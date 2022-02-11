Government of Canada Raises Awareness on Zero-Emission Vehicles

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Natural Resources Canada

Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to achieving Canada's climate targets and keeping our air clean. That's why the Government of Canada is making sure people can be confident in purchasing and driving emissions-free electric cars across the country.

As part of a virtual event with Eco-West Canada and Alberta Motor Transport Association , Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a combined investment totalling $4,646,577 to 22 organizations in Canada to undertake zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) awareness projects. These projects will help Canadians know about the clean options available when choosing their next vehicle.

These projects include:

Federal funding for all projects is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, supporting projects aiming to increase awareness, knowledge and public confidence in ZEVs and public charging and refuelling infrastructure.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals that build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

"Through investments such as the ones announced today, we're equipping Canadians with the awareness and knowledge they need to confidently make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle. Ensuring easy access to ZEVs across Canada is a critical part of our plan to lower emissions and achieve our international climate goals. Through these and similar investments, we are putting more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"For nearly 15 years, Eco-West Canada has been the driving force of the commitment and contribution of Manitoba's bilingual municipal leadership to the green economy in Western Canada. Through this investment, the federal government is leveraging the expertise and credibility of Eco-West Canada to help municipalities and communities across the Prairies move toward zero-emission vehicles. The spirit of this initiative is perfectly aligned with the $222.4-million investment in sustainable development infrastructure in our Municipal Economic Recovery Strategy."

Ivan Normandeau

Chair of the Board of Directors of Eco-West Canada and the Association of Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities

"The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) thanks Natural Resources Canada for its generous support and funding of AMTA's Zero-Emissions Vehicle Awareness Initiative.Through this unique project, AMTA will work closely with its valued project partners to introduce Canada's commercial transport industry to innovative new technologies that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Our industry will have opportunities to explore these technologies to enhance operational efficiencies, as we work together to achieve Canada's goal of reaching net zero by 2050."

Chris Nash

President, Alberta Motor Transport Association

"The transition to electric vehicles is a critical element of Toronto's TransformTO climate action strategy and will play a big role in helping us meet our goals to reach net-zero emissions by 2040. I want to thank the federal government for its support as we undertake this major initiative to increase awareness and knowledge about EVs, and to help lay the groundwork to accelerate EV adoption in our city. Addressing the impacts of climate change and protecting our environment takes an all-hands-on-deck approach, and we need the help of all governments to be able to move forward."

John Tory

Mayor, City of Toronto

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.

Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,200 new chargers, coast to coast and where Canadians live work and play.

To date, over 125,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

