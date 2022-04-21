U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

Government of Canada and Province of Prince Edward Island help commercial fish harvesters invest and adopt energy-efficient technologies

·4 min read

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Canada's fisheries are the backbone of many coastal communities and a driving force of the economy. The seafood sector is a rapidly shifting environment – competition is intensifying, consumers are looking for sustainability and quality. That is why the Government of Canada and the Province of Prince Edward Island (PEI) today announced funding support to the Prince Edward Island Fishermen's Association (PEIFA) through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF).

On behalf of the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Robert Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, PEI joined by the Honourable Jamie Fox, Prince Edward Island Minister of Fisheries and Communities, announced a total contribution of over $3 million to help PEIFA with the implementation of their Inshore Fishing Fleet Sustainability Strategy. PEIFA's two-stream strategy aims to encourage harvesters to invest in and adopt fuel efficient technology. The first stream will fund the trials of energy efficient vessel propulsion systems, and the second stream will fund the adoption of auxiliary vessel equipment designed to reduce fuel consumption.

Funding this organization will benefit local and regional economies in PEI now and in the future. The contribution comes from the $400 million Atlantic Fisheries Fund, jointly funded by the federal and provincial governments, and focuses on increasing opportunities and market value for sustainably sourced, high-quality fish and seafood products from Atlantic Canada.

The Atlantic Fisheries Fund is in its fifth year and will continue to invest in projects over the seven-year life of the program.The commercial fisheries and aquaculture industry, Indigenous groups, academia, industry associations and organizations, including research institutions, may apply.

Quotes

"The Atlantic Fisheries Fund encourages innovative ways to harvest high-quality, sustainably sourced fish and seafood from the region's commercial fisheries. By investing in clean technology, we can improve the sustainability of the commercial fishing industry and help reach Canada's ambitious emission reduction objectives. "

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"It is incredibly encouraging for our province and industry to have the Atlantic Fisheries Fund partner on the Prince Edward Island Fisherman's Association electrification initiative. Having an industry-led green project is a testament to the Island seafood sector's commitment to preserve our natural environment. This project is a step in the right direction to help PEI reach its net zero goals all the while promoting our Island's high quality and environmentally sustainable seafood products to the world."

The Honourable Jamie Fox, Minister of Fisheries and Communities, Prince Edward Island

"As a lifelong Islander, I understand how healthy oceans contribute to a prosperous economy. The Atlantic Fisheries Fund is a great example of how federal/provincial partnerships can be leveraged for the benefit of our province, communities and people. Investing in new and innovative technology is modernizing this industry, improving the quality, sustainability and marketability of our world-class fish and seafood, and protecting our marine environment."

Robert Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

"For the past 3 years, the Prince Edward Island Fishermen's Association has been designing a project that would contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions by our inshore fishing fleet.

With today's funding announcement by the Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF), it is the association's intent to now proceed with a pilot project that will try technologies that could assist in the reduction of carbon outputs.

The cost sharing program will assess engines and specific auxiliary equipment that is intended to reduce overall engine emissions and increase the operating efficiency of vessels.

The Association will be collaborating with Stantec Consulting of Charlottetown on the installation of onboard testing equipment for the selected vessels.

Next steps for the project will include issuing request for proposals (RFPs) to engine manufacturers and captains for participation in the 2 year pilot program.

The PEIFA will be releasing more program details in the near future."

Prince Edward Island Fishermen's Association

Quick Facts

  • The Atlantic Fisheries Fund will invest over $400 million over seven years to support Canada's fish and seafood sector.

  • The federal government will provide 70% of the funding, with 30% coming from the Atlantic provinces.

  • The fund aims to help Canada's seafood sector transition to meet growing market demands for products that are high quality, value-added, and sustainably sourced.

  • Eligible projects must focus on:

