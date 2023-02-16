Government of Canada provides disaster recovery funding to Alberta for past rainfall and flooding

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster in Canada. In 2011 and 2013, Alberta experienced two extreme weather events which caused significant damage to homes, First Nation communities, farms, and small businesses.

Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, announced final payments totaling $13,051,334 to Alberta through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA) program, to assist with recovery costs associated with the 2011 and 2013 weather events.

Under the DFAA, provinces and territories have six months following the end of a disaster event to request financial assistance from the federal government. Once an event has been designated under the DFAA, provinces and territories have up to five years to submit their final claim. The original five-year limit for these events was 2016 and 2018, respectively; however, extensions requested by the province and the impact of the pandemic on provincial operations contributed to payment delays.

Eligible expenses under the DFAA include, but are not limited to, evacuation operations, restoring public works and infrastructure to their pre-disaster condition, as well as replacing or repairing basic, essential personal property of individuals, small businesses, and farmsteads.

Quotes

"The support provided through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program will reimburse the Province of Alberta for a significant portion of the costs attributed to the 2011 and 2013 Alberta flood events. As we work to improve our readiness to respond to and withstand the damage from natural disasters, we're committed to supporting provinces and municipalities, ensuring that communities are able to build back stronger."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

"Natural disasters impact our infrastructure, our local businesses, and our homes. These events have lasting effects on our communities, and our government is working with provincial and municipal partners to ensure Albertans have the support they need to rebuild their communities."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"All levels of government have the responsibility with the citizens of this country to work together to ensure their safety and wellbeing. Albertans appreciate the support provided by the federal government after the devastating natural disasters that hit our province in 2011 and 2013."

- Mike Ellis, Alberta's Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services

Quick Facts

In the event of a large-scale disaster, the Government of Canada provides financial assistance through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA) program to provinces and territories, at their request, for eligible disaster response and recovery expenses that exceed what they could be reasonably expected to bear on their own.

Provinces and territories design, develop and deliver disaster financial assistance, deciding the amounts and types of assistance that will be provided to those that have experienced losses.

In 2011, the spring break-up in the watersheds of neighbouring rivers caused significant flooding, which damaged homes, small businesses, farms and the Siksika First Nation. The Government of Canada provided a final payment of $2,792,748.

In 2013, heavy rainfall resulted in evacuating two First Nation communities and several surrounding areas. The Government of Canada provided a final payment of $10,258,586.

