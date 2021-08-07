U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    -45.40 (-2.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,686.42
    +3,395.25 (+8.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Government of Canada Reaches Tentative Agreement with Representatives of Border Services Officers

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada today made the following statement:

The Government of Canada has reached a tentative agreement today with federal border services officers represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union.

The four-year tentative agreement, which applies to close to 9,500 border services officers at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), recognizes the important work of border services officers. It also recognizes our government's responsibility to Canadian taxpayers for a reasonable deal, situated in the economic reality of the country.

This tentative agreement provides general economic increases of 2.8 percent and 2.2 percent reflecting the relatively strong economic environment in 2018 and 2019. Lower economic increases of 1.35 per cent and 1.5 per cent would be provided in the third and fourth years of the agreement reflecting the reduced economic growth experienced in Canada in 2020 and 2021. New provisions for caregiver leave, extended parental leave, and domestic violence leave are also part of the agreement.

Throughout this process, we have remained at the table, committed to getting a deal in good faith in keeping with how modern, constructive labour negotiations are conducted.

