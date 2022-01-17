U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.32
    +0.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5900
    +0.3900 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,131.30
    -930.88 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.34
    -14.39 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Government of Canada receives first delivery of COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment

·3 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada

The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone in Canada from COVID‑19. This includes securing safe and effective treatments as they become available.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has received an initial shipment of 30,400 treatment courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment, PAXLOVIDTM, with 120,000 more expected to be delivered between now and the end of March. The treatment received Health Canada regulatory authorization earlier today.

Vaccination and public health measures remain the best way to protect the public against infection and severe disease. However, access to effective, easy-to-use treatments, such as the one produced by Pfizer, could be critical to reducing the severity of COVID-19 in people who become infected.

Distribution to provinces and territories will begin imminently. The Government of Canada is working closely with the provinces and territories to coordinate distribution of treatment courses across the country. The Public Health Agency of Canada met with provincial and territorial officials to discuss deployment based on a per capita basis with adjustments due to shipping requirements from Pfizer.

Canada has secured 1 million courses of the treatment. Delivery schedules are being finalized, with the intent of bringing additional treatment courses to Canada as quickly as possible.

Quotes

"This announcement marks another important milestone in Canada's fight against COVID-19. We will always do what is necessary to protect the health and safety of everyone in Canada and ensure access to safe and effective treatments such as PAXLOVIDTM."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi
Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"We remain committed to using all the tools available to protect Canadians and manage challenges brought on by the Omicron wave. Access to easy-to-use treatments, such as PAXLOVIDTM, is critical in reducing the severity of COVID-19 in Canadians at high risk of progressing to serious illness, and in helping ease the burden on our healthcare system. This is yet another tool that we can use to fight COVID-19 along with vaccines, rapid tests and following all local public health guidelines."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos
Minister of Health

Quick facts

  • Public Services and Procurement Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada are working together to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and related supplies.

  • On January 17, 2021, Health Canada authorized the use of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment, PAXLOVIDTM, to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in non-hospitalized adults who are at high risk of progressing to serious illness, including hospitalization or death.

  • Canada also secured access to 500,000 courses of Merck's COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment, molnupiravir, with options for up to 500,000 more, pending Health Canada's authorization.

Associated links

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Canada's response
Supplying Canada's response to COVID-19
Government of Canada signs agreements for COVID-19 oral antiviral treatments
Drug and vaccine authorizations for COVID-19: List of applications received

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c7671.html

Recommended Stories

  • Will Demand for Rapid COVID-19 Tests Help Abbott Laboratories Beat the Market in 2022?

    In particular, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) makes BinaxNOW kits, which are the most popular rapid coronavirus antigen diagnostic test in the U.S. Are things different this time as a result of the omicron variant wave, or is Abbott on track to disappoint? Coronavirus rapid testing revenue has been all over the place, appearing to ebb and flow based on the public's perceptions about where the pandemic is headed.

  • How to Get Your Free Covid-19 Tests

    Americans will be able to order free Covid tests starting next Wednesday, January 19, the White House announced Friday. Half of the one billion tests ordered by the Biden administration will be available starting next week at a government-run website – https://www.covidtests.gov/ – with each household allowed to order four tests. The test kits will be delivered at no cost, with shipments beginning 7 to 12 days after the orders are made. A phone-based ordering system will also be rolled out for t

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • This Could Be Another Blockbuster Indication for AstraZeneca

    Recently, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) announced what could be very positive regulatory news for one of its rare disease drugs. The pharma stock informed shareholders that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the regulatory submission under priority review for Ultomiris to treat adults diagnosed with the rare condition called generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). According to AstraZeneca, gMG is an autoimmune disease, which damages the connection point between the nerve cells and the muscles that they control.

  • Sanofi CEO Says Vaccine Incumbents Will Win the Coming Showdown

    When the pandemic settles down, CEO Paul Hudson says, "We’ll have the global machine that knows how to get it done.” “We either win with the vaccine we have or, we’ll win with mRNA,” he adds.

  • U.S. FAA Clears Way for Some Jets to Fly Within 5G Airwaves

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. aviation regulators granted approvals that will allow some jetliners to operate within zones where new 5G wireless services are set to begin Wednesday, significantly reducing the potential impact on flight schedules. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With

  • If You Notice This in Conversations, Get Checked for Dementia

    Dementia progressively affects memory and cognition, so it's not uncommon to notice changes in communication in those with the condition. Now, researchers are raising awareness about one particular change that dementia patients frequently display—and you may notice it during conversation. The team of experts from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), explain that when a person is developing dementia, they may become less able to detect one particular social cue in conversation. And

  • Indian Prime Minister Calls for Global Cooperation on Cryptocurrency

    Modi likened crypto to supply-chain disruptions, inflation and climate change, saying they can't be tackled by nations in isolation.

  • Americans Can Get Free Rapid COVID Tests Sent Directly to Homes Starting Wednesday — Here's How

    Every home in the US will soon have access to four free rapid COVID-19 tests through a new, federally-run website

  • With Omicron Spreading Fast, Experts Say Americans Should Upgrade Their Face Masks

    Health officials are advising adults and children to wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status to stop the spread of Omicron. These expert-approved masks can best protect you against contagious COVID-19 variants.

  • Man who had pig heart transplant was guilty of 1988 stabbing

    David Bennett once stabbed a man seven times leaving him paralysed, it has been revealed.

  • The #1 Drinking Habit for Faster Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

    By now, we're sure you've concluded that there's no way to lose weight in a jiffy. It just doesn't happen. There are no magic potions or spells to get rid of belly fat overnight.Weight loss is a product of adding healthier habits to replace the ones that are putting on the weight and sticking with them until they become a routine of your life. Some habits, fortunately, show weight-loss results faster than others. For example, the #1 drinking habit to adopt for faster weight loss is adding "bever

  • ‘Let Your Body Heal’: Fans React After Chad Johnson Flaunts His Fianceé Sharelle’s Post-Baby Body Almost Two Weeks After She Gave Birth

    Chad Johnson‘s recent upload showcasing his fianceé Sharelle Rosado’s post-baby body went left when fans mentioned women’s societal pressures after giving birth. Rosado welcomed her […]

  • If You Feel Stiffness Here, It May Be the First Sign of Parkinson's

    Right now, Parkinson's disease (PD) affects one million Americans and 10 million people around the world. A progressive motor disease, PD is known to cause a wide range of symptoms, including tremor, slowness of movement, falls, muscle cramps, and more. Among those symptoms is one that can greatly impact PD patients' mobility: muscle and joint stiffness. In particular, experts say that if you experience stiffness in this part of your body, it may be among your very first signs of Parkinson's dis

  • Places You're Most Likely to Catch Omicron, Experts Say

    It seems like COVID is never-ending and now we're battling the latest surge, thanks in part to Omicron, the highly contagious variant that is sweeping across the country. It's been years since we've been on edge, socially distanced and worn masks, and while it's exhausting, now isn't the time to let our guard down. It's important to continue to take precautions and Eat This, Not That! Health talked with LetsGetChecked's Executive Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Gwen Murphy, Ph.D., MPH about places

  • Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say

    Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that omicron's whirlwind advance practically ensures it won't be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world.

  • What I gained (and lost) from walking 10,000 steps a day for five months

    10,000 may be an arbitrary number, but the daily step goal has helped improve my mental and physical health

  • Sixteen and 17-year-olds eligible for booster doses from Monday

    National booking service to open to teenagers at start of next week

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump seeds race animus with COVID falsehood

    Donald Trump falsely declared in a weekend rally that public health authorities are denying the COVID-19 vaccine to white people because of their race. The former president seeded racial resentments in remarks that twisted the facts on public-health policy and exaggerated the effects of racially conscious antiviral treatment guidelines in New York. If you’re white you don’t get the vaccine or if you’re white you don’t get therapeutics.

  • Stimulus Update: How To Request an IRS Trace for Lost Child Tax Credit Payment

    Are you missing one or more advanced payments of the 2021 Child Tax Credit (CTC)? You may need to request a payment trace with the IRS, especially if your budget largely depends on the monthly check....