Government of Canada receives first delivery of COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment

The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone in Canada from COVID‑19. This includes securing safe and effective treatments as they become available.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has received an initial shipment of 30,400 treatment courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment, PAXLOVIDTM, with 120,000 more expected to be delivered between now and the end of March. The treatment received Health Canada regulatory authorization earlier today.

Vaccination and public health measures remain the best way to protect the public against infection and severe disease. However, access to effective, easy-to-use treatments, such as the one produced by Pfizer, could be critical to reducing the severity of COVID-19 in people who become infected.

Distribution to provinces and territories will begin imminently. The Government of Canada is working closely with the provinces and territories to coordinate distribution of treatment courses across the country. The Public Health Agency of Canada met with provincial and territorial officials to discuss deployment based on a per capita basis with adjustments due to shipping requirements from Pfizer.

Canada has secured 1 million courses of the treatment. Delivery schedules are being finalized, with the intent of bringing additional treatment courses to Canada as quickly as possible.

Quotes

"This announcement marks another important milestone in Canada's fight against COVID-19. We will always do what is necessary to protect the health and safety of everyone in Canada and ensure access to safe and effective treatments such as PAXLOVIDTM."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"We remain committed to using all the tools available to protect Canadians and manage challenges brought on by the Omicron wave. Access to easy-to-use treatments, such as PAXLOVIDTM, is critical in reducing the severity of COVID-19 in Canadians at high risk of progressing to serious illness, and in helping ease the burden on our healthcare system. This is yet another tool that we can use to fight COVID-19 along with vaccines, rapid tests and following all local public health guidelines."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

Quick facts

Public Services and Procurement Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada are working together to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and related supplies.

On January 17, 2021, Health Canada authorized the use of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment, PAXLOVID TM , to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in non-hospitalized adults who are at high risk of progressing to serious illness, including hospitalization or death.

Canada also secured access to 500,000 courses of Merck's COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment, molnupiravir, with options for up to 500,000 more, pending Health Canada's authorization.

Associated links

