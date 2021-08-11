U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.32
    +7.57 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.87
    +191.20 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,750.08
    -38.01 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.66
    -0.71 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.26
    +0.97 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    +23.40 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3290
    -0.0130 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4240
    -0.1160 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,315.52
    +1,124.29 (+2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.26
    +25.42 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Government of Canada releases Adapting to the Impacts of Climate Change in Canada: an update on the National Adaptation Strategy

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians are already witnessing and experiencing the devastating impacts of climate change. Canada's climate is warming two times faster than the global average, and three times faster in the North. Across the country, climate change is affecting our communities, economy and environment, and poses serious risks to our health and well-being. That is why in December 2020, as part of its strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, the Government of Canada committed to developing Canada's first National Adaptation Strategy.

Today, as work continues towards the development of the strategy, the Government of Canada released a report entitled Adapting to the Impacts of Climate Change in Canada: an update on the National Adaptation Strategy. The report builds on a first round of conversations with provinces and territories, non-governmental organizations, the private sector, Indigenous representatives, and youth organizations to identify the strategy's objectives and principles.

Also, the Government of Canada will be launching adaptation advisory tables led by environmental organizations, adaptation experts, Indigenous Peoples, and other key partners, including youth, from across the country. Those partners will have the mandate to create a framework for concrete adaptation action, with aspirational goals and advice on how to face climate change.

The extreme heatwave and wildfires in Western Canada this summer underscore the urgency of adapting to climate change. In the North, thawing permafrost is challenging traditional ways of life and infrastructure. In other parts of Canada, farmers continue to lose crops to both drought and flooding, and coastal communities are grappling with stronger storm surges and coastal erosion.

As warming continues, these kinds of events will happen more often. They demonstrate clearly the need for an accelerated pace of adaptation action alongside continued mitigation efforts. Canada's first National Adaptation Strategy will identify how best to protect Canadians – including through measures that focus investments to increase the resilience of communities, and protect public health and safety, as well as natural ecosystems and biodiversity.

Adaptation is needed and will continue while the strategy is being developed. The federal government has taken significant action to date.

In 2021, Canada announced $3.79 billion in new investments related to climate change adaptation and resilience. This included investments in wildfire resilience, flood maps, health adaptation, and standards to support infrastructure resilience, as well as $1.9 billion announced in Budget 2021 to support provincial and territorial disaster response and recovery efforts. Canada also submitted its first Adaptation Communication to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on July 12, 2021, in conjunction with its enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution.

Quotes

"The climate crisis demands bold action for climate resilience and a stronger economy. It is clear that alongside efforts to reduce emissions and limit the effects of climate change, Canada must continue to advance ambitious solutions to anticipate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. I am pleased to provide this update on Canada's National Adaptation Strategy. Further development of this strategy will continue to be guided by the best available science and be informed by diverse views and perspectives, including from those most impacted. This strategy will give us a world-leading and unified path forward."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

  • Canadians are already witnessing and experiencing the devastating impacts of climate change. In Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, the Government of Canada committed to developing a National Adaptation Strategy.

  • In this report, the Government of Canada provides an update on progress towards the release of Canada's National Adaptation Strategy, including engagement with stakeholders and partners that began in early 2021.

  • In the coming months, the Government of Canada will continue to engage with stakeholders and partners, as well as the broader public, with a view to releasing the finalized National Adaptation Strategy in fall 2022.

  • The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund was allocated an additional $1.4 billion from Budget 2021 to the initial $2 billion to support projects such as wildfire mitigation activities, rehabilitation of storm water systems, and restoration of wetlands and shorelines.

  • Most recently, $168.5 million was announced through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund for the Springbank off-stream reservoir project near Calgary, which will help protect thousands of Albertans, as well as their homes, schools and local businesses, from floods on the Elbow River.

  • In 2021, the Government of Canada announced $3.79 billion in new investments related to climate change adaptation and resilience. This includes $1.9 billion in Budget 2021 to support provincial and territorial disaster response and recovery efforts as well as investments in wildfire resilience, flood maps, health adaptation, and standards to support infrastructure resilience.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/11/c0008.html

Recommended Stories

  • ReconAfrica Making Strides in First 60 Days of ESG Platform Launch

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) today is reporting significant steps forward in its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) program, which was officially launched on June 3, 2021.

  • PG&E Faces Growing Risk of State Oversight as Wildfire Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- A sprawling Northern California wildfire has now destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, crossing a key threshold that puts PG&E Corp. at risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and ultimately could set the utility further down a path toward a state takeover.The Dixie Fire, which PG&E says may have been sparked by its equipment, is the second-largest blaze in state history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. If PG&E is found to have started it, the

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rallied Today

    Plug Power hints at rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells even as a bipartisan infrastructure plan is passed.

  • Big tech suspends members of Congress over misinformation, China convicts Canadian over spying, Joby Aviation goes public

    Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines, including: Canadian businessman Michael Spavor convicted in China for 11 years over espionage charges, Rand Paul suspended for a week on Youtube after spreading COVID misinformation, Twitter suspending Marjorie Taylor Greene after concerns over her comments regarding COVID-19, and Joby making its SPAC debut with a promise to operate aerial taxis by 2024.

  • Climate Report Exposes Fault Lines Within Fossil Fuel Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat.The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It calls for dramatic measures to curtail greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next two decades.Most oil, gas and c

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow rise to intraday records after consumer inflation meets estimates

    Stocks rose to fresh highs Wednesday to extend gains from a day earlier, with optimism over an in-line sanguine inflation print and passage of a major infrastructure bill in the Senate helping boost equities.

  • Republicans Tell Democrats to Go It Alone on Debt Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Forty-six Republican senators issued a stern warning to Democrats that they will not vote for an increase in the debt ceiling, a move that could raise the risk of the U.S. Treasury defaulting on its obligations as soon as next month.“We will not vote to increase the debt ceiling, whether that increase comes through a stand-alone bill, a continuing resolution, or any other vehicle,” the letter, dated Aug. 10, said. “Democrats, at any time, have the power through reconciliation to u

  • Democrats’ $3.5 Trillion Budget Triumph Exposes Cracks in Party

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s economic agenda took a major step forward Wednesday with Senate passage of a $3.5 trillion budget framework, but the bill that opens the way for the biggest expansion of federal social spending immediately exposed division among Democrats.The outline passed the Senate over unified Republican opposition, but translating it into law will require Biden and Democratic congressional leaders keeping their party’s moderate and progressive wings marching together.Jus

  • This Renewable Energy Stock Continues to Shine

    Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) toiled for years in building one of the world's largest renewable energy platforms. That strategy is paying off these days as it's benefiting from the race to decarbonize the global economy that's driving demand for green energy and other cleaner alternatives.

  • Commodity Inflation Squeezes Profits for Wind Giant Vestas

    (Bloomberg) -- One of world’s biggest makers of wind turbines cut its outlook for the year, citing commodity inflation and disruptions to supply chains.Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S now expects full year revenue to be about 3% lower than a previous forecast. The revised outlook comes as the renewable energy developers continue to face rising costs for raw materials like copper and steel, metals that are essential for the wind industry.Commodities rallied in 2021 as global economies rebound f

  • Analysis-Sunrise or another false dawn for technology to bury emissions?

    A surge in markets that put a price on planet-warming emissions could make technology to capture and sequester carbon dioxide commercially viable after decades of false starts. Some experts say carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology is essential to meeting the goal of a net carbon zero economy by 2050 because behavioural change alone will be insufficient. Although the technology has existed for decades, it has yet to be widely deployed because it has been uneconomic - until now.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's Cuomo Zinger Fails Miserably Due To GOP Hypocrisy

    The QAnon-backing lawmaker's attempt to own the libs backfired, with people pointing to problematic Republican politicians -- and Boebert's own husband.

  • The war against the coronavirus is now a 'war against ourselves:' Doctor

    Government officials and health experts are leaning on the private sector to lead the U.S. out of a coronavirus surge caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

  • Replay: Bloom Energy CFO and CMO Join CorpGov Fireside Chat to Talk Hydrogen, Carbon Capture and the Infrastructure Bill

    CorpGov and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a live fireside chat with the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) on Tuesday, August 10 at 2 pm EDT. The live event features Greg Cameron and Sharelynn Moore, who discuss the transition to a hydrogen economy and their recent electrolyzer launch, joined […]

  • MyPillow Guy Frantically Vows to ‘Stay Up Here’ for 72 Hours Straight: ‘There’s No Breaks!’

    OANTrump-boosting pillow magnate Mike Lindell erupted on Tuesday over the mere mention of a lunch break during the opening hours of his three-day “cyber symposium” on supposed election fraud, yelling that there are “no breaks” and vowing to stay up on stage for “72 hours.” Moments later, however, the MyPillow CEO shuffled off, ceding the stage to one of his purported cyber experts. It was merely one of several head-scratching and cringeworthy moments that occurred during the early portion of the

  • Fed's George says it's time to 'dial back the settings' on monetary policy

    The U.S. economy is growing at a robust pace, signaling it is time to start dialing back the support provided through monetary policy, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said on Wednesday. Strong support offered through fiscal and monetary policy helped to usher the economy out of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but less aid is needed now that many consumers have stockpiled cash and the labor market is rebounding, George said. "Today’s tight economy ... certainly does not call for a tight monetary policy, but it does signal that the time has come to dial back the settings," George said during a virtual seminar organized by the National Association for Business Economics.

  • Rep. Brady predicts infrastructure bill will hit 'more difficult sledding' in the house

    Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest with the bipartisan infrastructure bill.&nbsp;

  • Former Pet Tigers Found Wandering Texas Streets Adore Splashing Around Their New Sanctuary Home

    Tigers Elsa and India both escaped their owners and ended up prowling the streets of Houston and San Antonio, Texas; the big cats were rescued and brought to the sanctuary Black Beauty Ranch