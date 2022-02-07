Government of Canada supports Edmonton International Airport with new funding for critical infrastructure projects

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada works towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers, and communities. Government of Canada investments also help ensure Canada's aviation industry is well positioned to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, announced $10.4 million in new funding to help the Edmonton International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The funding, from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, will support investments in:

information technology infrastructure, including new hardware, software, network and data facilities, to increase security and better protect the airport from potential cybersecurity and system attacks;

the replacement of critical infrastructure to enhance the efficiency and security of airport check-in and boarding; and

projects to enable COVID-19 testing and screening at the airport.

This funding is in addition to almost $18.5 million already announced under the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program in July 2021, for infrastructure improvements including upgrades to runways and airfield lighting, as well as $6.2 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help the airport maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Edmonton and surrounding communities.

Quotes

"As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector, in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we maintain a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Edmonton International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and equipment needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The Edmonton International Airport is a key transportation hub not just for Edmonton but for much of north-central Alberta and the territories. It connects us with family and friends, helps us discover new destinations, and is a pivotal transportation corridor for many greater Edmonton businesses and Canada's resource development sector. This funding will enhance airport safety for travellers, air crews and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada continues to advise all Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada at this time.

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, will distribute $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

First introduced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program is part of a federal stimulus recovery plan designed to build a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient economy post-COVID-19.

