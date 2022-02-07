U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,490.95
    -9.58 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,068.96
    -20.78 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,059.06
    -38.95 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.16
    +10.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.86
    -0.45 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    +9.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    +0.51 (+2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0550
    -0.1450 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,945.75
    +2,290.08 (+5.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.50
    +24.75 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.08
    +70.68 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Government of Canada supports Edmonton International Airport with new funding for critical infrastructure projects

·3 min read

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada works towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers, and communities. Government of Canada investments also help ensure Canada's aviation industry is well positioned to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, announced $10.4 million in new funding to help the Edmonton International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The funding, from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, will support investments in:

  • information technology infrastructure, including new hardware, software, network and data facilities, to increase security and better protect the airport from potential cybersecurity and system attacks;

  • the replacement of critical infrastructure to enhance the efficiency and security of airport check-in and boarding; and

  • projects to enable COVID-19 testing and screening at the airport.

This funding is in addition to almost $18.5 million already announced under the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program in July 2021, for infrastructure improvements including upgrades to runways and airfield lighting, as well as $6.2 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help the airport maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Edmonton and surrounding communities.

Quotes

"As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector, in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we maintain a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Edmonton International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and equipment needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra
Minister of Transport

"The Edmonton International Airport is a key transportation hub not just for Edmonton but for much of north-central Alberta and the territories. It connects us with family and friends, helps us discover new destinations, and is a pivotal transportation corridor for many greater Edmonton businesses and Canada's resource development sector. This funding will enhance airport safety for travellers, air crews and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal
Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Quick Facts

  • The Government of Canada continues to advise all Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada at this time.

  • The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, will distribute $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

  • First introduced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program is part of a federal stimulus recovery plan designed to build a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient economy post-COVID-19.

Associated Link

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/07/c5034.html

Recommended Stories

  • NHL Copes With Canada Cash Crunch and Beijing Opt-Out Fallout

    With the NHL out of the Beijing Games, the league is now mulling how to deal with future business opportunities in the host country, Bill Daly, the league’s long-time deputy commissioner, said Friday. “The answer on China is that it’s a complicated question,” Daly said during a media conference alongside commissioner Gary Bettman preceding All-Star […]

  • Americans ditched high-tax states during pandemic, study finds

    States with higher income tax rates saw significant population declines, whereas states with lower taxes had accelerated population growth.

  • Russia’s Dark-Money Ties to the West Pose a Major Risk

    Sanctions would hit Russia hard. Don’t assume the consequences would be contained to the region, writes Anders Åslund.

  • How China’s Communist Officials Became Venture Capitalists

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- In early 2020, as the pandemic pushed it to the verge of bankruptcy, China’s highest-­profile rival to Tesla Inc. was shunned by the venture capital funds and foreign investors that had powered its rise. So Nasdaq-listed Nio Inc. turned to China’s newest class of venture capitalists: Communist officials.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage fo

  • Normandy Group Talks Set for This Week in Berlin: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chief negotiators to the so-called Normandy Format talks, a group made up of France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia, plan to hold discussions in Berlin on Thursday, as diplomatic efforts continue to defuse tensions with Russia over its military buildup near Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge o

  • WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

    The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."

  • USDA to spend $1 billion to promote climate-friendly agriculture

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $1 billion in pilot projects that promote farming, ranching and forestry practices that cut greenhouse gas emissions or capture and store climate-warming carbon, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told Reuters. The agency is due to announce the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program later on Monday. The program will tap funds from the USDA's Commodity Credit Corporation, which provides up to $30 billion annually from the U.S. Treasury to help stabilize agricultural product prices and support farm income.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Is Catching Up

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Oil rally takes a breather after another round of 7-year highs

    Oil futures pull back after a seventh straight week of gains, with traders noting signs of progress on negotiations around Iran nuclear sanctions.

  • Video shows baggage cart sucked into plane engine at Chicago O’Hare International

    China Airlines blamed last weekend’s nor’easter for the trouble

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on Trump, global warming and Marion County's beauty

    Feb. 6, 2022, letters: Readers comment on former President Donald Trump, global warming and Marion County's natural beauty.

  • Hyundai suffers backlash in India after Pakistani partner tweets on Kashmir

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor faced calls on Monday for a boycott of its cars from Indians incensed over a tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of the disputed territory of Kashmir. The row erupted on Sunday, a day after Pakistan marked the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day and the posts on behalf of Hyundai's partner Nishat Group appeared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram commemorating the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination.

  • Nissan to stop most development of new gasoline engines - Nikkei

    The automaker will continue limited development of its gasoline engines for its U.S. market, mainly for pickup trucks, according to Nikkei, which did not cite any sources. Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Japanese company has plans to build new battery recycling factories in the United States and Europe by the end of fiscal 2025, Nikkei had reported in December.

  • Bitcoin Is Back Over $41,000 as Cryptos Regain Strength

    Momentum for Bitcoin could build from here. One trader who seemed to time Bitcoin's earlier dip well: Sen. Ted Cruz.

  • Oil falls on positive signals from U.S.-Iran talks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns over tight supply were offset by signs of progress in nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which could lead to the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales. Brent crude was down 61 cents, or 0.7%, at $92.66 by 1445 GMT, having earlier touched its highest since October 2014 at $94. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Friday restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects as talks on the 2015 international nuclear deal enter the final stretch.

  • N.J., Delaware to Lift Mask Rules; Ottawa Crisis: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Delaware Governor John Carney said they were lifting their requirements that schoolchildren wear masks.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTech Leads Stock Gains; Bond Yields Tick Higher: Markets WrapCanada’s capital city, O

  • Trump papers including Kim ‘love letters’ retrieved from Mar-a-Lago

    Trump advisers said boxes of documents reclaimed by National Archives included mementos, gifts and letters from leaders US politics – live coverage Donald Trump displays a letter he said he received the previous day from the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York in 2018. Photograph: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images Presidential records including “love letters” from Kim Jong-un had to be retrieved from Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump impr

  • 3M and Ferrovial Advance Partnership to Build the Safer, Smarter Roads of the Future

    As a world leader in traffic safety solutions, 3M is committed to advancing transportation safety. That’s why 3M’s Transportation Safety Division is expanding its partnership with Ferrovial, a lead...

  • Trump’s incendiary Texas speech may have deepened his legal troubles, experts say

    Promising pardons for insurrectionists and calling for protests if indicted could help make a case for obstruction of justice Trump’s speech in Conroe, Texas, may have deepened his legal troubles. Photograph: Brian Cahn/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Donald Trump’s incendiary call at a Texas rally for his backers to ready massive protests against “radical, vicious, racist prosecutors” could constitute obstruction of justice or other crimes and backfire legally on Trump, say former federal prosecutors. Tr

  • Youngkin says he regrets his campaign's tweet attacking teen

    Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday that he regrets what he called an “unauthorized” tweet sent from his campaign account over the weekend that attacked a high school student and invoked a scandal previous Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam faced. Saturday's tweet was directed at Ethan Lynne, a 17-year-old student involved in Democratic politics.