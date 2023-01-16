U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.86
    -1.00 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.30
    -4.40 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0048 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6040
    +0.7700 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,157.04
    +319.23 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.98
    +49.91 (+11.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,860.07
    +16.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Government of Canada partners with Ocean Wise to amplify the voice of young professionals at IMPAC5

·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Young people from all nations and backgrounds play important leadership roles in marine protected areas and ocean conservation. From the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress in Marseilles to the more recent United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal, young professionals are leaning into the conversation and taking action to protect the world ocean.

At the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5), young people will make up approximately one third of all participants. Their perspectives will help shape the thematic discussions that will take place at the Congress in Vancouver from 3-9 February 2023.

Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard has announced a new partnership with Ocean Wise and over $430,000 in funding to help amplify the voices of young professionals at IMPAC5.

Through this partnership, Ocean Wise is working closely with the IMPAC5 Young Professional Committee to deliver the Coastal Connections Program—a series of virtual and in-person knowledge sharing, mentoring and networking opportunities before and during IMPAC5 for Indigenous, non-Indigenous Canadian, and international young people preparing for, or in the early stages of, careers as ocean professionals.

A major cross-cutting thematic stream of IMPAC5 is the Voice of Young Professionals. Thanks to this partnership with Ocean Wise, youth voices will be connected and empowered at IMPAC5. Participants 18 – 35 will participate and contribute to discussions and outcomes at the Congress in Vancouver. They will join ocean conservation professionals, leaders and decision-makers to learn, share and chart a course towards protecting 30% of the global ocean by 2030.

IMPAC5 will be jointly hosted by the Host First Nations—xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam Indian Band), Sḵwxwú7mesh (Squamish Nation), and s ̱ əlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-waututh Nation)—together with the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia, the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) and the IUCN.

Quotes

"From Marseilles to Mexico City, Suva to St. John's, young ocean professionals are calling for increased funding for biodiversity, pushing for innovation in the blue economy and advocating for community involvement in all aspects of managing Marine Protected Areas. In the last year alone, we've witnessed the power of youth voices at international environmental conferences in Lisbon, Marseilles and Montreal. Thanks to this partnership with Ocean Wise, youth from around the world will gather at IMPAC5 to share knowledge and advise leaders on how to create a sustainable, blue future."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"We know that youth are not only the leaders of tomorrow but are leading the charge today to save our ocean and our planet. The Coastal Connections program led by Ocean Wise will bring 100 young professionals together from Canada and around the world to amplify youth voices at IMPAC5 to inform, inspire and act on marine protected areas. We are thrilled that the Honourable Minister Joyce Murray, Minister for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, has joined us in announcing this exciting partnership that will place young ocean changemakers at the centre of this global congress to protect blue nature."

Lasse Gustavsson, CEO and President of Ocean Wise

"Our livelihoods and well-being – our oceans are under threat. We are all dependent on healthy oceans to survive and thrive. As global citizens, we must come together, nation-to-nation and generation-to-generation, to protect the ocean at gatherings such as IMPAC5. A part of this is building relations and sharing knowledge between and within generations. As older generations move on and their wisdom with them, younger generations are losing out on valuable knowledge whilst inheriting a world of unprecedented environmental, social, and economical challenges. Intergenerational solidarity is a necessity."

Magena Warrior, member, IMPAC5 Young Professionals Committee

Quick Facts

  • International Marine Protected Area Congresses (IMPACs) are a collaborative effort between the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the chosen host country. Canada was awarded the honour of hosting IMPAC5 during the closing ceremonies of IMPAC4 in La Serena-Coquimbo, Chile, in 2017.

  • IMPAC5 will be a hybrid event offering in-person and virtual programming. The Congress will span seven days, culminating in a Leadership Forum on February 9, 2023.

  • IMPAC5 will be informed by five themes and three cross-cutting streams: Indigenous Peoples Leadership, The Voice of Young Professionals, and Innovation and Transformational Change.

  • As of January 6, 2023, more than 600 people aged 18-35 from 83 countries have registered to attend IMPAC5.

  • The IMPAC5 program will feature 236 presentations related to the IMPAC5 cross-cutting stream "The Voices of Young Professionals".

  • Funding for the integration of Young Professionals at IMPAC5 was provided by Fisheries and Oceans Canada through the Oceans Management Contribution Program.

  • The IMPAC5 Young Professionals Committee is comprised of 15 exceptional young professionals from around the world. This group is joining the leadership of IMPAC5 to:

Associated Links

IMPAC5 Young Professionals Committee

The IMPAC5 Young Professionals Committee is comprised of 15 exceptional young professionals from around the world. This dynamic  group was chosen through a worldwide competitive selection process. They bring leadership experience, passion for ocean conservation, expertise in marine protection and a desire to help  change the world for the better.

Since August 2021, the Young Professionals Committee has met regularly to advise IMPAC5 leadership to:

  • Ensure that all aspects of IMPAC5 incorporate youth perspectives

  • Help shape and participate in the Congress program

  • Build the legacy of the Congress by engaging young people beyond IMPAC5

Seven of the 15 Young Professionals Committee members are from Canada, including five Indigenous members from across the country. The remaining eight members come from Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North and South America. Between committee members, they speak eight languages.

In November 2022, Ocean Wise and IMPAC5 opened a call for applications to form a cohort of  global youth, including Indigenous young people, to participate in the Coastal Connections program. The Coastal Connections youth enrichment program features three connections for 100 youth around the world focused on congress networking and intergenerational knowledge exchange including:

Connection #1: A series of three virtual sessions leading up to IMPAC5 that will introduce participants to their peers and provide an overview of IMPAC5's history, goals and agenda.

Connection #2: A two-day, in-person, team-building and networking event to be held 31 January – 1 February at Camp Elphinstone near Gibsons, B.C.

Connection #3: An intergenerational knowledge exchange/mentoring program during IMPAC5 that includes a networking breakfast and an evening event.

Ocean Wise received $430,000 in funding from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to coordinate important Coastal Connections youth enrichment program. These activities will ensure the Voices of Young Professionals are included and amplified through the global seven day event.

Stay Connected

 

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c2334.html

Recommended Stories

  • Kerry says he backs UAE oil company chief as leader of UN climate talks

    John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, said in a new interview that he backs the United Arab Emirates’s appointment of a state-run oil company chief to lead United Nations climate talks in Dubai at the end of this year. Kerry told The Associated Press on Sunday that Sultan al-Jaber, the head…

  • Update: Police locate missing Hesperia teen after mall disappearance

    Authorities have located Aniyah Star Hernandez, 14, of Hesperia, less than two days after she'd reportedly gone missing at a Victorville mall.

  • Poland Eyes Prompt German Approval for Tank Transfer to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signaled on Monday that he expects Germany to quickly grant its approval to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingNATO-member Poland intends

  • Lululemon Taps Burberry Veteran Elizabeth Binder as First Chief Merchandising Officer

    Lululemon is bolstering its executive leadership with a brand new hire on its product team.

  • Canada Home Prices See Record Drop as High Rates Hit Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian home prices fell by the most on record in 2022, as rapidly rising interest rates forced a market adjustment that may have further to go. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThe country’s benchmark home price

  • How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Exact Sciences Corporation's (NASDAQ:EXAS) 50% Undervaluation?

    How far off is Exact Sciences Corporation ( NASDAQ:EXAS ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68

    Krishna Mani Baral/ReutersContent warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airline

  • California Deputy Public Defender Slain on Mexican Vacation: Officials

    GoFundMeAn attorney working for the Orange County Public Defender’s office was killed on Saturday while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife in Mexico, California officials said. Elliot D. Blair, a 33-year-old assistant public defender, died in Rosarito Beach, a popular resort town close to Mexico’s northern border, county Public Defender Martin Schwarz said in a statement given to The Orange County Register.It was not immediately clear how Blair was killed, but a GoFundMe set

  • The Traitorous Spooks Helping Putin Crush Their Own People

    Oskar HallgrimssonSOLEDAR, Ukraine—Explosions filled the skies over the apartment complex we’d just been standing in. They were thermite cluster munitions fired by Russia’s multiple long-range rocket systems, spreading white-hot fire over their target. That day, their target was us.Thick globs of flame, hot enough to melt steel and concrete, slowly descended on the civilian apartment buildings of the town of Soledar, one of the crucial battlegrounds of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. Vladi

  • Video: Driver Seemingly Exposes Cop’s Record for Ticketing Black People During Stops

    A TikToker has done the Lord’s work, exposing a cop for prejudice and reading him for absolute filth. In a video of a traffic stop, Charlotte Carter called out a Chesterfield, Va. officer for ticketing mostly Black people while on duty, a trend reported across all of the state’s police departments, per the Daily Mail.

  • Italy: No 1 wanted Mafia boss held after 30 years on the run

    Italy’s No. 1 fugitive, Matteo Messina Denaro, a convicted Mafia boss who ordered some of the nation’s most heinous killings, was arrested Monday at a private clinic in Sicily after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said. Messina Denaro was captured at the Palermo clinic where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical condition, according to Carabinieri Gen. Pasquale Angelosanto, who heads the police force’s special operations squad. Italian news reports said Messina Denaro was being treated for cancer.

  • As elites arrive in Davos, conspiracy theories thrive online

    When some of the world’s wealthiest and most influential figures gathered at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting last year, sessions on climate change drew high-level discussions on topics such as carbon financing and sustainable food systems. Experts say what was once a conspiracy theory found in the internet’s underbelly has now hit the mainstream. “This isn’t a conspiracy that is playing out on the extreme fringes,” said Alex Friedfeld, a researcher with the Anti-Defamation League who studies anti-government extremism.

  • Lynch: The Saudis are dodging a U.S. court, and the impact on LIV Golf could be huge

    Another risk to LIV is playing out in a Northern District of California courtroom

  • ‘Like an earthquake’: Eyewitness accounts and passenger video reveal final moments of Nepal flight

    Black boxes of crashed plane have been recovered from the wreckage

  • Romanian authorities seize $4 million of assets in Andrew Tate case

    Romanian authorities said they have seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.95 million) as a part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate. In the past week, the National Agency for the Management of Seized Assets has taken into administration 29 movable assets, including luxury vehicles and watches, and various amounts of cash in different currencies, it said in a statement late on Saturday. On Saturday, a Reuters reporter saw several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, being taken from Tate's compound on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, to be transported to a storage location.

  • Deaths of despair may be driven by loss of religion, new research paper argues

    So-called deaths of despair such as from suicide or alcohol abuse have been skyrocketing for middle-aged white Americans. It’s been blamed on various phenomenon, including opioid abuse. But a new research paper finds a different culprit — declining religious practice.

  • Italian mafia boss, "the last" of an era, nabbed after 30-year manhunt

    Messina Denaro's arrest brings to a close the era of the "Cosa Nostra" Sicilian crime syndicate depicted in "The Godfather" movies.

  • Ana Walshe – update: Police logs show employer reported Cohasset mom missing before conman husband Brian

    Follow for live updates on the search for Ana Walshe, who was last seen in Cohasset, Massachusetts, on 1 January