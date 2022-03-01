U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,302.40
    -71.54 (-1.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,239.25
    -653.35 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,535.22
    -216.18 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.98
    -26.11 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.19
    +8.47 (+8.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.50
    +41.80 (+2.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.46
    +1.09 (+4.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1127
    -0.0095 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7000
    -0.1390 (-7.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3313
    -0.0108 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8330
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,731.49
    +2,469.11 (+5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.69
    +8.70 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Government of Canada supports expanded market opportunities for the organic industry

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The agriculture and agri-food sector is a key driver of Canada's economy, with the organics industry being one of the fastest growing sectors in Canada. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced funding of up to $770, 000 for the Canada Organic Trade Association (COTA) to support market development for organic products.

The funding will help create domestic and international export opportunities and promote the "Canada Organic" brand. The project includes the development of market activities at major food shows in Germany and the United States with additional activities related to market accessibility and technical assessments. The investment, made under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership's AgriMarketing Program, will support the association in welcoming incoming missions, offering retailer training, creating market reports and developing a directory of organic producers and exporters.

With this investment, COTA has developed a 4-module retailer training program as well as a webinar training series on how to become 'Export Ready'. It continues to expand the training program in order to deliver sessions virtually as well as in-person to a wide stakeholder audience. In the first two years of the program COTA has trained over 600 participants from 300 companies with estimated related sales close to $1.7 million.

Today's announcement supports the continued growth of Canada's organics industry through increased access to domestic and international markets, export readiness and retailer training, and promotion of the industry to incoming missions.

Quotes

"Canada's organic industry is one of our fastest growing sectors. These producers provide healthy and nutritious food to consumers across the country and, increasingly, around the world. Supporting the market development for organic products will further contribute to the growth of a more competitive and sustainable Canadian agricultural sector."
- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"COTA and our members are very grateful for the continued support from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada as organic agriculture and trade assist the Federal government to meet their goals on climate change. Canada's organic landscape continues to shine on the world stage and grow at a pace that highlights the increased demand for climate-friendly products by consumers worldwide."
- Tia Loftsgard Executive Director , Canada Organic Trade Association

Quick Facts

  • The Canada Organic Trade Association is a not-for-profit industry association representing the organic value chain in Canada.

  • Globally, the organic sector shows a worth of $147.5 billion dollars in 2018, up from the $102 billion in 2016 and is expected to continue its burgeoning growth. The Canadian organic market is now the sixth largest organic market in the world valued at $8 billion, which is up from $5.4 billion in 2017.

  • There were more than 7,500 organic operations in Canada in 2019, accounting for roughly 2% of total agricultural land.

  • Last year, Canadian agri-food and seafood exports increased by 10.9%, reaching $82.2 billion -- over $7 billion ahead of our target of $75 billion, and four years ahead of schedule.

Associated links

AgriMarketing
Canadian Agricultural Partnership
Canadian Organic Trade Association

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c9035.html

Recommended Stories

  • Customers Say This Grocery Store Is Less Expensive Than Walmart

    With inflation causing grocery prices to skyrocket, there's no shame in shopping around to find the best deals. While Walmart is well known for its rollback savings and inexpensive store brands, one reporter for Business Insider decided to make a list of household staples to compare prices—and found that one grocer, in particular, is way cheaper than America's largest grocery chain.Keep reading to find out which one it was, and then, check out 6 Things You'll See at Costco This Year.The results

  • Nitro Pepsi Undermines the Purpose of Soda

    After years of teasing, Pepsi will unleash the first ever nitrogen-infused cola on the market. Pepsi originally teased the product in early 2019, and then went quiet on it. But now, three years later, Nitro Pepsi is finally hitting store shelves nationwide March 28.

  • Canned vs. Frozen Vegetables: Which Are Better for You? We Asked a Nutritionist

    We’ve let too many bags of spinach , bunches of asparagus and cobs of...

  • Drink local this St. Patrick's Day with these themed craft beers and parties

    On March 17, we suggest skipping cheap beer dyed green for these locally made brews.

  • Wendy's Makes Two Big Menu Changes.

    The fast-food chain has been aggressive about offering new items and trying different things on its menu. Wendy's has also spent aggressively on advertising to get attention for those items and its return to offering breakfast in 2020. Wendy's took a simple approach to breakfast.

  • Starbucks Adds Another Milk Alternative Beverage to Its Menu

    With the alternative dairy industry expected to reach about $48 billion by 2028, Starbucks is continuing its efforts to retain those plant-based customers with interesting menu options: the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is hitting the coffee chain's menus on March 1. A Starbucks Blonde espresso made on ice with hints of caramelized vanilla, the newest Starbucks offering joins the Shaken Espresso duo that the chain unveiled last year. "Spring has officially sprung at Starbucks with the introduction of the new Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso on Tuesday," the company said in a statement announcing the new drink.

  • Costco Is Selling a Bulk Size of This Award-Winning Breakfast Food

    Costco has quite the selection of frozen foods, many of which become household favorites. But did you know that one of the beloved breakfast items on the warehouse freezer aisle was also named one of the best new grocery foods in the 2022 Eat This, Not That! Food Awards?The Folded JUST Egg was named the "Best Healthy Plant-Based Breakfast" in this year's awards, which were announced in early January. While these folded plant eggs are available at stores like Walmart and Whole Foods, Costco is no

  • 5 Healthy Reasons to Crave More Cauliflower—Plus Flavor-Packed Recipes for Any Night of the Week

    As if we didn’t love cauliflower enough already.

  • This Best-Selling Amazon Product Makes Cleaning Up & Disposing of Kitchen Grease a Total Breeze

    Every holiday, without fail, I find myself making dozens upon dozens of lumpia, whether it be for friends, family or coworkers. And while making the traditional Filipino egg roll appetizer is a breeze, clean-up is anything but — particularly the pan-full of grease leftover after frying them in hot oil. For years, I’ve followed my […]

  • The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From February 2022

    Miso grilled cheese, melty cheese dips, cheesy pastas ... are we sensing a theme?

  • Spring Has Sprung at Starbucks With Their New Warm-Weather Menu

    The official start of spring may still be a few weeks away, but spring has sprung early at Starbucks and it’s just the pick-me-up we need after a cold and snowy winter. Today, Starbucks announced their new spring 2022 menu and it might just be their tastiest yet. Let’s get straight to the tastiest news […]

  • What Is the ‘Corned’ in ‘Corned Beef,’ Anyway?

    Of all the adjectives in the world, “corned” may be the best. It’s an unusual state of being in the sense that it’s only applicable to beef. After all, you don’t hear about a “corned” drumstick or a “corned” candy cane. You don’t soak your kid brother in brine and scream “YA GOT CORNED, FOOL!” You’ll never see a surgeon hang her head, gesture to a patient sadly and proclaim, “I’m sorry, there’s nothing we can do. He’s been corned.” Part of that may be due to the origins of the term “corned,” whi

  • Cafe closures threaten 2,000 Sainsbury's jobs

    About 2,000 jobs are at risk after Sainsbury's revealed plans to close 200 in-store cafes.

  • These 3-ingredient keto recipes from TikTok will hit the spot

    Get your keto on with these easy recipes.

  • Experts Explain: Is Peanut Butter Healthy?

    We asked experts if peanut butter is good for you, if other options, like almond butter, are healthier, and how to incorporate peanut butter into your healthy diet.

  • Pancake Day 2022: How to make the perfect pancake this Shrove Tuesday

    Tip four: Embrace flipping failure

  • Food Made Fresh: Quick, inexpensive peasant bread enjoying a recent surge in popularity

    Peasant bread has gained recognition of late. It’s simple, quick and inexpensive to make. And it contains very few ingredients. So why not? It deserves the recent surge in popularity.

  • Your Daily FoodScope for February 28, 2022

    Do you often find yourself wondering what food to cook, how to cook it, and even that dreaded question—how much of it? It’s a daily struggle for all of us, but need not be with our food horoscope. Satisfaction is only a click away!

  • Texas wineries and grape growers face dubious future

    The Lone Star State's $13 billion wine industry faces an uncertain future, thanks to millennials and a toxic herbicide used in cotton fields.State of play: The 26- to 41-year-old crowd is purchasing significantly less wine than boomers, all while Texas cotton growers' continue to use dicamba — a liquid herbicide that vaporizes for days — which threatens grapes in the state.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The two

  • Meatless & motivated: Local couple boosting Black veganism one plant-based dish at a time

    Brockton couple Tome and Valery Andrade are boosting Black veganism one plant-based dish at a time with their catering service Cabo Vegan.