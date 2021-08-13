U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,767.60
    +3,278.55 (+7.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Government of Canada and Nunavut Announce Supports for Households Across the Territory

·5 min read

IQALUIT, NU, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada partnered with the Government of Nunavut to provide additional support to thousands of low-income households across the territory.

Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Margaret Nakashuk, Minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation, and the Honourable Elisapee Sheutiapik, Minister of Family Services and Minister responsible for Homelessness, announced details of a joint investment of $18 million to support over 670 low-income households in need through the new Canada–Nunavut Housing Benefit (CA-NU HB).

The Canada Housing Benefit is a National Housing Strategy program funded by the Government of Canada and cost-matched by Nunavut.

In addition, the CA-NU HB is intended to address rental instability among certain target groups such as women and children experiencing or at risk of domestic violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, peoples with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addiction issues, homeless individuals and those at risk of homelessness, racialized communities, veterans, young adults, among others.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and secure home. The Canada–Nunavut Housing Benefit is designed to give households in need a boost, and provide some added stability during these uncertain times. Over the next eight years, we estimate this funding will serve some 670 homes in communities across Nunavut. Without doubt, that's going to make a big impact in countless lives here in NU. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Everyone deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to call home. This investment through the Canada–Nunavut Housing Benefit will help many families and individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless and will make a difference in ending the cycle of homelessness. The Government of Canada's ongoing support and commitment to creating affordable housing will help improve the lives of the most vulnerable individuals and families in Nunavut." The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

"A lack of transitional housing in Nunavut means that many Nunavummiut in need of shelter are forced to use emergency shelters, live in overcrowded conditions, or are homeless. The Canada Housing Benefit funding will be used to ease this hardship by facilitating access to housing on the private market for individuals, youth or families who are experiencing vulnerability or crisis. This benefit will provide $9 million to Nunavummiut in need over nine years." Hon. Margaret Nakashuk, Minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation.

"We are pleased to access the $9 million Canada Housing Benefit, earmarked and targeted towards Nunavummiut transitioning into their own housing, but facing issues of a disproportionally high part of their salary going towards rent. This benefit will be a rent subsidy for individuals and families transitioning into new, better and more permanent housing solutions. The rent support will also come with specific follow ups and supports from Family Services' staff to ensure the participants in the program succeed in transitioning into their new housing. Our transitional housing coordinator will be reaching out to the communities to identify potential candidates. A full evaluation of the program will be done at the one year mark. " – Hon. Elisapee Sheutiapik, Minister of Family Services, Minister responsible for Homelessness

Quick facts:

  • The Government of Canada will invest $2 billion in the Canada Housing Benefit across the country, which will be cost-matched by provinces and territories for a total $4-billion investment over 8 years, starting in spring 2020. The Canada Housing Benefit is expected to provide affordability assistance to approximately 300,000 Canadian households in need.

  • The Canada–Nunavut Housing Benefit will invest $18 million in targeted support to meet the significant housing needs of around 670 residents of Nunavut with low income between 2021-22 and 2027-28.

  • The Canada–Nunavut Benefit is part of the 8-year bilateral agreement between the governments of Canada and Nunavut, under the National Housing Strategy (NHS). The NHS invests a total of nearly $333 million, cost-shared by the federal government and the Government of Nunavut, to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, support province's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and provide a portable rent subsidy directly to households.

  • Through the Canada–Nunavut Housing Benefit, the average monthly benefit is approximately $3100 per month to support housing costs.

  • CMHC supports the government's efforts to improve the well-being of Canadians facing housing and homelessness challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

  • All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

  • Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2017, the NHS will build and repair thousands of housing units, and help households with affordability support.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c0563.html

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Is Having Its #MeToo Moment. What It Means for China’s Tech Stocks.

    The furor over a sexual-assault incident at Alibaba represents peril for China’s tech sector because it lends an additional stick to authorities bent on beating up big online platforms.

  • Marijuana: Cannabis CEOs signal confidence on banking law reform

    The leaders of America's largest cannabis companies are getting confident Congress could pass important marijuana banking reforms.

  • Money Reimagined: A Turning Point for Crypto

    Even as crypto lost a battle over taxes in Congress this week, it felt like a victory, says CoinDesk's chief content officer.

  • Sesen Bio's stock rocked on heavy volume after shock FDA decision on BLA for cancer treatment

    Shares of Sesen Bio Inc. was rocked for a more than 75.4% loss on massive volume in afternoon trading Friday, after the company focused on cancer treatments shocked investors by saying it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 54.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 6.5 millions shares. The CRL was regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of unresponsive non-mu

  • A Lawyer's Deathbed Confession About a Sensational 1975 Kidnapping

    Before dawn on Aug. 17, 1975, about 60 police officers and FBI agents charged into the New York City apartment of a fireman named Mel Patrick Lynch. The living room was dimly lit; its blinds were drawn. Lynch sat on the couch next to the unshaven, foul-smelling, bound and blindfolded 21-year-old scion of one of America’s richest families, Samuel Bronfman II, who had been missing for nine days. Authorities arrested Lynch and an accomplice, Dominic Byrne. The men confessed to abducting Bronfman, d

  • Texas Cruise Outbreak; CDC Panel Backs Third Shot: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- A panel of CDC advisers unanimously backed a recommendation that people in the U.S. with weakened immune systems should get three shots of Covid vaccine. A group representing emergency physicians said they should be prioritized as booster shots are considered.Houston’s main school district defied Texas Governor Greg Abbott and voted for a mask requirement when classes resume in less than two weeks. Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. school district, will require all em

  • IRS sends $15 billion in second round of Child Tax Credit payments amid tech issues

    The Internal Revenue Service sent the second set of monthly Child Tax Credit payments to families of nearly 61 million children — worth $15 billion — this week.

  • Media, Holocaust bills test Poland's ties with US, Israel

    Poland is looking at a more difficult relationship with two allies, the United States and Israel, after lawmakers passed separate bills — one dealing with foreign ownership of media and the other affecting the property rights of the families of Holocaust survivors — which the Polish government had been warned to drop. The European Union also slammed the media bill on Thursday as undermining media freedom, adding to pre-existing strains between Warsaw and Brussels from the EU's perception of democratic backsliding in member nation Poland.

  • Death-row inmate sues for pastor's touch during execution

    A Texas death-row inmate has sued state prison officials to allow his pastor to lay hands on him as he dies from a lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 37, is scheduled to be put to death in the Texas death chamber on Sept. 8, but his attorneys said in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Corpus Christi that state prison officials had denied his request to have his pastor lay hands on him as he dies.

  • Mom of two sons accused of killing Chicago police officer arrested

    The mother of the two brothers accused of killing a Chicago police officer was arrested at a hospital as she […] The post Mom of two sons accused of killing Chicago police officer arrested appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Founder of Alleged $95M Ponzi Nabbed in Russia, 3 More Sought

    Finiko was labeled as a Ponzi scheme by the Bank of Russia but still attracted millions in investment.

  • ‘Enough is enough’: Pelosi’s office condemns threats and attacks on Capitol officer who shot Ashli Babbitt

    ‘These attacks are disgusting, wrong and a wholly unacceptable way to treat the men and women who went through hell to protect our democracy’, Pelosi’s office says

  • The Woman Needed Money to Keep Her and Her 3 Kids From Being Evicted. Turns Out Most of That Was a Lie

    Dasha Kelly was looking for help. She owed two grand in rent for her North Las Vegas home, and she and her three children were facing eviction. She was out of ideas and luck when she launched a GoFundMe donation page, which she titled “Help My Girls & I avoid eviction.”

  • How One GOP Senator Got Millions in Extra Tax Breaks for His Wealthy Donors

    According to a report out this week from ProPublica, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) helped some of his extraordinarily wealthy donors gain millions in additional tax breaks through the 2017 tax law passed by a Republican-controlled Congress and signed into law by then President Donald Trump. Johnson publicly opposed the GOP tax bill for a time, while calling for a more generous tax break for pass-through companies, which allow business owners to pay taxes on their personal returns. The bill writers gra

  • The World’s Biggest Fires May Reach Moscow Thanks to Putin

    Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty ImagesMOSCOW—Russia is on fire.Massive wildfires are wiping out entire Siberian villages, killing people, emitting dangerous smoke, and destroying woods and national parks across more than 5 million hectares.The fires, which started in May in Yakutia, are now larger than all wildfires around the planet combined, according to Greenpeace. There is no official death toll yet, but at least five people are known to have died so far.For months, Russian authorities have be

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • Gov't stimulus is 'keeping people from working': Fmr YUM! Brands CEO

    David Novak, host of 'How Leaders Lead' podcast, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the health of the U.S. labor market.

  • Vegas grocery storefront collapses at opening time, 4 hurt

    A storefront collapsed into rubble at a Las Vegas supermarket at opening time early Friday, injuring four people but none seriously, a fire official and witnesses said. Firefighters pulled one person from wood planking and roof debris about 6:20 a.m. at the La Bonita market east of the Las Vegas Strip, and that person and three others were taken to a hospital for treatment, Clark County Fire Battalion Chief Steve Broadwell told reporters. No life-threatening injuries were reported, Broadwell said.

  • Mary Trump Rips McConnell As ‘Greatest Traitor’ Since Robert E. Lee, With 1 Difference

    Donald Trump's niece said it would be difficult "to find anybody in modern times who has so undermined our democracy" as the Senate Republican leader.

  • U.S. Authorizes Third Dose of Covid Vaccines. Don’t Call Them Booster Shots.

    The move allows recipients of solid organ transplants and other equally immunocompromised people to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.