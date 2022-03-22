U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Government of Canada supports collaboration to promote sustainability and growth for Canada's organics industry

3 min read

MONTREAL, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The organic industry is one of Canada's fastest growing sectors, thanks to hardworking organic food producers and the organizations that support them. Collaboration and partnership are vital to ensuring this sector continues to grow to help meet increasing consumer demand.

Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of up to $103,400 for the Organic Federation of Canada to enable a new collaboration that will promote sustainability and growth for Canada's organics industry.

This project brings together the three primary national organizations that support the organics industry: the Organic Federation of Canada (OFC), which is focused on standards maintenance and scientific research, Canadian Organic Growers (COG), which is focused on education for consumers and producers, and the Canada Organic Trade Association (COTA), which supports market development.

The Organic Federation of Canada is using the funds to develop a coordinated governance structure across the three organizations as well as to design, develop and implement a funding model that will be able to deliver the services required to support growth of the industry. Representing the entire value chain, this collaboration will consolidate and better coordinate efforts to strengthen the organic industry and assist producers in transitioning to organic production.

Organic farming methods can improve soil health, promote biodiversity and boost farm resilience in the face of climate change. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting a strong and prosperous organic industry, which is good for both the environment and the economy.

Quotes

"Canada's organic industry is one of our fastest growing sectors and demand for organic products continues to increase. The project brings together three key players to coordinate an approach that draws on each organization's strengths. A stronger organic industry is not only good for Canada's economy, but also for the environment."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"I am very pleased to see the Government of Canada support the Organic Federation of Canada, headquartered here in Montreal. The organization plays an essential role in the adoption of high standards in organic farming through a rigorous scientific approach. This investment supports collaboration among the entire value chain to promote growth for the industry and help more producers transition to organic agricultural practices, which ultimately benefits both the consumer and the environment."

- The Honourable Marc Garneau, Member of Parliament for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount

"Our organizations are thrilled to receive this timely funding to determine a long-term funding mechanism for organic's future and that will provide the much needed stability our sector needs to further organic's essential contribution to reducing GHGs, contributing to soil health and promoting sustainable business practices for domestic and global trade."

- Nicole Boudreau, Organic Federation of Canada, on behalf of the three organizations including Canada Organic Trade Association and Canadian Organic Growers

Quick Facts

  • The funding announced today is provided through the Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program (CASPP), a $50.3 million, five-year investment to help the agricultural sector adapt and remain competitive.

  • The Organic Federation of Canada is a national organization responsible for the maintenance and interpretation of the Canadian Organic Standard and the administration of scientific research in organic agriculture in Canada.

  • Canada's organic farming sector is valued at $8 billion and is the sixth largest in the world. Demand for organics in Canada is increasing at a rate of 8.7% annually, and despite increases in Canadian organic production, the growth in global and Canadian markets continues to outpace supply.

Additional Links

Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program
Organic Federation of Canada

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/22/c6597.html

    If you grew up loving Icee, you already know that the drink holds an iconic presence in many a childhood memory of hot summers. The red and blue striped cup with the bright red straw meant a burst of cool, sweet relief was coming your way, whether your flavor of choice was cherry, blue raspberry or Coca-Cola. Invented in 1958 by accident when a Dairy Queen owner in Coffeyville, Kansas, stuck his sodas in a freezer when the soda machine went on the fritz, the frozen drinks are mostly known as "slushies" or "slurpees" depending on where you live.