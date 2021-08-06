U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,529.01
    +1,624.11 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

The Government of Canada Releases its Final Decision on the Grassy Mountain Coal Project

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the mining sector as an important economic driver in Canada. However, the mining of coal can include significant adverse environmental effects—leading to impacts that matter to Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, issued a Decision Statement under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 (CEAA 2012) for the Grassy Mountain Coal Project.

After careful deliberation and review of available and relevant information, which includes the Joint Review Panel's Report, the Minister concluded the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects under CEAA 2012. The Government of Canada has determined those effects are not justified in the circumstances and therefore, the project cannot proceed.

The Minister concluded the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects to:

  • Surface water quality, including from selenium effluent discharge;

  • Westslope Cutthroat Trout, listed as threatened under the Species at Risk Act, and its habitat;

  • Whitebark Pine, listed as endangered under the Species at Risk Act; and

  • Physical and cultural heritage of the Kainai, Piikani and Siksika First Nations.

In addition, the Minister concluded that the project is likely to contribute to existing significant adverse cumulative effects to:

  • Westslope Cutthroat Trout and its habitat;

  • Whitebark Pine;

  • Little brown bat; and

  • Current use of lands and resources for traditional purposes and physical and cultural heritage of the Kainai, Piikani and Siksika First Nations.

The Government of Canada appreciates the constructive dialogue it has had with Indigenous communities throughout the assessment process. The relationships that have been formed reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to meaningful engagement and reconciliation. The comments received from all participants throughout the environmental assessment process, including the robust scientific advice received from various experts, was invaluable and allowed the Government of Canada to make well-informed decisions.

Quote

"The Government of Canada must make decisions based on the best available scientific evidence while balancing economic and environmental considerations. It is in Canada's best interests to safeguard our water ways for healthy fish populations like the Westslope Cutthroat Trout, respect Indigenous peoples' culture and way of life, and protect the environment for future generations."

— The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick Facts

  • Benga Mining Limited was proposing to construct and operate an open-pit metallurgical coal mine near the Crowsnest Pass, approximately seven kilometres north of the community of Blairmore, in southwest Alberta. As proposed, the Grassy Mountain Coal Project's production capacity would have been up 4.5 million tonnes of processed coal per year, over a mine-life of about 25 years.

  • Consultations with Indigenous communities throughout the environmental assessment were extensive, with 14 groups participating in the process, and allocated funding of $714,704 provided to support their participation in the various steps of the review.

  • An independent Joint Review Panel, established with the Alberta Energy Regulator, conducted the rigorous and science-based federal environmental assessment process. Experts from many federal departments participated in the process by providing advice and technical expertise throughout the project's review. These departments include: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Natural Resources Canada, and Health Canada.

  • The Joint Review Panel conducted extensive public consultations throughout the review, including a 29-day virtual public hearing. Over 100 individuals, including members of the public, representatives from Indigenous groups, non-governmental organizations, municipal governments, expert witnesses, legal counsel, and federal and provincial experts actively participated in the virtual hearing.

  • Thousands of comments were received from individuals and groups throughout the environmental assessment, and this valuable input was carefully reviewed and taken into account in the development of the Joint Review Panel Report.

  • The Government of Canada is particularly concerned with deleterious substances associated with coal mining. Effluent from coal mines in Canada can be a source of pollution that harms aquatic life and specifically fish and fish habitat. As such, Environment and Climate Change Canada is developing the Coal Mining Effluent Regulations under the Fisheries Act. These proposed regulations will establish effluent quality standards for deleterious substances of concern, including selenium, nitrate and suspended solids.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #GrassyMountain

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c1594.html

Recommended Stories

  • Didi Weighs Giving Up Data Control to Appease Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is weighing giving up control of its most valuable data as part of efforts to resolve a Chinese regulatory probe into the aftermath of its controversial U.S. initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said.The ride-hailing giant has put forth a number of proposals to appease the powerful internet industry overseer, including ceding management of its data to a private third party, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about internal del

  • Infrastructure Bill Has Big Wins for Oil, Climate Advocates Say

    (Bloomberg) -- When negotiators released the more-than-2,700-page text of the infrastructure bill now inching its way forward in the Senate this week, they discussed it as a glass half full — the first, imperfect step toward greening U.S. energy and industry.To many looking at it from outside the government, however, what’s in that glass has been polluted.Many of the bill’s provisions are on the oil industry’s wish list. The proposed legislation has more than $10 billion for carbon capture, tran

  • The US Senate Goes to War Over Crypto Taxation

    With two competing amendments and pressure from the White House and Treasury, crypto taxation is suddenly the crux of the massive infrastructure bill.

  • Why Plug Power Jumped 10% Friday Morning, but Then Retreated

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported its second-quarter 2021 financial report after the bell Thursday, and investors gave the stock an early boost today. Plug reported that compared to the year-ago period, net revenue increased 83% in its second quarter ended June 30. As a result, the company said in its conference call with investors, it raised estimates for the full year 2021 for gross billings to $500 million, a 50% jump over 2020.

  • NYC Push to Plow Pensions’ $265 Billion Into City Hits a Wall

    (Bloomberg) -- Brad Lander, the Democratic candidate for New York City comptroller, wants to pump more of the city’s $265 billion of pension assets into apartments for poor and working-class residents, invest in rooftop solar panels and lend to small enterprises owned by women and minorities.But his ambition to use the pensions to invest in the five boroughs will butt up against law and economic reality. Trustees of New York’s five retirement plans, including the mayor and comptroller, have a fi

  • Crypto community slams 'disastrous' new amendment to Biden's big infrastructure bill

    Biden’s major bipartisan infrastructure plan struck a rare chord of cooperation between Republicans and Democrats, but changes it proposes to cryptocurrency regulation are tripping up the bill. The administration intends to pay for $28 billion of its planned infrastructure spending by tightening tax compliance within the historically under-regulated arena of digital currency. The legislation's vocal critics argue that the bill’s effort to do so is slapdash, particularly a bit that would declare anyone “responsible for and regularly providing any service effectuating transfers of digital assets” to be a broker, subject to tax reporting requirements.

  • Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden took a step toward his goal of slashing greenhouse gas emissions on Thursday with an executive order aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric, a move made with backing from the biggest U.S. automakers. The administration also proposed new vehicle emissions standards that would cut pollution through 2026, starting with a 10% stringency increase in the 2023 model year. The actions are part of Biden's broader plan to fight climate change, in this case by targeting emissions from cars and trucks, while working to make the United States an industry leader as China moves to dominate the electric vehicle market.

  • Wildfire Linked to PG&E Ravages California Gold-Rush Town

    (Bloomberg) -- Firefighters battling a massive blaze in Northern California are catching a break as winds are expected to ease over the next few days.Four people remain unaccounted for after the Dixie Fire, now the third-largest in state history, tore through the town of Greenville Wednesday night.It’s among more than a dozen major fires burning across the region. The number of acres burned in the state this year has jumped 151% compared to the same months last year, state fire officials say, as

  • Exxon’s “net zero” climate goal misses the point

    Ultimately, the only way for Exxon to eliminate its worst emissions is to stop producing oil and gas.

  • Poland’s Battle With U.S. Media Giant Raises Alarm for Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland’s populist leadership is no stranger to making enemies, whether they be judges, migrants, sexual minorities or the European Union. Its battle with Discovery Inc. may be harder to overlook by investors.The ruling party has drafted a media law that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said is needed to prevent Russian and Chinese companies entering the broadcasting market. Yet the legislation targets one company: the American owner of Polish broadcaster TVN. The regulator has fo

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow jump to all-time highs after blowout July jobs report

    Stocks were mixed Friday on the heels of a key labor market report, which reflected a stronger than expected rebound in employment last month and a marked drop in the jobless rate.

  • Janet Yellen Has Been Lobbying Against Wyden-Lummis-Toomey Crypto Amendment: Report

    Senators had hoped to pass the bipartisan bill on Thursday night, but issues remained unresolved around the cryptocurrency regulations.

  • Greg Abbott turns Republican rage into law

    On the Texas governor's unconstitutional embrace of the base

  • The Era of Cheap Natural Gas Ends as Prices Surge by 1,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- The era of cheap natural gas is over, giving way to an age of far more costly energy that will create ripple effects across the global economy.Natural gas, used to generate electricity and heat homes, was abundant and cheap during much of the last decade amid a boom in supply from the U.S. to Australia. That came crashing to a halt this year as demand drastically outpaced new supply. European gas rates reached a record this week, while deliveries of the liquefied fuel to Asia are

  • Strong July jobs report points to Fed taper this year

    A better-than-expected jobs report for July shows the economy may soon be ready to run with reduced support from the Federal Reserve.

  • Canadian dollar extends weekly decline after jobs miss

    The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showing U.S. job growth rose solidly in July bolstered the greenback, while a domestic employment report undershot expectations. Canada added 94,000 jobs in July, far fewer than expected, though most of the gains were in full-time work, and the unemployment rate continued to tick down as the economy reopened. The greenback rallied against a basket of major currencies as the U.S. jobs data suggested the economy maintained its strong momentum at the start of the second half of the year.

  • White House responds to 9/11 families' request that Biden not attend memorial events

    During a press briefing on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden “remains committed” to the pledge made to families of 9/11 victims to approve the release of documents detailing Saudi Arabia’s role in the attack. The comment came in response to members of the 9/11 community calling on the president not to attend memorial events unless the promise is fulfilled. Psaki did not say if the administration will release the documents.

  • Norwegian Cruise tells judge Florida 'vaccine passport' ban is political

    (Reuters) -Norwegian Cruise Line argued to a federal judge on Friday that Florida had banned "vaccine passports" to score political points and said the company should be allowed to require proof of COVID-19 shots from passengers when it sails from the state this month. Those plans, however, collided with the Florida ban that was touted by Governor Ron DeSantis, a leading national figure against what he says has been government overreach in fighting the pandemic. Florida's law forbids businesses, government entities and schools from requiring proof of COVID-19 immunity in return for a service.

  • D.C. Politicians Stick It To Car Enthusiasts

    And some automakers are helping…

  • German Crypto Startups Welcome $415B ‘Spezialfonds’ Law, Even if the Impact Is Small So Far

    A new German law allows for $415 billion in new crypto investment. But, given the conservative nature of "spezialfonds," the money might take time to arrive.