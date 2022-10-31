U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,875.66
    -25.40 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,744.09
    -117.71 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,969.47
    -132.98 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.26
    -8.66 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    -0.61 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.20
    -2.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9897
    -0.0069 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0480
    +0.0380 (+0.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1503
    -0.0112 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7080
    +1.2880 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,341.78
    -383.21 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.12
    -5.09 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.24
    +61.57 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Government of Canada to support EXFO in developing the next generation 5G centre of excellence using AI

·4 min read

This project will support the development of one of the world's first AI automated network solutions for 5G technology

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians rely on wireless and Internet services for virtually everything: working, studying, managing their finances, accessing health care and emergency services, and staying in touch with loved ones. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in innovative solutions that will advance Canada's digital infrastructure for generations to come.

Today, Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $15.9 million to support a $77 million project with EXFO to create a 5G centre of excellence in Montréal. As 5G networks develop, network providers are looking for solutions to automate their operations. Through this project, EXFO intends to develop one of the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) based automated network solutions that will autonomously run 5G network testing and quality assurance centres in Canada and around the world. This centre of excellence will develop and commercialize four new AI-centric technology platforms to support the deployment and operation of the next generation 5G telecommunication networks.

This project highlights the success of AI talent development through the government's Pan-Canadian AI Strategy. The project will drive growth and create 50 new high-skilled jobs in the Montréal region. At the same time, EXFO will foster the next generation of innovators, supporting as many as 40 co-op positions.

Quotes

"Canada's world-class AI sector is getting even better thanks to the investment announced today. Our government will continue to promote and scale up innovative solutions that bring economic growth and jobs to all Canadians. That is why we are supporting projects like this one to develop one of the world's first AI automated network solutions for 5G technology. We will always encourage and support made-in-Canada technology and ensure Canada remains a world leader in this field."
– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Quebec is the second-largest tech industry hub in Canada, and Canada is already a world leader in high value–added sectors, including AI. We are so glad that EXFO has decided to continue growing their business in Quebec and Montréal."
Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We are delighted to receive this funding from the federal government that will allow EXFO to leverage advanced cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to accelerate solutions delivering better insights while automatically predicting and detecting issues and outages in 5G networks. Ultimately, our innovations will help service providers in Canada and beyond deploy 5G networks faster and more efficiently than ever before." 
Philippe Morin, CEO, EXFO

Quick facts

  • EXFO is the parent company of 31 global subsidiaries and is headquartered in the City of Québec, Quebec. Founded in 1985, it employs 732 people in Canada (1,900 globally) and has become an established world leader in the design and manufacturing of test instruments and service assurance products for fixed and mobile telecom networks.

  • EXFO will invest $77 million in Quebec, securing long-terms contracts with Tier 1 global telecom partners.

  • The next generation of 5G wireless technology is expected to add $40 billion annually to Canada's economy in the next four years.

  • Supporting the development of 5G networks is an important part of the government's telecom strategy. Investing in 5G research and development, with projects such as ENCQOR and Nokia's Bell Labs presence in Canada, as well as the new partnership with Nokia, will ensure Canadians benefit from the latest advanced technologies.

  • The investment is being made through the Strategic Innovation Fund. This program aims to accelerate economic growth, strengthen and expand the role of Canadian firms in regional and global supply chains, support economic strategies, and attract investment that creates well-paying jobs.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/31/c1830.html

Recommended Stories

  • What Is PerkinElmer, Inc.'s (NYSE:PKI) Share Price Doing?

    Let's talk about the popular PerkinElmer, Inc. ( NYSE:PKI ). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise...

  • With a 49% stake, Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) insiders have a lot riding on the company

    If you want to know who really controls Elixirr International plc ( LON:ELIX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Is JPMorgan Large Cap Value Fund A (OLVAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for OLVAX

  • When Should You Buy Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)?

    While Benchmark Electronics, Inc. ( NYSE:BHE ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a...

  • 20 unique gifts for women who have everything that you can find at Walmart

    These are the best gifts for women you can find at Walmart. Shop unique gifts from Fujifilm, Apple, Keurig and more.

  • WORLD CUP WATCH: Messi back in supreme form ahead of Qatar

    Lionel Messi is back in supreme form, just in time for the World Cup. With 12 goals in his last 10 games for his club and his country, the Argentina forward is delivering his best run of performances since joining Paris Saint-Germain after an emotional departure from Barcelona in the offseason of 2021. The stats speak for themselves: Seven goals in the French league, more than he had in his entire first season at PSG; four goals in four games in the Champions League; nine goals in his last three games for Argentina, including all five in a rout of Estonia in June.

  • EV battery production faces supply chain, geopolitical headwinds - report

    The auto industry information provider said original equipment manufacturers' battery-electric and hybrid vehicle sales aspirations will face strong headwinds as they scramble for raw materials, with annual market demand for lithium-ion batteries pegged at about 3.4 Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030. S&P Global Mobility also said soaring prices of critical battery metals threaten the profit margins of suppliers and automakers, with issues around the production of these metals boosting prices for components and vehicles. "Elements such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt do not just magically appear and transform into EV batteries and other components," said Graham Evans, director of auto supply Chain & technology at S&P Global Mobility.

  • Raiders playoff chances fall to 13 percent after Week 8 loss to Saints

    Raiders playoff chances fall to 13 percent after Week 8 loss to Saints

  • Apple's Latest Price Changes Tell Investors a Lot About the Future of the Company

    The monthly cost of being a diehard Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) fan is going up. Apple is pushing those price increases into the Apple One bundle as well, which also includes Apple Arcade, Apple News+, iCloud, and more.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Paul Pelosi With 'Despicable' Halloween Post

    The ex-president's son continued to pile on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband after he was seriously hurt in a hammer attack in their home.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Elon Musk Casts Doubt on Pelosi Attack

    The billionaire, now in charge of Twitter, shares unverified report on an attack on House Speaker Pelosi's husband.

  • How Social Security Survivor Benefits Work

    Spouses, ex-spouses, children, and dependent parents can be eligible for Social Security survivor benefits.

  • 5 Best Countries for Americans to Retire Abroad

    Leaving the workforce can put you in a quandary after decades of full-time work. But what if retirement was brimming with delicious food and beautiful weather? Retiring abroad can bring you just that and so much more. Here are five general … Continue reading → The post How and Where to Retire Abroad appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed set to deliver another big rate hike, debate December downshift

    U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation fight in high gear this week, even as they intensify a debate over when to downshift to smaller interest rate hikes so as to avoid sending the world's biggest economy into a tailspin. With the Fed's preferred measure of inflation running at more than three times its 2% target, the outcome of the central bank's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday is not in doubt: it will raise rates by three quarters of a percentage point for the fourth straight time, bringing the target overnight lending rate to a 3.75%-4.00% range. After the last meeting, in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that "at some point" it will be appropriate to slow the pace of rate hikes and take stock of how the sharpest rise in borrowing costs in 40 years is affecting the economy.

  • Can Your 401(k) Impact Your Social Security Benefits?

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Here Are Four Petrobras CEO Candidates to Watch as a Lula Shakeup Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are closely watching whom Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will pick to lead Petroleo Brasileiro SA to gauge how much its business strategy will change under the new, more left-wing administration.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchStocks Trim October Jump as Fed, Earnings in F

  • Scandal-Plagued MAGA Candidate Has Even More Wild Secrets

    Allison JoyceNorth Carolina MAGA champion Sandy Smith has mostly avoided mainstream journalists, opting instead for the safe spaces of right-wing propagandists. Perhaps that’s why a conservative radio host’s modest pushback flummoxed her.During an Oct. 6 interview with Henry Hinton, Smith—amid her own complaints about the “Soros media” and her “psychotic” ex-husband—exclaimed: “Last week, I was notified that I’d been married seven, 10 times!”“How many times have you been married?” Hinton asked.“

  • What the midterm elections mean for the housing market — and one ‘politically contentious’ issue that splits Democrats and Republicans

    The midterm U.S. elections are coming. The report by Cowen’s Jaret Seiberg noted that the Nov. 8 elections will determine which party controls the House and the Senate for the next two years. Assuming Republicans “will at a minimum gain control of the House,” Seiberg wrote, that likely means no first-time buyer tax credit.