U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.46
    +2.21 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.70
    -9.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.77
    -0.26 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    -0.0060 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3080
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9080
    +0.2200 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,821.59
    -1,363.57 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    932.55
    -36.88 (-3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Government of Canada report confirms significant drop in greenhouse gas emissions for 2020

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, today issued a statement following Canada's submission to the United Nations of its 2022 National Inventory Report on GHG Emissions.

"When it comes to fighting climate change, progress happens step by step. And with this year's report to the United Nations, we can see that Canada is moving in the right direction.

"This year's report to the United Nations shows Canada's greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 66 megatonnes in 2020, which is almost 9 percent of Canada's total emissions and equivalent to taking 20 million cars off the road. It shows the potential of reducing pollution across this country and fighting the worst effects of climate change.

"This is the first report that tracks the impacts of the pandemic on emissions in Canada. For example, the 27-megatonne drop in transportation emissions is in large part due to the fact many people stopped driving and flying during provincially mandated lockdowns. So we must be mindful that overall emissions are likely to rebound to a degree as Canada's economy roars back to life.

"Nonetheless, there are also real signs of progress within the data.

"Firstly, we saw a significant 7-megatonne reduction in electricity generation. This reduction is largely due to the phasing out of coal-fired electricity, most notably in Alberta. The phasing-out of coal is a major plank of our Government's Emissions Reduction Plan, as there is still great potential to tackle pollution in electricity generation further, with the continued transition to non-emitting electricity.

"Secondly, this year's report shows that our government's work to reduce methane emissions is already paying off and we are on track to meet our goal to reduce methane from the oil and gas sector by 40 to 45 percent below the 2012 level by 2025. Methane is a particularly harmful greenhouse gas that is 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Improvements in measurements and methodologies also led to a revision of previous emissions, concluding Canada had actually decreased by 2 megatonnes in the previous year. This means 2020 is the second year in a row we saw an absolute decline in emissions in Canada.

"Thirdly, this report confirms the continued decoupling taking place between Canada's economy and its emission performance. In other words, Canada is showing the world how we can do more while polluting less. As Canada's economy has grown, the emission intensity of the entire economy has declined by 39 percent since 1990 and is continuing on this same trajectory. In our Government's recently launched Emissions Reduction Plan, we have set out an ambitious suite of new measures and investments that will help accelerate emissions reductions in each and every sector. This year's report demonstrates that our approach is both ambitious and achievable. The drop in emissions in 2020 shows the potential to reduce the combustion of fossil fuels and how accelerating the switch to electric vehicles, green building retrofits, and other clean technologies will help Canada achieve its net-zero targets—and we have a plan to do all this.

"The National Inventory Report shows the latest data in our fight against climate change. And it is yet more evidence that our plan to deliver clean air, good jobs, and a strong economy is keeping Canada on the right track."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c4175.html

Recommended Stories

  • CIA director: US can’t ‘take lightly’ possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons

    CIA Director William Burns said Thursday that the U.S. cannot “take lightly” the possibility that Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons as it grows more desperate in its military attack on Ukraine. “Given the potential desperation of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they’ve faced so far militarily,…

  • UN envoy sees light at 'end of the tunnel' in Yemen's war

    The U.N. special envoy for Yemen told the Security Council on Thursday that he believes there is “a light at the end of the tunnel” in the more than seven-year war in the Arab world’s poorest country. Grundberg also said that during his first visit this week to Yemen's capital of Sanaa — held by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels — he received “reaffirmed commitment to all aspects of implementing the truce” and held “constructive conversations” on next steps to strengthen and expand it. The two-month truce is the first nationwide cease-fire in six years in Yemen’s civil war, which erupted in 2014.

  • Nearly 2,000 Ukrainian civilians killed since invasion began, UN says

    The United Nations said nearly 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russia’s invasion of the country began six weeks ago, though it said the actual figure was likely “considerably higher.” In a statement on Thursday, the UN’s Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) said it has recorded over 4,521 civilian casualties in…

  • Stop Putin or Baltics may be next

    Putin sees Ukraine as part of Russia's sphere of influence, so if he wins, he'd likely move on to war against the Baltic states.

  • In wars cold and hot, the Moskva has sailed through history

    Initially christened the Slava, or “glory,” the warship now known as the Moskva in honor of the Russian capital has served in the Cold War, peacetime cooperation with the U.S. and conflicts in Syria and Georgia. Now, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet is a focus of Russia's war with Ukraine — where it was built — in the latest chapter for a storied vessel that has been buffeted by the winds of change from Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia said a fire broke out aboard the Moskva, badly damaging it, and all the sailors were evacuated, with the ship being towed to its port.

  • Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers

    New EV models like Tesla’s Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, and GM’s Hummer EV can produce carbon emissions comparable to some gas-powered cars and hybrids.

  • Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

    Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

  • Recession is now the ‘most likely’ outcome for the U.S. economy, not a soft landing, Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers tells Bloomberg Economics that the Federal Reserve "is going to have to keep going until we see disinflation."

  • EU Warns Putin’s Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has warned member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Send

  • Lonely Putin Is Losing Control of His Own Spiraling Minions

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a series of embarrassing setbacks in trying to capture Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, over the past 40-odd days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ultimately decided to have his forces retreat, and regroup to go after eastern Ukraine. But his cronies can’t seem to get the picture straight.Putin loyalist Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic—also known as Putin’s “foot soldier”—said on his Telegram account this week that

  • Elon Musk could kill Trump’s social media company

    Donald Trump's supporters hope that if Elon Musk buys Twitter, he'll let Trump back on the platform that banned him in 2021. But that could wreck Trump's own social media startup.

  • Xi’s Graft-Buster Has Direct Role in Probe of Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top anti-graft watchdog was among the agencies involved in a recent inquiry into links between Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and state-owned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter, escalating the risks for the country’s most recognizable tech tycoon and his internet empire.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Alleg

  • Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

    Tesla has transformed the automobile. Indeed, Ford , one of Tesla's great rivals, may hold the key to mass adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S. Jim Farley, the automaker's chief executive officer, has just announced that April 26 will be the launch date for the highly anticipated F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the F-150 pickup.

  • European Gas Prices Plunge to Lowest Since Start of Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices slumped to the lowest since the start of the war in Ukraine, with the Easter holidays approaching and Russian President Vladimir Putin remaining largely silent on a potential halt to European gas supplies. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Putin claims Europe cannot survive without Russian gas

    Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43bn Christine Lagarde refuses to rein in surging eurozone inflation FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc; Euro slumps after ECB decision Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Noam Chomsky, 93, issues warning: 'We're approaching the most dangerous point in human history'

    With the ongoing climate crisis and the looming possibility of nuclear war, Noam Chomsky, 93, often hailed as one of the world’s most important intellectuals alive, warns that “we’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history.” In a recent interview with The New Statesman, he recalled feeling terrified while “listening to Hitler’s speeches on the radio” at the age of 6 and writing about the 1939 fall of Barcelona at the age of 10. It is now, however, that Chomsky says we are “facing the prospect of destruction” of human life on Earth.

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Moskva: Russian warship involved in Snake Island attack burns ‘after missile strike’

    Moskva is the ship which Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island told “go f**k yourself” at the start of the war

  • Putin nemesis Bill Browder reveals the 'real money' funding Kremlin's war

    A trillion dollars: That’s how much money legendary investor Bill Browder believes Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs have stolen from the Russian people since the fall of the Soviet Union.