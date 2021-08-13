U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

Government of Canada supporting Canada's major airports with funding for COVID-19 testing and screening infrastructure

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canada works towards recovery and travel re-start, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers and communities. Government of Canada investments will also help to rebuild the public's confidence in domestic and international travel, and ensure that Canada's aviation industry is well positioned to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, launched a new contribution funding stream under Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program. This new Biosecurity Funding Stream will provide $81.6 million to support Canada's major airports with investments in COVID-19 testing and screening infrastructure.

This funding will help facilitate the safe restart of air travel in a way that limits the transmission of COVID-19 and protects travellers and workers. The 26 major Canadian airports eligible for funding under the Biosecurity Funding Stream represent 93 per cent of the volume of air passenger traffic in Canada in 2019.

Projects eligible for funding under the Biosecurity Funding Stream include:

  • Infrastructure investments for the establishment of COVID-19 health testing and screening facilities;

  • Improvements to airport flow and zoning to better manage the movements of people and physical distancing requirements to, from, and at the testing and screening facilities;

  • Tools to inform travellers and workers of the existence and operating hours of health testing and screening facilities, to direct them to the facility, and to notify them of procedures related to the flow, zoning, testing and screening; and

  • Technological aids to assist with traveller and worker notification, testing and screening, and the processing of related results.

Quote

"As we move forward with the safe, gradual return of activity in the aviation sector, both in Canada and internationally in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we continue to ensure a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. This funding will allow major airports across Canada to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra
Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

  • Funding for the Biosecurity Funding Stream was provided in Budget 2021.

  • To support the recovery of the air sector, the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program (ACIP) will also distribute $489.6 million in funding over five years to Canada's major airports to mitigate the risk of delay or cancellation of critical airport investments related to safety, security, operational efficiency, and connectivity to mass transit systems.

Associated Link

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c4909.html

