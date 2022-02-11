Government of Canada Raises Awareness on Zero-Emission Vehicles
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Natural Resources Canada
Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to achieving Canada's climate targets and keeping our air clean. That's why the Government of Canada is making sure people can be confident in purchasing and driving emissions-free electric cars across the country.
As part of a virtual event with Eco-West Canada and Alberta Motor Transport Association, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a combined investment totalling $4,646,577 to 22 organizations in Canada to undertake zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) awareness projects. These projects will help Canadians know about the clean options available when choosing their next vehicle.
These projects include:
$300,000 to Eco-West Canada in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to deliver a series of webinars and workshops to help increase EV adoption in the Prairies;
$300,000 to Alberta Motor Transport Association in Rocky View, Alberta, to deliver Canada's first public heavy-duty hydrogen vehicle demonstration project;
$300,000 to the City of Toronto to raise awareness around EV adoption and EV technology options within the greater Toronto area;
$50,000 to Biosphere Institute of the Bow Valley in Canmore, Alberta, to design and implement a series of webinars, which will cover various topics relating to ZEVs;
$71,560 to Eastern Charlotte Waterways Inc. in Blacks Harbour, New Brunswick, to increase knowledge and understanding around electric vehicles while reducing community and corporate greenhouse gas emissions;
$100,000 to the Community Energy Association in Vancouver, British Columbia, to address a gap in current ZEV outreach initiatives to Indigenous communities and to employ Indigenous values and priorities in guiding the implementation of ZEV awareness activities for these communities;
$101,775 to McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, to develop educational tools and to promote best practices to support ZEV fleet adoption awareness in transit;
$128,448 to Upcycle Green Technology – Auto Shop Inc. to promote the adoption of ZEVs in Atlantic Canada through digital media and engagement sessions;
$147,810 to Three Nations Energy GP Inc. in Fort Chipewyan, Alberta, to raise awareness around the benefits of electric vehicles (EVs) to encourage the adoption of electric trucks/vans within the Fort Chipewyan community;
$150,000 to Volta Research in Toronto, Ontario, to raise awareness about Vehicle to Grid (V2G) opportunities and benefits with current and prospective EV owners to help promote the uptake of ZEVs;
$157,412 to EcoSchools Canada in Toronto, Ontario, to promote and increase awareness around ZEVs and low-carbon commuting among young new drivers across all of Canada by developing new tools and resources;
$187,500 to Wyse Meter Solutions Inc. in Concord, Ontario, to showcase EV technology and infrastructure deployment options available for property owners and residents;
$224,000 to the Capital Regional District in Victoria, British Columbia, to increase knowledge of the advantages of EVs and electric bicycle (e-bike) ownership in the capital region of Southern Vancouver Island through the development of a ZEV mobile demonstration unit;
$225,000 to Red River College in Winnipeg, Manitoba to research and distribute informational material on workplace EV charging;
$225,970 to the Green Learning Canada Foundation in Drayton Valley, Alberta, to support 65 youths in Alberta in developing a pilot education program that supports the electrification of transportation;
$238,900 to the New Brunswick Lung Association in Fredericton, New Brunswick, to promote the benefits of low-carbon commuting and address common misconceptions, as well as to build capacity among aligned organizations across Atlantic Canada with the objectives of increasing EV adoption in the region;
$250,000 to the City of Edmonton in Alberta to raise awareness of ZEVs and charging infrastructure by organizing tradeshows and workshops;
$291,030 to the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne in Quebec to execute Phase 1 of a multi-phased project that includes the installation and promotion of EV chargers;
$297,270 to Hydro-Québec to promote the advantages of driving electric through various activities, events and workshops;
$299,902 to the Environmental Careers Organization of Canada in Calgary, Alberta, to engage rural, remote and Indigenous communities across Canada to inform, educate, and provide resources that will increase awareness, knowledge and confidence in ZEVs;
$300,000 to H2GO Canada Inc. in Toronto, Ontario, to target knowledge barriers to the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) among identified audience segments within commercial truck, transit bus and taxi/limo fleet operations; and
$300,000 to the Fondation québécoise d'éducation en sécurité routière in Laval, Quebec, to implement a single large event to raise EV awareness, and to educate and build public confidence in zero-emission vehicles.
Federal funding for all projects is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, supporting projects aiming to increase awareness, knowledge and public confidence in ZEVs and public charging and refuelling infrastructure.
Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.
These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals that build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.
Quotes
"Through investments such as the ones announced today, we're equipping Canadians with the awareness and knowledge they need to confidently make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle. Ensuring easy access to ZEVs across Canada is a critical part of our plan to lower emissions and achieve our international climate goals. Through these and similar investments, we are putting more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future."
The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Natural Resources
"For nearly 15 years, Eco-West Canada has been the driving force of the commitment and contribution of Manitoba's bilingual municipal leadership to the green economy in Western Canada. Through this investment, the federal government is leveraging the expertise and credibility of Eco-West Canada to help municipalities and communities across the Prairies move toward zero-emission vehicles. The spirit of this initiative is perfectly aligned with the $222.4-million investment in sustainable development infrastructure in our Municipal Economic Recovery Strategy."
Ivan Normandeau
Chair of the Board of Directors of Eco-West Canada and the Association of Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities
"The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) thanks Natural Resources Canada for its generous support and funding of AMTA's Zero-Emissions Vehicle Awareness Initiative.Through this unique project, AMTA will work closely with its valued project partners to introduce Canada's commercial transport industry to innovative new technologies that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Our industry will have opportunities to explore these technologies to enhance operational efficiencies, as we work together to achieve Canada's goal of reaching net zero by 2050."
Chris Nash
President, Alberta Motor Transport Association
"The transition to electric vehicles is a critical element of Toronto's TransformTO climate action strategy and will play a big role in helping us meet our goals to reach net-zero emissions by 2040. I want to thank the federal government for its support as we undertake this major initiative to increase awareness and knowledge about EVs, and to help lay the groundwork to accelerate EV adoption in our city. Addressing the impacts of climate change and protecting our environment takes an all-hands-on-deck approach, and we need the help of all governments to be able to move forward."
John Tory
Mayor, City of Toronto
Quick Facts
Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.
Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,200 new chargers, coast to coast and where Canadians live work and play.
To date, over 125,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.
Related Links
Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative
