The Government of Canada releases results of the first five years of the Oceans Protection Plan

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Whether in the Atlantic, Pacific, or Arctic oceans, the health and protection of our coastline—the longest in the world—is critical to our environment, our economy, and to all Canadians. Since 2016, Canada's Oceans Protection Plan has made shipping safer, increased protections for our marine ecosystems, improved how we respond to marine incidents, and strengthened the role Indigenous Peoples play in how their traditional coasts and waterways are managed.

Today, on the sixth anniversary of the Oceans Protection Plan, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, released the Report to Canadians that details hundreds of results across more than 50 initiatives from coast-to-coast-to-coast since the start of the Plan.

A sample of highlights from the hundreds of Oceans Protection Plan program results include:

Atlantic Region: Supported the studies of over 340 graduates from underrepresented groups, including Indigenous Peoples and women, from Nova Scotia Community College's Marine Training Program, to pursue future careers in the marine industry.

Quebec Region : Installed emergency tow kits on four Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers based in Québec City. Additionally, made the Canadian Coast Guard's Regional Operations Centres in Quebec, which monitor and assess marine incidents (including pollution events), operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Ontario Region: Funded the removal of over 40 abandoned boats that threaten marine ecosystems, navigation, local economies, and public safety in the region.

Arctic Region: Invested in a variety of safety equipment and marine infrastructure projects to make Arctic resupply operations more efficient and safer for communities, workers, and the environment.

Pacific Region: Funded 25 coastal aquatic habitats restoration projects in British Columbia, helping protect species like the Chinook salmon, a priority food source for the Southern Resident killer whale.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a Canadian success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, academia, and government work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real results. A renewed and expanded Oceans Protection Plan will keep our oceans and coasts healthy, advance reconciliation, and build a clean future for our children and grandchildren.

Quotes

"Collaboration with Indigenous Peoples, coastal communities, scientists, and the marine industry has been the cornerstone of the Oceans Protection Plan. During the first five years of the Oceans Protection Plan, we made significant progress in marine safety and emergency response, protecting our ecosystems and marine wildlife, and building partnerships with Indigenous Peoples and coastal communities. Our work is not done, and I look forward to more results from the Oceans Protection Plan in the years to come."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The Oceans Protection Plan is making a real difference in how we prevent and respond to marine pollution and protect coastal habitats. The important partnerships with Indigenous and coastal communities, industry and researchers make these accomplishments possible"

The Honourable Joyce Murray

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Canada's beautiful oceans are vital to our future in so many ways, from helping to fight climate change to maintaining a sustainable way of life. Building on the successes of the first phase of the Ocean's Protection Plan, the renewed Plan gives Environment and Climate Change Canada the tools to continue to study priority species, keep shorelines pristine and reduce oil spill impacts. The Government of Canada has accomplished a lot in just a few years, but there is more work to do."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"With the longest coastline in the world, Canadians understand the importance of preserving the health of our oceans for future generations. The results from the last five years are clear and the renewed and expanded Oceans Protection Plan will continue to enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of Canada's marine supply chains and ensure environmental protection, including by advancing research on marine pollution, ecosystems, and wildlife. This is a critical part of our collaborative effort to support local economies and build more resilient coastal communities."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources



Quick facts

The extension of the Oceans Protection Plan by $2 billion over 9 years is part of the Government of Canada's Budget 2022 commitment to renew and expand upon the success of the Plan.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has dedicated $3.5 billion to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment Canada has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a whole-of-government effort, with responsibility shared across all partner departments including Transport Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada – Canadian Coast Guard, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Natural Resources Canada, and Health Canada, with support from Public Services and Procurement Canada and Global Affairs Canada.

