom Osborne

Minister of Health and Community Services, Newfoundland and Labrador

